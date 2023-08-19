Travelers Swear by These $15 Pajama-like Sweatpants Because They’re Perfect for ‘Long Flights and Road Trips’

Grab the shopper-loved Champion sweatpants while they’re 40 percent off.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 09:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Champion Travel-ready Sweatpants
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

No matter the length of your travels, dressing in comfortable clothing during a flight or car ride is practically essential for making the journey to your destination enjoyable. Gone are the days of wearing restrictive fabrics in the name of style when you’re flying — forgiving, breathable attire is the way to go if you’re hoping to actually get some shut-eye during that layover.

It’s not easy to find high-quality sweatpants that will last longer than one wash and actually remain soft against your skin, but there’s one pair at Amazon that has positioned itself as a worthy option: the Champion Women’s Jersey Pants. Currently on sale for just $15, this wallet-friendly, lightweight pair of sweats is about to become a mainstay in your travel wardrobe without breaking the bank. 

Amazon Champion Women's Jersey Pants, Comfortable Cotton Lounge Pants

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for the most comfortable travel sweatpants to wear throughout the seasons, this ultra-soft pair from Champion has earned the title of “Amazon’s Choice” for good reason. Made from 100 percent cotton, these stretchy, cozy pants are well-suited for everything from long-haul flights to a cool fall day of sightseeing. An elastic waistband can be easily adjusted with a drawstring closure that will never dig in or squeeze while you’re sitting; plus, the pants are tag-free so you can avoid any irritation while settling into your vacation. Perhaps that’s why they’ve ranked No. 4 for Amazon’s best-selling women’s sweatpants.

These full-length, straight-leg sweatpants are open at the bottom rather than cinching, so you won’t have to worry about losing circulation at your ankles while wearing them. They even come in three neutral grey and black shades that will effortlessly integrate into your existing travel wardrobe to elevate your style at an affordable price. Not to mention they’re available in sizes ranging from S to XXL, making them accessible to a wide variety of travelers.

Amazon Champion Women's Jersey Pants, Comfortable Cotton Lounge Pants

Amazon

The numbers don’t lie when it comes to these versatile, travel-ready sweats, and more than 10,600 shoppers have awarded them with a five-star rating at Amazon, confirming their quality and comfort. The Champion sweatpants have even earned a multitude of reviews from travelers, with one customer noting that these pants “not only travel well” because they “pack small,” but they’re also excellent for lounging “around at night before bed” and for use as “sleepwear for a chilly night.” Another shopper agreed, raving that they “may have to buy another pair because they are so comfy.” One person even went as far as to dub them “perfect for traveling.”

Looking for a staple outfit to wear for long car rides or lengthy flights? Take it from this shopper, who revealed that they “originally bought these [pants] for yoga, but ended up wearing them for a long international flight.” They explained that they’re “very comfortable” and “not tight,” plus they don’t “make you hot,” which is key for versatility throughout the seasons. Another shopper confirmed that they’re perfect for long days of sitting, writing that they’re “great for lounging around the house or on long flights or road trips.”

Amazon Champion Women's Jersey Pants, Comfortable Cotton Lounge Pants for Women

Amazon

Even if you don’t have any impending travels on the horizon, a loose-fitting, breathable pair of sweatpants is great to have on hand for everyday wear, and the Champion Women’s Jersey Pants check every box for both style and comfort. Right now, the shopper-loved sweatpants are on sale at Amazon for an impressive 40 percent off, so whether you’re preparing for a European excursion or gearing up for a cozy fall, now is the time to stock up on this closet essential.

Revamping your loungewear collection? Keep reading to find more comfy sweats on sale at Amazon right now. 

More Travel-ready Sweatpants on Sale at Amazon

UEU Women’s Casual Yoga Pants

UEU Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Yoga Sweatpants

Amazon

Leggings Depot Activewear Joggers

Amazon PD Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants

Amazon

HeSaYep High-Waisted Sweatpants

Amazon HeSaYep Women's High Waisted Sweatpants Workout Active Joggers

Amazon

Fitglam Harem Pants

Amazon fitglam Women's Harem Pants Yoga Hippie Boho Beach Pants

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $15. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Lameeku RFID phone leash case review Tout
After I Was Pickpocketed Abroad, I Never Travel Without This RFID-blocking Crossbody Phone Case
Zappos Hoka Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Just Quietly Marked Down Hoka Sneakers, and Styles Are Already Selling Out
Breathable Tank Tops One-off tout
This 3-pack of Seamless Tank Tops Is ‘Perfect for Working Out or Going Hiking’ — and They’re on Sale Now
Related Articles
ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants Tout
Travelers Swear These Linen Trousers Are the ‘Most Comfortable Pants You’ll Own’ — and They’re on Sale
Breathable Tank Tops One-off tout
This 3-pack of Seamless Tank Tops Is ‘Perfect for Working Out or Going Hiking’ — and They’re on Sale Now
Roundup: Fashion Item Under $40: Wrinkle Free Travel Pants Tout
13 Wrinkle-free Pants That Always Look Perfect Right Out of Your Suitcase, From Just $25
Roundup: Best Member Deals Tout
Amazon Is Closing Out Summer With Up to 72% Off Travel Clothing, Suitcases, and More for Prime Members
Roundup: Amazon's Best New Fashion Arrivals This Month Under $50 Tout
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Eyeing These 13 New Arrivals at Amazon for My End-of-summer Trips
Some of the best Fashion Items Under $50 on a pink to yellow gradiant.
12 Flowy Linen Pieces That Will Make End-of-summer Travel a Breeze — From Just $22
The Best New Travel Products to Launch at Amazon This Month tout
11 Game-changing New Travel Products Just Hit Amazon Shelves — Shop Our Top Picks From Just $7
What to Wear Camping â Amazon, REI, Zappos Tout
Take It From an Expert, These Are the 13 Clothing Items You’ll Regret Not Packing for Your Camping Trip
One-Off: Leggings/Jogger Deal
Hikers and Travelers Love These Cooling Leggings With 'Really Handy' Pockets — and They Just Dropped to $20
One-Off: Cool, Lightweight Bra tout
Shoppers Swear This Breathable Bra Is ‘So Comfortable’ You ‘Forget’ You Have It on — and It’s 65% Off
Easy One-Stop Dresses and Jumpsuits Tout
​​I'm a Frequent Flier, and These Lightweight Dresses and Jumpsuits Keep Me Comfy During Travel — From $20
One-Off: Comfortable Under Armour Sneakers tout
These 'Unbelievably Comfortable,' Nurse-loved Sneakers Are 'Sleek Enough for Everyday Wear' — and Just $49 Now
15 Plane-Friendly Shoes You Can Easily Slip On and Off tout
15 Comfortable, Pain-free Shoes That Are Easy to Slip on and Off During Travel
Amazon Tennis Skirts on Sale Tout
Shoppers Love This Perfect-fitting Tennis Skirt From Amazon — and It’s Only $30 Today
Comfy Flowy Travel Pants One-Off Tout
These Breathable Linen Trousers Are ‘As Comfortable As Pants Can Get in the Heat’ — and They’re on Sale
South of France in a Carry-On Tout
I’m Spending 3 Weeks in the South of France With Just a Carry-on — Here’s What I’m Packing