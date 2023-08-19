Travelers Swear by These $15 Pajama-like Sweatpants Because They’re Perfect for ‘Long Flights and Road Trips’

No matter the length of your travels, dressing in comfortable clothing during a flight or car ride is practically essential for making the journey to your destination enjoyable. Gone are the days of wearing restrictive fabrics in the name of style when you’re flying — forgiving, breathable attire is the way to go if you’re hoping to actually get some shut-eye during that layover.

It’s not easy to find high-quality sweatpants that will last longer than one wash and actually remain soft against your skin, but there’s one pair at Amazon that has positioned itself as a worthy option: the Champion Women’s Jersey Pants. Currently on sale for just $15, this wallet-friendly, lightweight pair of sweats is about to become a mainstay in your travel wardrobe without breaking the bank.

If you’re on the hunt for the most comfortable travel sweatpants to wear throughout the seasons, this ultra-soft pair from Champion has earned the title of “Amazon’s Choice” for good reason. Made from 100 percent cotton, these stretchy, cozy pants are well-suited for everything from long-haul flights to a cool fall day of sightseeing. An elastic waistband can be easily adjusted with a drawstring closure that will never dig in or squeeze while you’re sitting; plus, the pants are tag-free so you can avoid any irritation while settling into your vacation. Perhaps that’s why they’ve ranked No. 4 for Amazon’s best-selling women’s sweatpants.

These full-length, straight-leg sweatpants are open at the bottom rather than cinching, so you won’t have to worry about losing circulation at your ankles while wearing them. They even come in three neutral grey and black shades that will effortlessly integrate into your existing travel wardrobe to elevate your style at an affordable price. Not to mention they’re available in sizes ranging from S to XXL, making them accessible to a wide variety of travelers.

The numbers don’t lie when it comes to these versatile, travel-ready sweats, and more than 10,600 shoppers have awarded them with a five-star rating at Amazon, confirming their quality and comfort. The Champion sweatpants have even earned a multitude of reviews from travelers, with one customer noting that these pants “not only travel well” because they “pack small,” but they’re also excellent for lounging “around at night before bed” and for use as “sleepwear for a chilly night.” Another shopper agreed, raving that they “may have to buy another pair because they are so comfy.” One person even went as far as to dub them “perfect for traveling.”

Looking for a staple outfit to wear for long car rides or lengthy flights? Take it from this shopper, who revealed that they “originally bought these [pants] for yoga, but ended up wearing them for a long international flight.” They explained that they’re “very comfortable” and “not tight,” plus they don’t “make you hot,” which is key for versatility throughout the seasons. Another shopper confirmed that they’re perfect for long days of sitting, writing that they’re “great for lounging around the house or on long flights or road trips.”

Even if you don’t have any impending travels on the horizon, a loose-fitting, breathable pair of sweatpants is great to have on hand for everyday wear, and the Champion Women’s Jersey Pants check every box for both style and comfort. Right now, the shopper-loved sweatpants are on sale at Amazon for an impressive 40 percent off, so whether you’re preparing for a European excursion or gearing up for a cozy fall, now is the time to stock up on this closet essential.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $15.

