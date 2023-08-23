From sightseeing excursions to mild hiking adventures, a comfortable pair of sandals is one footwear must-have you won’t want to go without during the warmer months. The pair should be versatile to cut down on packing space, as well as durable to hold up to any active vacation. So when we see the style Travel + Leisure editors dubbed the “most supportive hiking sandal” go on sale for more than half off, we get excited — because this sandal checks all the boxes and more.

The Chaco Women’s Zx2 Classic Sandals provide the essential arch support and general comfort called for in any pair of versatile sandals — and right now they’re on sale at Amazon for up to 55 percent off. No matter what’s on the agenda for Labor Day weekend and beyond, these sandals are the perfect companion for your travels.

Amazon

These simple, supportive sandals are made with a durable rubber sole and a podiatrist-certified Luvseat PU footbed which provides impressive comfort whether you’re wearing your Chacos to the beach or on a leisurely hike. Adjustable double straps on each shoe allow for the most personalized fit, and a toe loop offers even more security so you don’t have to worry about your feet slipping around with every step.

Chaco sandals are also known for their grippy soles that provide traction on uneven and slippery surfaces, and these shoes are even designed with an anti-microbial exterior that helps to limit foot odor throughout the day — no matter how sweaty you get on your adventures. Whether you’re wearing these sandals as your go-to travel shoes or have packed them for a busy day exploring your destination, they’re shaped to support it all. Plus, they come in three sleek, neutral colors with sizes ranging from 5 to 11, with wide options included.

Amazon

Travelers have long loved Chaco shoes for everyday wear, and these hiking sandals are no exception after earning more than 1,800 five-star ratings at Amazon. One customer raved that they “loved Chacos,” noting that these are a “great shoe for walking and light hiking,” and not only are they “extremely comfortable,” but they also “form nicely to your foot.” Another shopper revealed that they picked up these shoes for a beach vacation, and “so far, nothing offers the support and comfort like Chaco sandals.” They also raved that for “two weeks in Hawaii in the ocean, on hikes, and on the beach,” these shoes were “ great” and offered “amazing support.”

If you’ve been searching for the perfect everyday sandal for an active lifestyle, look no further than this Chaco sandal, which one person shared carried them through a cross country adventure where they ended up wearing them “almost every single day.” The same shopper revealed that they have rocked these shoes “on most hikes,” since they picked them up, and the sandals have proven themselves to be a “fantastic shoe for any adventure.” Plus, another traveler admitted that they “went on a seven-mile, strenuous hike” as soon as they received these sandals in the mail, and they “were extremely comfortable,” causing “no blisters [and] no discomfort.”



Amazon

Proper footwear is essential for enjoying your travels (particularly if you have a hike built into the schedule), and the Chaco Women’s Zx2 Classic Sandals will leave you uniquely prepared for ultimate comfort no matter what you have on the agenda for the end of summer and early fall. These supportive, adjustable, and durable sandals are currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $45, and they’re lightweight enough to become a permanent fixture on your packing list ahead of your next vacation.

Still scoping out the competition? Keep reading to find more ultra-comfy hiking sandals on sale at Amazon right now.

More Hiking Sandals on Sale at Amazon

Ubfen Hiking Sandal

Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Amazon

Skechers On-the-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal

Amazon

Merrell Women’s Sandspur Sandal

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $45.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.