These Certified Autism Resorts Offer Inclusive Programming for Neurodiverse Guests

Families traveling with a child with autism usually have a good idea of what they need to have a successful vacation. They often look for destinations where they can create a predictable schedule, have access to preferred foods, participate in activities geared toward the child’s interest, and where it’s possible to take sensory breaks away from the crowds.

Not that long ago, families had no way of knowing if where they were heading would welcome or shun their autistic child. Now, more locations are working to be more inclusive. (With one in 100 children diagnosed with autism, it's frankly about time.)



Some places offer autism-friendly features, while others go further and become Autism Certified. And while places without a certification can be fantastic, a certification assures families that the location is especially well-equipped to meet the needs of neurodiverse guests.

Two credible organizations that provide autism certifications are the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards and Autism Double-Checked. Each has different standards, but both require that public-facing staff undergo rigorous training. This ensures the staff understands the different ways autism can present, and how to respond appropriately and with compassion.

I’ve experienced the difference between traveling to destinations that are truly committed to making trips successful for individuals with autism and those that are not — the difference is stark. These eight destinations are ones I’ve found work well and others I would like to visit because of their inclusive programming, facilities, and reputation.