I’m a Travel Editor, and This Dermatologist-approved Sunscreen Never Leaves My Toiletry Bag

Despite my best efforts, I’m an overpacker. And, I have a very little constraint when it comes to packing toiletries and beauty products. Though traveling with my army of makeup and skin care must-haves makes me feel like I’m prepared for anything, it can really weigh down my bag, which is why I’m always looking for versatile and portable products to help lighten my load.

One multitasking product that's quickly proving to be a summer travel essential is the Cerave Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen. This newly launched sunscreen, which was developed with the help of dermatologists, ensures that my face and body are protected from the sun; its broad-spectrum SPF 30 formula features a hybrid of chemical and mineral sunscreens to effectively defend the skin from both UVA and UVB rays.

But, the best part about it is its price tag. It usually goes for $18, but if you buy it at Amazon today, you can score a sweet 22 percent off discount.

And, let me just say, I’ve found this really is a suitable sunscreen for both the face and body. Its lightweight texture allows it to quickly absorb into the skin, and it does so without leaving any chalky white cast or greasy feeling residue behind – even with its zinc oxide content. The easy-to-blend formula is also packed with a skin-healthy ceramide blend so it will repair the barrier and keep it hydrated, so those with dry and sensitive skin types don't have to worry about the chemical sun filters irritating their skin.

Typically, the Cerave Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen's two-in-one formula would be the sole motivator for me to add it to my cart, but it was actually its size that made it a no-brainer. As someone that travels often, loves to sunbathe, and has acne-prone skin, it is a very rare commodity to find an effective body sunscreen that can be used on my face without causing breakouts — and fit easily in a toiletry bag.

Its 3-ounce tube is compact enough to pack and allows me to touchdown with my favorite SPF; no more running to the nearest drugstore or searching the airport kiosks for something that could potentially disagree with my skin. And, since I'm always that person to hit the pool the moment I arrive at the hotel, it gives me peace of mind that I can just reapply and carry on with my day. Plus, it's water-resistant up to 80 minutes and doesn't add bulk to my go-to crossbody bag, so I can bring it with me on day trips and other outdoor activities.

Even when I'm not traveling, the Cerave Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen comes in handy in my everyday life since it's so portable and versatile. I stick it in my beach bag and have stashed it in my car's glove compartment on several occasions. It also won't weigh you down if you pack it into a hiking backpack or belt bag.

Summer hasn't even started yet, and the Cerave Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen is already the M.V.P. product of the season. Grab the game-changing SPF at Amazon while it's 22 percent off so you and your skin will be prepared for any adventure.

