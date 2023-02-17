NYC's Iconic Central Park Boathouse Will Reopen After Closing Last Year

The iconic Loeb Boathouse in New York City's Central Park is expected to reopen this summer after closing last year.

The restaurant, which sits along a lake in the famous park, will reopen with a new operator, Legends Hospitality, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday. The new operating group has been granted a 10 year term, but is subject to approval by the Franchise & Concession Review Committee.

“The Central Park Boathouse has been a landmark for generations of New Yorkers,” Adams said in a statement. “When it closed last year, many worried about its future, but our administration moved quickly to keep this piece of New York City history alive. Thanks to the fast work of NYC Parks, we’ve selected a new operator so the Boathouse can come back better than ever, ensuring tourists and New Yorkers alike can enjoy this beautiful space and scenery once again.”

The boathouse, which was first designed by Central Park landscape architect Calvert Vaux in 1872 as a two-story wooden Victorian building, has stood in its current form since the 1950s. The restaurant officially closed on Dec. 31, 2022, with the former operator citing rising labor and costs of goods.

The boathouse has been featured in several classic films like "When Harry Met Sally," and was a popular spot to rent rowboats and enjoy a meal on the lake.

As part of the reopening, Legends — which currently operates at One World Observatory, Yankee Stadium, the Intrepid, the Circle Line, and the Oculus Beer Garden — has committed to $3.25 million in capital investments as well as $250,000 for structural maintenance improvements. The group plans to renovate and expand public restrooms, connect the upper and lower outdoor dining patios, improve the outdoor bar, and more.

Additionally, the group plans to revamp the menu with options like a spinach and cheese omelet and mushroom toast on offer, according to Gothamist.