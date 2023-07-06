Celebrity Cruises to Raise Onboard Gratuities This Month — What to Know

Celebrity Cruises will become the latest cruise line to increase the cost of its automatic gratuities this month when it raises the amount for all stateroom categories.

Starting July 11, the cruise line will automatically charge travelers in inside, ocean view, and veranda staterooms $18 per person per day, according to Celebrity. Guests in the Concierge Class and AquaClass staterooms will automatically be charged $18.50 per person per day.

The increase amounts to an additional 50 cents per person per day in each category, a Celebrity spokesperson told Travel + Leisure.

In addition, Celebrity guests who stay in The Retreat will be automatically charged $23 per person per day. That’s an increase from the previous amount of $21.

In addition to the automatic gratuities, travelers are charged a 20 percent tip for all beverages, mini bar purchases, and beverage packages. The gratuities are automatically added to stateroom accounts, but Celebrity said tips “may be adjusted at the guest’s discretion onboard at Guest Relations.”

“The change is in keeping with industry standards and directly recognizes both the exceptional work by our crew to deliver unforgettable vacations every day and the friendly, yet, tailored relaxed luxury experience that Celebrity is known for,” a Celebrity spokesperson told T+L.

The cruise line, which is part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is the latest to raise onboard gratuities, joining companies like Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Cruise Line. Other luxury lines, like Regent Seven Seas Cruises, include onboard gratuities in the cost of the cruise fare.

