Celebrity Cruises Is Having a Buy-one-get-one Sale Right Now — With Cruises Up to 75% Off

Calling all cruisers: Celebrity Cruises has big savings on cruises across the world with a BOGO offer that includes up to 75 percent off a second guest.

The sale, which must be booked by Sept. 7, is available for nearly all of Celebrity’s sailings from Aug. 3 through April 30, 2025, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The promotion is valid on cruises that are three nights or longer.

The sale is not available on Alaska Cruisetours or on cruises to the Galapagos.

Travelers who book their cruise with a nonrefundable deposit will receive 75 percent off the cruise fare for the second guest in the same stateroom. Travelers who book their cruise with a refundable deposit will receive 50 percent off the cruise fare for the second guest.

In addition, travelers who book the sale from Aug. 3 through Aug. 8 will also receive an onboard credit of $100 for inside or ocean view staterooms or a credit of $200 for veranda staterooms and above.

Onboard credits can be used to pay for anything from specialty dining or drinks packages to the spa, an onboard shopping spree, or even shore excursions.

Celebrity Cruises, which is part of the Royal Caribbean Group, recently became the latest cruise line to increase the cost of its automatic gratuities. The cruise line now automatically charges travelers in inside, ocean view, and veranda staterooms $18 per person per day, while guests in the Concierge Class and AquaClass staterooms are automatically charged $18.50 per person per day.

The increase amounts to an additional 50 cents per person per day in each stateroom category.

Celebrity will also launch its newest ship, the Celebrity Ascent, later this year, becoming the second Celebrity ship to feature chef Daniel Boulud’s Le Voyage restaurant. The ship will also feature a plant-based tasting menu at the Eden Restaurant — complete with vegan wine pairings.