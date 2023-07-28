Celebrity Cruises Is Having a Buy-one-get-one Sale Right Now — With Cruises Up to 75% Off

The sale must be booked by September 7.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023
The Celebrity Cruises Ascent sailing around the Caribbean
Photo:

Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Calling all cruisers: Celebrity Cruises has big savings on cruises across the world with a BOGO offer that includes up to 75 percent off a second guest.

The sale, which must be booked by Sept. 7, is available for nearly all of Celebrity’s sailings from Aug. 3 through April 30, 2025, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The promotion is valid on cruises that are three nights or longer.

The sale is not available on Alaska Cruisetours or on cruises to the Galapagos.

Travelers who book their cruise with a nonrefundable deposit will receive 75 percent off the cruise fare for the second guest in the same stateroom. Travelers who book their cruise with a refundable deposit will receive 50 percent off the cruise fare for the second guest.

In addition, travelers who book the sale from Aug. 3 through Aug. 8 will also receive an onboard credit of $100 for inside or ocean view staterooms or a credit of $200 for veranda staterooms and above.

Onboard credits can be used to pay for anything from specialty dining or drinks packages to the spa, an onboard shopping spree, or even shore excursions.

Celebrity Cruises, which is part of the Royal Caribbean Group, recently became the latest cruise line to increase the cost of its automatic gratuities. The cruise line now automatically charges travelers in inside, ocean view, and veranda staterooms $18 per person per day, while guests in the Concierge Class and AquaClass staterooms are automatically charged $18.50 per person per day. 

The increase amounts to an additional 50 cents per person per day in each stateroom category.

Celebrity will also launch its newest ship, the Celebrity Ascent, later this year, becoming the second Celebrity ship to feature chef Daniel Boulud’s Le Voyage restaurant. The ship will also feature a plant-based tasting menu at the Eden Restaurant — complete with vegan wine pairings.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Celebrity Ascent by Celebrity Cruises in the Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises to Raise Onboard Gratuities This Month — What to Know
Aerial view of the Celebrity Apex cruise off the Florida Coastline
Celebrity Cruises Is Offering a Major BOGO Sale With 75% Off a Second Guest
MS Koningsdam sailing a canal in Venice
Holland America Is Having a Huge End-of-year Sale — With Up to 30% Off Fares, Free Upgrades, and More Perks
Celebrity Cruises (Mexico, Jamaica & Grand Cayman Cruise)
Celebrity Cruises Is Celebrating July 4 With a Huge BOGO Sale — but You'll Have to Book Fast
The side of the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
This Princess Cruises Sale Has Trips Around the World Starting at Less Than $400
Exterior of the new Celebrity Ascent cruise ship in the water during sunset
The Newest Celebrity Cruises Ship Will Sail This Fall — and We Got a First Look
An Azamara cruise ship sailing near Italy
Score 3 Free Nights, Half Off a Guest, and More on a European Cruise — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Sky Princess cruise ship sailing through Kotor, Montenegro
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023
Interior of the Wish Tower Suite living room on board the Disney Wish
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Large-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023
The Seabourn Encore at sea Departure from Venice
The 11 Best Luxury Cruise Lines, According to T+L's Experts
The zero-proof Passion Fruit Orgeat cocktail from Le Voyage on Celebrity Cruises
How Sober Cruising Became a Thing — and Made Mocktails on the Water Chic
The Virgin Voyages Scarlett Lady at sea
Virgin Voyages Is Offering a Buy One Get One 60% Off Deal — Get the Details
Cunard Line transatlantic ocean liner RMS Queen Mary 2 sails past the 25 de Abril bridge in the Tagus River in Lisbon, Portugal.
This Cunard Sale Has 30% Off Cruise Fares, More Perks
Exterior of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise at sea
Margaritaville at Sea Launches BOGO Sale Just In Time for the Holiday Season
Royal Caribbean Ship
Royal Caribbean Is Raising Onboard Gratuities Next Month — Here’s Why
View of the Princess Cruises Royal Princess ship sailing past glaciers in Alaska
Princess Cruises Launches 'Best Sale Ever' With Up to 35% Off Fares