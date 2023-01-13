Celebrity Cruises Is Offering a Major BOGO Sale With 75% Off a Second Guest

Travelers hoping to hit the ocean in style can now do so at a discount with Celebrity Cruises’ new sale that offers savings on a second guest along with other big onboard perks.

The semi-annual sale, which is valid through March 1, is offering 75 percent off a second guest for non-refundable cruise fares and 60 percent off a second guest for refundable fares, Celebrity told Travel + Leisure. Additionally, travelers can also receive up to $800 in onboard credit to spend on the ship, depending on the length of the cruise.

The sale is available for most cruises sailing through April 2025.

"There is no better time to cruise than now, and with this new offer and our biggest discount of the year, we want to attract consumers to come and enjoy our resorts at sea,” Michael Scheiner, the chief marketing officer of Celebrity Cruises, told T+L. “As consumers get ready to plan their vacation, Celebrity Cruises offers the best value compared to any other vacation type.”

Travel to Key West and the Bahamas on a 4-night cruise on the Celebrity Summit for just $378 per person, or head to the Eastern Caribbean on a 10-night sailing aboard the Celebrity Silhouette for an average cost of $968 per person.

Travelers can head to Alaska on a weeklong cruise from Vancouver on the Celebrity Millennium starting at $500 per person, or head to Europe with a 7-night Spain, France, and Italy cruise on the Celebrity Edge starting at $1,524 per person.

And in Asia, a 13-night Thailand and Vietnam sailing on the Celebrity Solstice starts at just $1,851 per person with stops in Bangkok, Hanoi, Koh Samui, and more.

Late last year, Celebrity Cruises (voted the best mega-ship ocean cruise line in the world by T+L readers) launched its latest ship, the Celebrity Beyond with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as its godmother. The ship, which features 32 food and beverage venues and a "Magic Carpet" floating deck, played host to Andy Cohen and a special episode of his Bravo show "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

