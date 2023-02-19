Celebrity Cruises Has 2 New Co-captains for Its Latest Ship — and They’re Brothers

“Captain Dimitrios and Captain Tasos are our star-powered siblings, a maritime dream team."

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 19, 2023
Brothers Tasos and Dimitrios Kafetzis will serve as co-captains of the upcoming Celebrity Ascent
Photo:

Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Next winter, Celebrity Cruises will sail its newest ship, the Celebrity Ascent, and in charge will be two unique co-captains who are also brothers.

In what the cruise line is calling an industry first, the brothers, Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis, will each take the helm of the 3,260-passenger ship when it sails, according to Celebrity. The brothers, from Greece, have both been sailing with Celebrity for decades with younger brother, Tasos, following in his older brother's footsteps.

“Captain Dimitrios and Captain Tasos are our star-powered siblings, a maritime dream team. They have given so much to the Celebrity family over the years that we are like a second family,” Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said in a releas. “Seeing their emotional reaction to this appointment and understanding what it means to share this pinnacle of their career together was something I didn’t expect and will never forget.”

Each of the brothers will alternate time on the new ship with a three months on-and-off rotation, according to the company. 

“Receiving this distinction with my brother and as part of the Celebrity Cruises family is an incredible honor for me and an emotional one, too,” Tasos said in the statement. “Together, my brother and I share a love of the ocean, and a love for this company and our guests. To share a special moment together like this is something I could have only dreamed of. I can’t wait to sail away on this incredible ship with our guests onboard and my brother in my heart.”

The ship itself will feature infinity-edge plunge pools, a Magic Carpet (or floating platform that serves as a cantilevered bar), and more than 30 food and beverage options.

This isn’t the first time Celebrity has made history with its choice of captain. In 2015, Celebrity Cruises Captain Kate McCue became the first American female captain on a megacruise ship. And in 2007, Captain Karin Stahre-Janson from Sweden became the first female cruise ship captain in the world, also with Celebrity.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
All-female team on Celebrity Cruises for Intl Womens Day
First American Woman to Captain a Cruise Ship Delivers Master Class on How to Shut Down Sexist Trolls
Aerial exterior view of the Celebrity Beyond
Simone Biles Shares What Being the Godmother of the Newest Celebrity Cruises Ship Means to Her
Artist Lily Kwong at The Orchid Show: Natural Heritage at the New York Botanical Gardens
Meet the First Woman of Color to Design the New York Botanical Garden’s Iconic Orchid Show, Debuting Tomorrow
Celebrity Beyond, a 141,420 GT Edge-class cruise ship owned by Celebrity Cruises, sails the Tagus River after leaving the Cruise Terminal on October 16, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Andy Cohen Is Bringing 'Watch What Happens Live' and All the 'Below Deck' Captains Aboard a Celebrity Cruise Ship Tonight
Overview of a multilevel seaside 5-bedroom villa on the island of Ibiza, Spain
Why Destination Weddings Are Becoming Full-on Group Vacations — and What Guests Should Know Before They Go
Two photos from the Regent Splendor cruise ship, one showing the pool deck, and one showing sun beds
I Took My 2 Children on a 12-day Cruise Around Northern Europe — and They Loved It
The Viking Ocean ship sailing through Iceland
The Newest Viking Ship Was Named by an Aquanaut — and Just Set Sail on a 138-day World Cruise
A sailboat off the coast of Venice
Venice Is a City Built on Sailing, and This Club Can Show You the Ropes
A guest on a cruise ship looks at icebergs in Antarctica
This Incredible 18-day Cruise Takes You to Antarctica in Total Luxury
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's 'Evrima' in Alcúdia Bay, Mallorca, Spain.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's First Ship Just Set Sail — and We Were the First on Board
Women Trailblazing in Travel
19 Trailblazing Female Travelers Share Their Best Advice for Women Who Want to See the World
Vineyard and garden at Giardini del Fuenti overlooking the ocean
This Beach Club Is the Amalfi Coast's Hippest New Address — and It's Built Into a Cliff Over the Sea
The Celebrity Beyond sailing at sea
Cruising Is Back in a Major Way — and Travelers Are Booking Trips That 'Take the Stress Out of Vacations'
American Airlines pilots
This All-Black Female American Airlines Crew Took Flight in Honor of an Aviation Icon — Here's Her Story
A woman walks through a vineyard with a dog
California's New Generation of Female Winemakers Is Changing How We Drink
The beach at the Rosewood Little Dix Bay hotel on Virgin Gorda
How Virgin Gorda Is Making a Comeback After 2 Devastating Hurricanes — and What's New on the Island