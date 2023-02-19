Celebrity Cruises Has 2 New Co-captains for Its Latest Ship — and They’re Brothers

Next winter, Celebrity Cruises will sail its newest ship, the Celebrity Ascent, and in charge will be two unique co-captains who are also brothers.

In what the cruise line is calling an industry first, the brothers, Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis, will each take the helm of the 3,260-passenger ship when it sails, according to Celebrity. The brothers, from Greece, have both been sailing with Celebrity for decades with younger brother, Tasos, following in his older brother's footsteps.

“Captain Dimitrios and Captain Tasos are our star-powered siblings, a maritime dream team. They have given so much to the Celebrity family over the years that we are like a second family,” Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said in a releas. “Seeing their emotional reaction to this appointment and understanding what it means to share this pinnacle of their career together was something I didn’t expect and will never forget.”

Each of the brothers will alternate time on the new ship with a three months on-and-off rotation, according to the company.

“Receiving this distinction with my brother and as part of the Celebrity Cruises family is an incredible honor for me and an emotional one, too,” Tasos said in the statement. “Together, my brother and I share a love of the ocean, and a love for this company and our guests. To share a special moment together like this is something I could have only dreamed of. I can’t wait to sail away on this incredible ship with our guests onboard and my brother in my heart.”

The ship itself will feature infinity-edge plunge pools, a Magic Carpet (or floating platform that serves as a cantilevered bar), and more than 30 food and beverage options.

This isn’t the first time Celebrity has made history with its choice of captain. In 2015, Celebrity Cruises Captain Kate McCue became the first American female captain on a megacruise ship. And in 2007, Captain Karin Stahre-Janson from Sweden became the first female cruise ship captain in the world, also with Celebrity.

