These 15 Celeb-loved Travel Outfits and Accessories Can All Be Found at Amazon — From $15

Whether they like it or not, celebrities have long been the tastemakers of seasonal trends, especially when it comes to functional yet eye-catching travel style. With a summer of adventure on the horizon, now is the time to start preparing your wardrobe for any upcoming vacations you have planned, and who better to take cues from than celebs who have practically made a career out of being on the road?

From Jennifer Aniston’s often-worn New Balance sneakers to an affordable take on Blake Lively’s stylish cutout one-piece bathing suit, we rounded up the 15 celeb-inspired styles worth mimicking on your own vacations this year. While comfort should always be a top priority throughout your travels, these celebs have found a way to inject each look with their own personal style, so you can turn heads in these A-lister-worthy outfits no matter what you have on the agenda this summer.

Kate Middleton’s Superga Unisex Sneakers

On numerous occasions Kate Middleton has been spotted rocking these timeless white canvas Superga sneakers, and if they’re good enough for a royal, they’re good enough for any outing you have planned for the coming months. The lightweight design of these shoes makes them perfect for sightseeing, travel days, and everything in between, and the breathable cotton material will keep your feet feeling airy and fresh — even when the temperatures skyrocket.



Jennifer Aniston’s Straw Beach Bag

A spacious beach bag is an undeniable staple for a summer of travel, so we’re taking cues from Jennifer Aniston in the hit comedy Murder Mystery 2 with this nautical beach bag that’s complete with a stunning leather tassel detail. The straw tote is durable enough to hold your beachfront necessities, plus a zipper closure at the top of the bag adds a layer of assurance that your valuables will stay safe and protected while you’re enjoying the day. Leave it to Aniston to set the hottest bag trend of the summer.

Kate Hudson’s Prairie Dress

If you’re tired of wearing tight, form-fitting clothes during the warmer months, Kate Hudson has found the perfect alternative: prairie dresses. This breathable, flowing style has swept Pinterest boards, social media, and Hollywood alike, and we found the most stunning alternative so you can shop this trend on a budget. This dainty summer dress is made with an airy cotton material and features exaggerated cap sleeves and a long, tiered maxi skirt so you’ll never feel held back from enjoying the day. From walking tours to dinner out on the town, Hudson had the right idea in embracing this vintage style for summer.

Jennifer Garner’s Travel Joggers

There’s no reason to ever travel in uncomfortable, too-tight pants or rigid denim, so we’re stealing our summer travel outfit inspiration from Jennifer Garner this year. The actress was previously seen out in a flexible pair of Alo Yoga jogger sweatpants, but if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, these best-selling joggers from Leggings Depot have earned an impressive 62,400-plus five-star ratings at Amazon for their unbeatable comfort and style. For just $15, you can’t go wrong with snagging a pair (or two) ahead of your next vacation.

Emma Stone’s Adidas Superstar Sneakers

Every year brings about a new ‘It’ sneaker (currently, the Adidas Sambas), but if you’re looking to stray from the pack, Emma Stone has provided us with an alternative that’s a nod to 2016 style — the Adidas Superstar Sneakers. These tried-and-true classic shoes are intensely comfortable, supportive, and add effortless street style to every outfit while preparing your feet for a long day of walking. Some shoes never go out of style, and Stone has proven that these sneakers are one of those pairs.

Blake Lively’s Phone Crossbody

Blake Lively has mastered the art of effortless style on the go, and the crossbody phone case that she was spotted wearing is yet another testament to her easy, breezy approach to fashion. While Lively’s actual phone case is a slightly pricier Bandolier bag, we found a similar style available at Amazon for just $33 that provides all the function at a fraction of the price. This bag even features an RFID-blocking card holder pouch, making it well-suited for enjoying hands-free travel.

Heidi Klum’s Swim Cover Up

Heidi Klum has taken her supermodel status to the beach, and we’re taking notes on her casual style this summer when she was seen rocking a crochet bathing suit cover-up that’s sure to become the hottest piece of the season. As the style continues to gain traction, we found a look-alike to Klum’s dress at Amazon that’s just $27 and comes in 13 gorgeous colors that will turn heads all summer long while keeping you feeling — and looking — cool.

Blake Lively’s Cutout Swimsuit

Blake Lively has once again asserted herself as the queen of summer style, and the super-flattering cutout one-piece bathing suit that she rocked on a recent vacation is an outfit you’ll want to recreate the next time you’re packing up for the beach. If you’re on the hunt for a playful bathing suit option to rock all summer long, this Cupshe piece features a dainty scalloped detailing that adds intrigue and flair to your typical one-piece. The best part? It’s currently on sale for just $34, and even available in five summer-ready colors.

Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers

Jennifer Aniston’s personal style has been worth emulating since her Friends days, and the actress has leaned into her retro taste while rocking the New Balance 327 Sneakers. These undeniably cool shoes may not be available at Amazon, but the similar 574 Core Sneaker is up for grabs in five neutral shades that are comfy enough to wear on long travel days while enhancing every outfit in your suitcase.

Oprah’s Crossbody Bag

Oprah has never been shy about sharing her favorite products with eager fans, so it’s only natural that we would take her recommendations on functional, high-quality summer staples. This effortlessly sleek K. Carroll purse found its way onto the talk show mogul’s 2021 list of Favorite Things, and it’s available at Amazon at an incredibly affordable $45. Plus, it’s even featured in 10 bright and neutral colors that will not only dress up any travel outfit, but effectively protect your essential items while you’re on the go.

Kate Bosworth’s Bucket Hat

Kate Bosworth recently appeared on Amazon Live’s Suitcase Diaries to show off her and her husband Justin Long’s travel essentials, and the actress touted this Roxy bucket hat as a must-have for staying shielded from the sun during the warmer months. Thankfully, the stylish hat is an affordable $36 at Amazon and will surely add fun flare to even your plainest bikinis.

Reese Witherspoon’s Classic White T-Shirt

Parisian style is effortless and breezy, and Reese Witherspoon nailed this look on a recent trip to the city when she wore a loose-fitting white T-shirt and jeans. Looking for the perfect white tee for summer? The Cicy Bell Short Sleeve Crewneck is just $23 at Amazon and channels the same carefree style that Witherspoon loves, so you can build up your closet of basics for this upcoming season of travel — even if you aren’t headed to Paris.

Meghan Markle’s Airy, Lightweight Pants

Wide-leg pants are the style of the summer, and Meghan Markle has also subscribed to (metaphorically) throwing out her denim in favor of this comfortable look. While the royal was spotted in Brandon Maxwell trousers that may be a bit out of the budget for most shoppers, we found these equally wearable Tronjori slacks that are easily dressed up or down, making them the most versatile addition to your suitcase.

Amal Clooney’s Bric Suitcase

Amal Clooney has repeatedly been seen traveling with Bric luggage to support her busy lifestyle, and we found the perfect carry-on from the brand available at Amazon for $179. The spacious hardside suitcase is fitted with a TSA-approved lock, and even features a USB port for charging your devices on the go, so you can enjoy a summer of travel without ever needing to check a bag.

Meghan Markle’s Hiking Boots

On a recent hiking excursion in California, Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a pair of Merrell hiking boots to keep her comfortable and prepared during her outing. While that exact style promptly sold out, the Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Boots are equally as functional and durable, so if you’re in need of a high-quality pair of boots that are designed to last you for years to come, these $94 shoes are the ones for the job. After all, comfort is key for outdoor adventures all year long.

