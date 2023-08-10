This Airline Has Flights to the Cayman Islands for Under $300 — but You'll Have to Book Soon

Flights must be booked by Aug. 12 for travel from Sept. 10 to Dec. 15.

Michael Cappetta
August 10, 2023
It’s a milestone anniversary for a popular Caribbean island airline, and they are celebrating with deals for passengers. 

Cayman Airways, the flagship airline carrier for the Cayman Islands, discounted several international flights to celebrate its 55 years in business.

Some of the top flight deals as part of the promotion include:

  • New York to Cayman from $283 Roundtrip
  • Tampa to Cayman from $268 Roundtrip
  • Miami to Cayman from $268 Roundtrip
  • Kingston to Cayman from $303 Roundtrip
  • Havana to Cayman from $249 Roundtrip
  • Panama to Cayman from $257 Roundtrip
  • Los Angeles to Cayman for $413 Roundtrip


The discounted fares can be viewed on the airlines website, and must be booked by Aug. 12, 2023, and are valid for travel between Sept. 10, 2023 and Dec. 15, 2023. There are dates where the promotion is not valid, such as around the Thanksgiving holiday. The promotion requires a minimum of a two night stay, and a 30 day maximum stay. The ticket purchases are non-refundable. 

Cayman Airways was founded on Aug. 7, 1968, and the first international route was from Grand Cayman to Kingston, Jamaica. The airline currently operates a fleet of Boeing 737-8 aircraft for their international flights. 

One of the more unique perks of flying Cayman Airways is that the airline provides free Seven Fathoms Rum Punch to all (legal aged) passengers on international flights. The airline also shares that business class passengers receive a full meal with a variety of enhanced beverages including champagne and cocktails. 

The Cayman Islands Tourism Department describes the islands as the “most carefree corner of the Caribbean”. The department also shares the natural wildlife including turtles and the Cayman Brac Parrot are popular sights, among with scuba diving, hiking, and other outdoor activities. Travel + Leisure previously reported on the impressive art and cultural scene in the islands

