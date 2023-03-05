This Ultra-plush Pillow Turns Every Room Into a 5-star Hotel — and It’s on Sale Right Now

For finicky sleepers, a solid and consistent evening routine can make a world of difference in getting the rest you need. It’s important that no matter where you’re staying, your sleeping situation should contribute to rejuvenation — whether you’re in a hotel or in your own home.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home with hotel-quality pillows or frequently find yourself disappointed by hotel pillows and want to pack some extra comfort on the road, we’ve found your solution. For a limited time, Casper’s The Original Pillow is on sale for as little as $59 at Nordstrom, and the travel size is guaranteed to transform your sleep — so you never have to deal with flat hotel pillows again.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $59 (originally $65)

Arriving tightly packed in a portable tube, this foam pillow changes the game with an innovative pillow-in-pillow design to keep your head supported and comfortable throughout the night. Available in standard and king sizes, this plush pillow is made with three layers of foam for maximum comfort plus a cotton percale cover, providing optimal breathability and airflow throughout the night.

The standard size is 18 inches by 26 inches, and the king size is 18 inches by 34 inches, so you can take your pick as to how much plush and supportive pillow you want. Gone are the days of stacking flat hotel pillows in hopes of finding a comfortable position: This packable pillow acts as a two-in-one to elevate your bed to luxury status, even if you aren’t staying in the most expensive suite.

It’s not every day you find a pillow that’s easy to bring with you on vacation, but shoppers rave that this is their favorite option for sleep on the go. One customer raved that it was their “perfect travel companion,” explaining that they are often “disappointed in the hotel pillow” but “now I can pack my Casper pillow in my suitcase and sleep soundly wherever I go.” Another shopper revealed that they used this pillow “[during] my 12 days in Europe” and even called it the “best pillow you will spend your money on.”

And if you’re simply looking to transform your own home into a luxury hotel, shoppers confirm that this pillow is the way to go. One customer called it “five-star hotel quality,” adding that their “neck is in a better position” after making the investment. Meanwhile, another shopper swore that it felt like “sleeping at a five-star hotel every night” adding, “it’s amazing” and it “will now be my pillow for the next 15-plus years.”

Highly supportive and plush with three layers of foam and a unique pillow-in-pillow design, Casper’s The Original Pillow is your travel match made in heaven. Not only is it packable enough to squeeze into your checked luggage to elevate your hotel bed to its highest potential, but it’s even comfortable enough to earn a spot on your bed at home. Don’t wait too long to snag this shopper-loved pillow while it’s as little as $59 at Nordstrom and finally prioritize a good night’s sleep.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $59.

