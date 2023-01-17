This Relaxed-fit T-shirt Will Be Your New Favorite Travel Staple — and It’s 60% Off at Nordstrom

There are some fashion essentials that never go out of style, and a basic t-shirt is one of those items. However, nowadays it can be tricky to find high-quality basics that don’t make a dent in your wallet or fall apart in just a few wears. And when you’re traveling, you want to be able to fall back on a few key wardrobe pieces to carry you through your trip and build a range of chic, comfortable outfits without having your suitcase weigh over the 50-pound limit.

If you’re looking to swap out your ratty tees in the new year, the Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt is currently up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom, meaning that it can be yours for a mere $8. It comes in 11 stunning shades from neutrals to brights, so you can grab a few different colors to give your closet the revamp it deserves.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $8 (originally $19)



With a rounded v-neck cut, short sleeves, and a chest pocket detail, this is the perfect basic tee for everyday wear (especially while traveling). The loose fit is flattering and lightweight so you’ll never feel restricted by your top, and with a cotton-modal blend you can rest assured the material will feel soft and gentle against your skin.

The longer top is easily tucked in or worn loose, and can be styled in a number of different ways so you can optimize your travel wardrobe without overpacking. In fact, the brand even describes itself as “travel-ready — but totally down for everyday.” Just keep in mind that the fabric is semi-sheer so you’ll need to be cognizant of this when deciding how to layer this tee.

Customers love this shirt for travel, and at a price point of under $10, there’s nothing stopping you from snagging one in every color. One shopper raved, “I love this t-shirt and bought it in several colors. It’s lightweight with proper coverage and comfortable.” They added, “I traveled in it and it never wrinkled or lost its shape.” Another customer agreed that these tops are perfect for travel because they are “nice for layering, [don't] wrinkle too badly” and are “breathable.”

If you’re looking for your new go-to top, look no further than the Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt. In fact, one shopper revealed that it was their “favorite tee” adding that it’s the “perfect fit.” One other shopper shared that they “tried this top on and ended up loving it,” continuing, “It’s casual but not too casual.” Whether you’re going out to dinner with friends or walking around a new city, this t-shirt will take you from day to night with ease.

The key to packing effectively with spatial awareness in mind is bringing along clothing items that can be worn in a variety of different outfits. The Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt is the perfect fit and style to be comfortably worn in the airport or for nearly any other day plan you may be packing for, so snap up a top (or two) from Nordstrom while prices are as low as $8.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $8.

