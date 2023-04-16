This Packable Camping Chair Is Perfect for Outdoor Adventures — and It’s on Sale

Camping season is upon us with beach season not too far behind, and that means it’s time to stock up on the essential gear to level up your outdoor experience. A camping chair is one item that you may not have considered a necessity in your youth, but the joy that comes from actually being able to sit comfortably by the fireside or elevated above the sand is not to be overlooked — and now you don’t need to spend an inordinate amount of money to achieve this luxury.

Lightweight, packable, and now just $30, the Cascade Mountain Tech Camping Chair is a must-have for the warmer weather, and it’s currently on sale at Amazon. Not only is this breathable chair perfect for daily activities like sitting in your backyard or heading out to a barbeque, but it’s also the ideal companion to pack for camping trips, beach days, and even summertime festivals.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $37)

This compact outdoor chair comes inside a functional polyester carrying tote, fitted with a shoulder strap as well as a smaller strap at the top of the pouch for a comfortable grip while you’re traveling to your destination. The lightweight design is easy to transport, unlike other bulky fold-up chairs, and it’s also made with a breathable mesh fabric as well as cushioned armrests so whether you’re using it at the beach or in the mountains you’ll feel like you’re living in luxury.

A strong steel and aluminum frame ensures that this compact chair is sturdy enough to hold up to 250 pounds, and it even comes in four bright colors that will easily match the rest of your beach or camping gear. If you’re traveling to an outdoor concert this spring or summer and are in need of a lightweight chair that’s easy to tote around, you’ve finally met your match.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $55)

Packability is key when it comes to beach and camping chairs, and one customer confirmed that this is a “sensational compact chair,” adding that it’s “well-made, comfortable, and easy to use.” They also noted that “the small bag that comes with each chair makes it easier to store and travel with.” Another shopper raved that it’s “much nicer than the standard chairs that break after a year,” even lamenting that they “really wish we got more than one of these.”

Avid campers can also rest assured that this chair is comfortable and easy to carry to your campground, with one shopper sharing that they brought it on a “recent five day canoe camping trip” and it’s both a “well made chair” and “nicely compact.” One person even revealed that it’s “very portable” and “fits inside [a] large suitcase” if you plan to take it with you on your travels. And if comfort is a concern, take it from this shopper who shared that they “spent hours in it when sitting around a campfire” and referred to it as an “awesome little chair.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $55)

Comfortable, lightweight, and easy to carry on camping adventures and long days spent at the beach, the Cascade Mountain Tech Camping Chair is guaranteed to become your favorite travel companion throughout the warmer months. The good news is this shopper-loved chair is currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $30 in select colors, so you can hardly go wrong picking up this outdoor essential that will carry you through this season comfortably and in style.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

