These Clever Reversible Swimsuits Are Total Game-changers for Packing — and They Start at Less Than $50

I’ll never travel without them again.

By
Terri Peters
Terri Peters
Terri Peters
Terri Peters has more than 10 years of experience reviewing and recommending products. She has written about everything from snack foods to spring dresses.
Published on July 27, 2023

Reversible Swimsuits Review Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

I have a tendency to overpack, but as a travel writer who often travels with her kids in tow, I’ve made great strides in lessening the amount of clothing I pack in my suitcase. When I go on a trip these days, I try to keep things as minimalist as possible, which can be a challenge when you’re packing not only daytime and evening outfits, but also swimsuits and cover-ups. 

As I was planning for a recent European cruise, I discovered reversible swimsuits from Carve Designs. I had no idea that reversible bathing suits existed, so I excitedly ordered a few reversible tops and bottoms from the brand to test out on my trip. Instead of packing four swimsuits, I packed only two, both of which were fully reversible.

Carve Designs Erin Reversible Bottoms

Amazon Carve Designs Women's Standard Erin Reversible Bottom

Amazon

The first two pieces I selected from Carve Designs were navy blue, green, white, and floral print. The bottom could be solid green or navy with flowers, while the top was designed to be either navy with white stripes or the same floral print as the bottoms. The possibilities for ways to combine them gave me multiple options for ways to get the most wear out of the same swimsuit. Paired with my favorite linen swim cover-up, the first suit alone could have gotten me through my seven-day cruise. 

Carve Designs Sanitas Reversible Top 

Carve Designs Sanitas Reversible Top

Carve Designs

I also ordered a set in turquoise, white, and coral prints that offered just as many possibilities. While one side of the top and bottom was a striped pattern, the other was a paisley-esque print. By mixing and matching them throughout my trip, I always appeared to be wearing a different swimsuit, even though I had only packed two. Only my husband and I knew my smart, stylish secret.

Carve Designs Erin Reversible Bottoms 

Amazon Carve Designs Women's Standard Erin Reversible Bottom

Amazon

Carve Designs makes all of their swimwear from recycled plastic bottles — each swimsuit keeps five plastic bottles out of landfills, which is pretty awesome. The material the suits are made from is mostly recycled polyester, with a bit of spandex for stretch. The suits are also machine-washable and have held up throughout the summer, even through long days on the boat or at the beach.

When I take them with me on a multi-day trip, I wash the swimsuits in my hotel room sink before re-wearing them. They dry quickly and pull on easily and have not seemed to lose any of their stretch or support through a summer of being on my repeat wear list.

Carve Designs Sanitas Reversible Top

Amazon Carve Designs Women's Sanitas Reversible Top

Amazon

Whether you’re a person who tries to fit everything for a vacation into a carry-on bag or someone who notoriously packs your suitcase until it’s over the weight limit, these reversible swimsuits will save you room and keep you looking stylish. After all, there’s nothing wrong with having some extra room in your suitcase for souvenirs. 

