Every Carry-on Luggage Item We've Tested

Carry On Luggage Test

Travel + Leisure / Tamara Staples

We're constantly testing luggage from a variety of brands and price points to find the best luggage for you. We follow the same rigorous methodology with every test to make sure each bag is evaluated equally.

Below you'll find ratings and specs of every carry-on suitcase we've tested, broken into two categories: suitcases that fit into the overhead bin as well as ones that can be stowed under the seat in front of you. Each category below is organized starting with the highest rated — our top picks — down to the ones that didn't make the cut.

 Carry-on Suitcases
 Underseat Luggage
T+L Testing, By the Numbers


Carry-on Suitcases Tested to Date: 59

Brands Tested: Amazon, Arlo Skye, Away, Beis, Bric, Briggs & Riley, Calpak, Coolife, Delsey Paris, Eagle Creek, Hartmann, High Sierra, July, Kenneth Cole, Kipling, Level8, Lipault, Lucas, Monos, Nicole Miller, Nomad Lane, Paravel, Rimowa, Roam, Rockland, Samsonite, Steve Madden, SwissGear, TPRC, TravelPro, Tumi, Verage

Price Ranges of Suitcases: $59 to $975

Be sure to check back, as we'll update this page as we test more.

In addition to suitcases, we also test a variety of other types of luggage for every trip, including duffel bags and weekender bags and checked luggage.

Carry-on Suitcases

Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner

5
Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner

Amazon
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $92 
Weight 6.3 pounds 
Dimensions 22 x 15 x 10 inches 
Expandable Yes 
Smart No 
Wheel Count
Shell Type Hardside

Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner

5
Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Samsonite.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $186 
Weight 5.6 pounds 
Dimensions 21 x 15 x 10 inches
Expandable Yes 
Smart No 
Wheel Count
Shell Type Hardside

Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-On Expandable Hardside Spinner

4.8
Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-On Expandable Hardside Spinner

Amazon
View On Macy's View On Travelpro.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.8/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $370 
Weight 8.5 pounds 
Dimensions 23 x 14.5 x 9.5 inches 
Expandable Yes 
Smart Yes 
Wheel Count
Shell Type Hardside

Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex

4.8
The Bigger Carry-On Flex

Away
View On Awaytravel.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $345 
Weight 7.2 pounds 
Dimensions 22 x 14 x 9.5 inches 
Expandable Yes 
Smart No 
Wheel Count
Shell Type Hardside

Travelpro Platinum Elite 21” Expandable Carry-On Spinner

4.8
Travelpro Platinum Elite 21&acirc; Expandable Carry-On Spinner

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    4.8/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $370 
Weight 8.3 pounds 
Dimensions 23.5 x 14.5 x 9 inches 
Expandable Yes 
Smart Yes 
Wheel Count
Shell Type Softside

Beis The Carry-on Roller

4.7
Beis The Carry On Roller

Nordstrom
View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $198
Weight 8.3 pounds
Dimensions 15.75 x 22.8 x 9.8 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus

4.7
Paravel Aviator Carry-on Plus

Paravel
View On Maisonette.com View On Tourparavel.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $425
Weight 8.5 pounds
Dimensions 14.7 x 22.7 x 9.6 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-on Spinner

4.7
Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-on Spinner

Samsonite 
View On Samsonite.com View On Belk.com View On Bloomingdales
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $200
Weight 6.4 pounds
Dimensions 23 × 15 × 10 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart Yes
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Eagle Creek Expanse AWD International Carry-On

4.7
Eagle Creek Expanse AWD International Carry-On

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Moosejaw.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4.3/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $209
Weight 7.6 pounds
Dimensions 8 x 13.75 x 21.25 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-on

4.7
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-on Spinner

Samsonite
View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Best Buy
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.8/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $170
Weight 7.05 pounds
Dimensions 22 × 15 × 9.75 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

July Carry On Pro

4.6
July Carry On Pro

July
View On July.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $345
Weight 7.9 pounds
Dimensions 21.5 x 15 x 8.5 inches
Expandable No
Smart Yes
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Monos Carry On Plus Spinner

4.7
Monos Carry-On Plus

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom View On Monos.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $275
Weight 7.38 pounds
Dimensions 23 × 15 × 9.5 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Tumi Continental Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-on

4.6
Tumi Continental Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-on

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $1,050
Weight 11.1 pounds
Dimensions 22.0 X 16.0 X 9.0 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside

Delsey Paris Clavel Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

4.5
Delsey Paris Clavel Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Delsey.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4.7/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $190
Weight 5.3 pounds
Dimensions 21 x 13 x 9 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Arlo Skye The Zipper Carry-On Max with Front Pocket

4.5
Arlo Skye The Zipper Carry-On Max with Front Pocket

Arlo Skye 
View On Arloskye.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.3/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.3/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $395
Weight 8.1 pounds
Dimensions 23 x 15 x 10.3 inches
Expandable No
Smart Yes
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Bric's Bellagio V2.0 Carry-On Spinner Trunk

4.5
Bric's Bellagio V2.0 Carry-On Spinner Trunk

Saks Fifth Avenue
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $665
Weight 7.1 pounds
Dimensions 21.7 x 15 x 7.9 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Spinner Luggage

4.7
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Spinner Luggage

 Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $183
Weight 8.4 pounds
Dimensions 21 x 14.5 x 10 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Briggs & Riley Sympatico Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner

4.5
Briggs &amp; Riley Sympatico Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Briggs-riley.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $599
Weight 9.2 pounds
Dimensions 22 x 14 x 9 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart Yes
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Coolife ABS+PC Spinner Trolley

4.4
Coolife ABS+PC Spinner Trolley

Amazon
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $110
Weight 6.7 pounds
Dimensions 19.29 x 30.71 x 12.6 inches
Expandable No 
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Samsonite Black Label Lite-Shock Carry-On Spinner

4.4
Samsonite Black Label Lite-Shock Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite
View On Samsonite.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    2/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $550
Weight 3.7 pounds
Dimensions 21.5 × 15.5 × 8 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Briggs & Riley ZDX 22-inch Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner

4.3
Briggs &amp; Riley ZDX 22-inch Domestic Carry-On Expandable Spinner

 Briggs & Riley 
View On Briggs-riley.com View On Irvsluggage.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $499
Weight 7.4 pounds
Dimensions 22 x 14 x 9 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside

Calpak Ambeur Carry-On

4.3
calpack ambeur carry on
Nordstrom.
View On Nordstrom View On Calpaktravel.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    3.5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $195
Weight 6 pounds
Dimensions 21 x 14 x 9 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Travelpro Maxlite Air Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner

4.2
Travelpro Maxlite Air Carry-On Expandable Hardside Spinner

Travelpro
View On Amazon View On Travelpro.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $169
Weight 6.3 pounds
Dimensions 23 x 14.5 x 9.5 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Lipault Plume Cabin Spinner

4.2
Lipault Plume Cabin Spinner

Lipault
View On Amazon View On Lipault-usa.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3.8/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $245
Weight 4.8 pounds
Dimensions 21.6 × 13.8 × 8.3 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside

Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential Carry-On Spinner

4.1
Briggs &amp; Riley Baseline Essential Carry-On Spinner

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    2.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $699
Weight 10 pounds
Dimensions 22 x 14 x 9 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside

Hartmann Luxe II Carry-On Spinner

4.1
Hartmann Luxe II Carry-On Spinner

Hartmann
View On Hartmann.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $320
Weight 6.8 pounds
Dimensions 22.5 × 16 × 10 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside

Kipling Darcey Small Carry-On Rolling Luggage

4
Kipling Darcey Small Carry-On Rolling Luggage

Kipling
View On Kipling-usa.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    4.7/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $199
Weight 5.33 pounds
Dimensions 14 x 22 x 9.5 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Carry-On Expandable Spinner

4
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Carry-On Expandable Spinner

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Kohls.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3.5/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $170
Weight 5.4 pounds
Dimensions 23 x 14.5 x 9 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type softside

Lucas Ultra Lightweight Carry-On Softside 20 Inch Expandable Luggage

4
Lucas Ultra Lightweight Carry On

Amazon
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3.5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    2.8/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $130
Weight 5.8 pounds
Dimensions 22.8 X 14 X 9 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside

Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 21-Inch Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels

3.9
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Air Hardside Luggage

Amazon
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.3/5
  • Durability
    3/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price  $330
Weight  7.9 pounds
Dimensions  20.25 x 9.5 x 14.25 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Hardside

Rimowa Essential Lite Cabin S Lightweight Suitcase

3.7
Rimowa suitcase

Rimowa
View On Rimowa.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    2.5/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $700
Weight 4.9 pounds
Dimensions 21.7 x 15.8 x 9.1 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Roam Luggage Large Carry-On

3.7
Roam Large Carry-On

Roam
View On Roamluggage.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $575
Weight 7.7 pounds
Dimensions 22 x 16.25 x 9 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

SwissGear Sion Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels

3.7
SwissGear Sion Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Amazon
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    2.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $120
Weight 7.96 pounds
Dimensions 22.75 x 14.25 x 10.25 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart No
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Softside

Level8 20 Inch Pro Carry-On With Laptop Pocket

3.6
Level8 Pro Carry-On With Laptop Pocket 20 Inch

Level8
View On Level8cases.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $210
Weight 9.3 pounds
Dimensions 14.4 x 9.2 x 21.5 inches
Expandable No
Smart Yes
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Tumi 19 Degree Continental Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On

3.5
Tumi Continental Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On

Tumi
View On Tumi.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.3/5
  • Durability
    2/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price $795
Weight 8.2 pounds
Dimensions 21.8 X 15.8 X 9.0 inches
Expandable Yes
Smart Yes
Wheel Count 4
Shell Type Hardside

Rockland 22 Inch Rolling Duffel Bag

3.4
Rockland 22&quot; Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    2/5
  • Maneuverability
    1/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $69
Weight 4.34 pounds
Dimensions 26.77 x 13.78 x 12.01 inches
Expandable No
Smart No
Wheel Count 2
Shell Type Softside

Rimowa Essential Cabin

3.3
Rimowa Essential Cabin

Rimowa
View On Rimowa.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    2.5/5
  • Durability
    2/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price  $875
Weight  7.1 pounds
Dimensions  21.7 x 15.8 x 9.1 inches
Expandable  No
Smart No 
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Hardside

Béis Soft-Sided Collapsible Carry-On Roller

2.8
Beis Soft-Sided Collapsible Carry-On Roller

Beis
View On Beistravel.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3/5
  • Design
    1/5
  • Maneuverability
    2/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $198
Weight  9.06 pounds
Dimensions  22 x 14 x 9 inches
Expandable  Yes
Smart  No
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Softside

Samsonite Silhouette 17 Carry-On Hardside Spinner

2.5
Samsonite Silhouette 17 Carry-On Hardside Spinner

Samsonite
View On Samsonite.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    2/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    2/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price  $290
Weight  9.48 pounds
Dimensions  23 × 15 × 10 inches
Expandable  Yes
Smart  Yes
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Hardside

Briggs & Riley International 21 Inch Carry-On Spinner

2.5
Briggs &amp; Riley Torq International 21&quot; Carry-On Spinner

Briggs & Riley
View On Briggs-riley.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    2/5
  • Design
    2/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.3/5
  • Durability
    2/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price  $549
Weight  6.9 pounds
Dimensions  21 x 14 x 9 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  Yes
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Hardside

Underseat Luggage

Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage

4.9
Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage

Calpak
View On Calpaktravel.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Functionality
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price  $165
Weight  6.4 pounds
Dimensions  16 x 14 x 8.5 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Hardside

Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Luggage Expandable Underseater Spinner

4.5
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Luggage Expandable Underseater Spinner

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Macy's
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Functionality
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price  $140
Weight  5.6 pounds
Dimensions  17 x 13 x 9 inches
Expandable  Yes
Smart  No
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Softside

Samsonite Spinner Underseater with USB Port

4.5
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port, Ocean

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Samsonite.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Functionality
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price  $145
Weight  5.6 pounds
Dimensions  16.5 × 13.75 × 9 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  Yes
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Hardside

Travelpro x Travel + Leisure UnderSeat Tote

4.4
Travelpro x Travel + Leisure UnderSeat Tote

Travelpro

View On Travelpro.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Functionality
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price  $245
Weight  2.3 pounds
Dimensions  9.25 x 16.5 x 9 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  0
Shell Type Softside

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Lightweight Underseat Carry-on Travel Tote Bag

4.3
Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 18&quot; Lightweight Carry-on Under Seat Tote Travel

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Travelpro.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Functionality
    3.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price  $100
Weight  1.6 pounds
Dimensions  11 x 18 x 8 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  0
Shell Type Softside

Nicole Miller Underseat Luggage

4.2
Nicole Miller Underseat Luggage

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Functionality
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price  $100
Weight  6.25 pounds
Dimensions  15.5 x 15 x 10 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  2
Shell Type Softside

Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Luggage

4.2
Rockland Unisex Adults Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Luggage

Amazon
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Functionality
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $180
Weight  4 pounds
Dimensions  9 x 14 x 15 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  2
Shell Type Softside

Steve Madden Underseat Wheeled Bag

4.2
Steve Madden Underseat Wheeled Bag

Amazon
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Functionality
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $180
Weight  5 pounds
Dimensions  15 x 9 x 14 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  2
Shell Type Softside

TUMI Voyageur Oxford Compact Carry-On

4.1
Tumi Voyageur Oxford Compact Carry-On

Bloomingdale's

View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Abt.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Functionality
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $650
Weight  6.6 pounds
Dimensions  14 x 22 x 9 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  Yes
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Softside

DELSEY Paris Chatelet Soft Air Luggage Under-Seater

4
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Soft Air Luggage Under-Seater

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Belk.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Functionality
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $580
Weight  6.1 pounds
Dimensions  14.5 x 15.5 x 9.5 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  2
Shell Type Softside

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Rolling Underseat Compact Carry-On Bag

4
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Rolling Underseat Compact Carry-On Bag

Courtesy of Travelpro
View On Amazon View On Travelpro.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Functionality
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $150
Weight  5.5 pounds
Dimensions  17.5 x 14.5 x 8.5 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  2
Shell Type Softside

Briggs & Riley Baseline Rolling Cabin Spinner

3.8
Briggs &amp; Riley Baseline Rolling Cabin Bag

Courtesy of Briggs & Riley
View On Briggs-riley.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Functionality
    3.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $499
Weight  7 pounds
Dimensions  14 x 9.5 x 7 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Softside

Nomad Lane Bento Bag V 3.0

3.8
Nomad Lane Bento Bag V 3.0

Nomad Lane
View On Nomadlane.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Functionality
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price  $298
Weight  2.9 pounds
Dimensions  17 x 8 x 10 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  0
Shell Type Softside

BRIC’S X-Travel Pilot Case

3.6
BRIC&acirc;S X-Travel Pilot Case

BRICâS
View On Bricstore.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3.5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Functionality
    3.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $235
Weight  5.1 pounds
Dimensions 14.2 x 15.9 x 6.3 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  2
Shell Type Softside

SWISSGEAR Checklite Underseat Carry-On Suitcase

3.6
SWISSGEAR Checklite Underseat Carry-On Suitcase

Target
View On Target
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Functionality
    2/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $100
Weight  5.3 pounds
Dimensions  16 x 13.75 x 9 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  No
Wheel Count  2
Shell Type Softside

VERAGE Spinner Carry-On Underseat Luggage with USB Port

3.6
VERAGE Spinner Carry-On Underseat Luggage with USB Port

Amazon
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Functionality
    2/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price  $130
Weight  5 pounds
Dimensions  14.4 x 13.3 x 8.5 inches
Expandable No 
Smart  Yes
Wheel Count  4
Shell Type Softside

TPRC 15-inch Smart Under Seat Carry-On Luggage

3.2
TPRC 15-Inch Smart Under Seat Carry-On Luggage with USB Charging Port, Purple, Underseater
View On Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Functionality
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    2/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $59
Weight  6 pounds
Dimensions  14 x 15 x 8.5 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  Yes
Wheel Count  2
Shell Type Softside

Samsonite Carrier Underseater

3
Samsonite Carrier Underseater

Samsonite
View On Samsonite.com
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Functionality
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price  $100
Weight  5.9 pounds
Dimensions  17 × 14.6 × 9.8 inches
Expandable  No
Smart  Yes
Wheel Count  2
Shell Type Softside

How We Test Carry-on Luggage

  • Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner

    People/Jhett Thompson
  • Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner

    People/Tamara Staples
  • Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner

    People/Jhett Thompson
  • Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner

    People/Jhett Thompson

All our recommendations are based on rigorous, hands-on evaluation conducted both in our product testing lab in New York and by editors when they travel. We also interview experts in the luggage space — manufacturers, products designers, brand reps, and even pilots and flight attendants — to get their insider advice on what to look for in a piece of luggage. Based on our initial research, we scour the internet for the most popular and top-rated luggage items on the market to purchase those for our testing lab.

During testing, we follow a rigorous and consistent methodology to make sure that all products, regardless of brand, price point, or style, are evaluated fairly. We start by inspecting the bag for surface-level observations, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more, and then we weigh and measure each bag — every ounce counts when it could save you money in overweight baggage fees! Next, we pack each bag with items you would need on a trip to test capacity: clothing, shoes, toiletries, cosmetics, and a few breakable souvenirs for good measure. We then evaluate how well they maneuver or transport — how well does a suitcase roll over concrete floors versus cobblestone streets? Are there sufficient handles for lifting it into an overhead bin? Lastly, we test their durability by throwing them off of high surfaces and striking them with baseball bats — the latter is as fun as it sounds, but you may be surprised at how well some bags hold up to a blow from a bat.

Finally, we analyze all insights and data from each test to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you.

