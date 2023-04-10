Best Products Luggage + Bags Every Carry-on Luggage Item We've Tested By Travel + Leisure Editors Travel + Leisure Editors Since 1971, Travel + Leisure editors have followed one mission: to inform, inspire, and guide travelers to have deeper, more meaningful experiences. T+L's editors have traveled to countries all over the world, having flown, sailed, road tripped, and taken the train countless miles. They've visited small towns and big cities, hidden gems and popular destinations, beaches and mountains, and everything in between. With a breadth of knowledge about destinations around the globe, air travel, cruises, hotels, food and drinks, outdoor adventure, and more, they are able to take their real-world experience and provide readers with tried-and-tested trip ideas, in-depth intel, and inspiration at every point of a journey. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on April 10, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

We're constantly testing luggage from a variety of brands and price points to find the best luggage for you. We follow the same rigorous methodology with every test to make sure each bag is evaluated equally. Below you'll find ratings and specs of every carry-on suitcase we've tested, broken into two categories: suitcases that fit into the overhead bin as well as ones that can be stowed under the seat in front of you. Each category below is organized starting with the highest rated — our top picks — down to the ones that didn't make the cut. Carry-on Suitcases Underseat Luggage T+L Testing, By the Numbers Carry-on Suitcases Tested to Date: 59Brands Tested: Amazon, Arlo Skye, Away, Beis, Bric, Briggs & Riley, Calpak, Coolife, Delsey Paris, Eagle Creek, Hartmann, High Sierra, July, Kenneth Cole, Kipling, Level8, Lipault, Lucas, Monos, Nicole Miller, Nomad Lane, Paravel, Rimowa, Roam, Rockland, Samsonite, Steve Madden, SwissGear, TPRC, TravelPro, Tumi, VeragePrice Ranges of Suitcases: $59 to $975Be sure to check back, as we'll update this page as we test more. In addition to suitcases, we also test a variety of other types of luggage for every trip, including duffel bags and weekender bags and checked luggage. Carry-on Suitcases For more detailed reviews of the top carry-on luggage we recommend, read our full review. The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $92 Weight 6.3 pounds Dimensions 22 x 15 x 10 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $186 Weight 5.6 pounds Dimensions 21 x 15 x 10 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-On Expandable Hardside Spinner 4.8 Amazon View On Macy's View On Travelpro.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.8/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $370 Weight 8.5 pounds Dimensions 23 x 14.5 x 9.5 inches Expandable Yes Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex 4.8 Away View On Awaytravel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 5/5 Price $345 Weight 7.2 pounds Dimensions 22 x 14 x 9.5 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Travelpro Platinum Elite 21” Expandable Carry-On Spinner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 4.8/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $370 Weight 8.3 pounds Dimensions 23.5 x 14.5 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Beis The Carry-on Roller 4.7 Nordstrom View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Price $198 Weight 8.3 pounds Dimensions 15.75 x 22.8 x 9.8 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus 4.7 Paravel View On Maisonette.com View On Tourparavel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4/5 Price $425 Weight 8.5 pounds Dimensions 14.7 x 22.7 x 9.6 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-on Spinner 4.7 Samsonite View On Samsonite.com View On Belk.com View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $200 Weight 6.4 pounds Dimensions 23 × 15 × 10 inches Expandable Yes Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Eagle Creek Expanse AWD International Carry-On 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Moosejaw.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4.3/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $209 Weight 7.6 pounds Dimensions 8 x 13.75 x 21.25 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-on 4.7 Samsonite View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Best Buy Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 3.8/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $170 Weight 7.05 pounds Dimensions 22 × 15 × 9.75 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside July Carry On Pro 4.6 July View On July.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $345 Weight 7.9 pounds Dimensions 21.5 x 15 x 8.5 inches Expandable No Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Monos Carry On Plus Spinner 4.7 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Monos.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $275 Weight 7.38 pounds Dimensions 23 × 15 × 9.5 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Tumi Continental Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-on 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $1,050 Weight 11.1 pounds Dimensions 22.0 X 16.0 X 9.0 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Delsey Paris Clavel Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Delsey.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4.7/5 Value 4/5 Price $190 Weight 5.3 pounds Dimensions 21 x 13 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Arlo Skye The Zipper Carry-On Max with Front Pocket 4.5 Arlo Skye View On Arloskye.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.3/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4.3/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $395 Weight 8.1 pounds Dimensions 23 x 15 x 10.3 inches Expandable No Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Bric's Bellagio V2.0 Carry-On Spinner Trunk 4.5 Saks Fifth Avenue View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $665 Weight 7.1 pounds Dimensions 21.7 x 15 x 7.9 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Spinner Luggage 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Price $183 Weight 8.4 pounds Dimensions 21 x 14.5 x 10 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Briggs & Riley Sympatico Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Briggs-riley.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $599 Weight 9.2 pounds Dimensions 22 x 14 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Coolife ABS+PC Spinner Trolley 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $110 Weight 6.7 pounds Dimensions 19.29 x 30.71 x 12.6 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Samsonite Black Label Lite-Shock Carry-On Spinner 4.4 Samsonite View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 2/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $550 Weight 3.7 pounds Dimensions 21.5 × 15.5 × 8 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Briggs & Riley ZDX 22-inch Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner 4.3 Briggs & Riley View On Briggs-riley.com View On Irvsluggage.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $499 Weight 7.4 pounds Dimensions 22 x 14 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Calpak Ambeur Carry-On 4.3 Nordstrom. View On Nordstrom View On Calpaktravel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 3.5/5 Value 5/5 Price $195 Weight 6 pounds Dimensions 21 x 14 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Travelpro Maxlite Air Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner 4.2 Travelpro View On Amazon View On Travelpro.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $169 Weight 6.3 pounds Dimensions 23 x 14.5 x 9.5 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Lipault Plume Cabin Spinner 4.2 Lipault View On Amazon View On Lipault-usa.com Our Ratings Capacity 3.8/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $245 Weight 4.8 pounds Dimensions 21.6 × 13.8 × 8.3 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential Carry-On Spinner 4.1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 2.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $699 Weight 10 pounds Dimensions 22 x 14 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Hartmann Luxe II Carry-On Spinner 4.1 Hartmann View On Hartmann.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $320 Weight 6.8 pounds Dimensions 22.5 × 16 × 10 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Kipling Darcey Small Carry-On Rolling Luggage 4 Kipling View On Kipling-usa.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 4.7/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $199 Weight 5.33 pounds Dimensions 14 x 22 x 9.5 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Travelpro Maxlite 5 Carry-On Expandable Spinner 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Capacity 3.5/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $170 Weight 5.4 pounds Dimensions 23 x 14.5 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type softside Lucas Ultra Lightweight Carry-On Softside 20 Inch Expandable Luggage 4 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 3.5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 2.8/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $130 Weight 5.8 pounds Dimensions 22.8 X 14 X 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 21-Inch Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4.3/5 Durability 3/5 Value 4/5 Price $330 Weight 7.9 pounds Dimensions 20.25 x 9.5 x 14.25 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Rimowa Essential Lite Cabin S Lightweight Suitcase 3.7 Rimowa View On Rimowa.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3.5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 2.5/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $700 Weight 4.9 pounds Dimensions 21.7 x 15.8 x 9.1 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Roam Luggage Large Carry-On 3.7 Roam View On Roamluggage.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $575 Weight 7.7 pounds Dimensions 22 x 16.25 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside SwissGear Sion Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3.7 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 2.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $120 Weight 7.96 pounds Dimensions 22.75 x 14.25 x 10.25 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Level8 20 Inch Pro Carry-On With Laptop Pocket 3.6 Level8 View On Level8cases.com Our Ratings Capacity 3/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 4/5 Value 5/5 Price $210 Weight 9.3 pounds Dimensions 14.4 x 9.2 x 21.5 inches Expandable No Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Tumi 19 Degree Continental Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On 3.5 Tumi View On Tumi.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4.3/5 Durability 2/5 Value 2/5 Price $795 Weight 8.2 pounds Dimensions 21.8 X 15.8 X 9.0 inches Expandable Yes Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Rockland 22 Inch Rolling Duffel Bag 3.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 2/5 Maneuverability 1/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $69 Weight 4.34 pounds Dimensions 26.77 x 13.78 x 12.01 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Softside Rimowa Essential Cabin 3.3 Rimowa View On Rimowa.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 2.5/5 Durability 2/5 Value 2/5 Price $875 Weight 7.1 pounds Dimensions 21.7 x 15.8 x 9.1 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Béis Soft-Sided Collapsible Carry-On Roller 2.8 Beis View On Beistravel.com Our Ratings Capacity 3/5 Design 1/5 Maneuverability 2/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $198 Weight 9.06 pounds Dimensions 22 x 14 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Samsonite Silhouette 17 Carry-On Hardside Spinner 2.5 Samsonite View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 2/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 2/5 Value 2/5 Price $290 Weight 9.48 pounds Dimensions 23 × 15 × 10 inches Expandable Yes Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Briggs & Riley International 21 Inch Carry-On Spinner 2.5 Briggs & Riley View On Briggs-riley.com Our Ratings Capacity 2/5 Design 2/5 Maneuverability 4.3/5 Durability 2/5 Value 2/5 Price $549 Weight 6.9 pounds Dimensions 21 x 14 x 9 inches Expandable No Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Underseat Luggage For more detailed reviews of the top carry-on luggage we recommend, read our full review. The 8 Best Underseat Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage 4.9 Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Functionality 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $165 Weight 6.4 pounds Dimensions 16 x 14 x 8.5 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Luggage Expandable Underseater Spinner 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Macy's Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 5/5 Functionality 4/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $140 Weight 5.6 pounds Dimensions 17 x 13 x 9 inches Expandable Yes Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Samsonite Spinner Underseater with USB Port 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4.5/5 Functionality 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $145 Weight 5.6 pounds Dimensions 16.5 × 13.75 × 9 inches Expandable No Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Hardside Travelpro x Travel + Leisure UnderSeat Tote 4.4 Travelpro View On Travelpro.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Functionality 5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $245 Weight 2.3 pounds Dimensions 9.25 x 16.5 x 9 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 0 Shell Type Softside Travelpro Maxlite 5 Lightweight Underseat Carry-on Travel Tote Bag 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Travelpro.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Functionality 3.5/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $100 Weight 1.6 pounds Dimensions 11 x 18 x 8 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 0 Shell Type Softside Nicole Miller Underseat Luggage 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 4/5 Functionality 3/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $100 Weight 6.25 pounds Dimensions 15.5 x 15 x 10 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Softside Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Luggage 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Functionality 4.5/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Value 3/5 Price $180 Weight 4 pounds Dimensions 9 x 14 x 15 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Softside Steve Madden Underseat Wheeled Bag 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 5/5 Functionality 4/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $180 Weight 5 pounds Dimensions 15 x 9 x 14 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Softside TUMI Voyageur Oxford Compact Carry-On 4.1 Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Abt.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Functionality 4.5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $650 Weight 6.6 pounds Dimensions 14 x 22 x 9 inches Expandable No Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside DELSEY Paris Chatelet Soft Air Luggage Under-Seater 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Belk.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Functionality 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $580 Weight 6.1 pounds Dimensions 14.5 x 15.5 x 9.5 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Softside Travelpro Maxlite 5 Rolling Underseat Compact Carry-On Bag 4 Courtesy of Travelpro View On Amazon View On Travelpro.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Functionality 4.5/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Value 3/5 Price $150 Weight 5.5 pounds Dimensions 17.5 x 14.5 x 8.5 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Softside Briggs & Riley Baseline Rolling Cabin Spinner 3.8 Courtesy of Briggs & Riley View On Briggs-riley.com Our Ratings Capacity 3/5 Design 4.5/5 Functionality 3.5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $499 Weight 7 pounds Dimensions 14 x 9.5 x 7 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside Nomad Lane Bento Bag V 3.0 3.8 Nomad Lane View On Nomadlane.com Our Ratings Capacity 3/5 Design 4/5 Functionality 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Value 4/5 Price $298 Weight 2.9 pounds Dimensions 17 x 8 x 10 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 0 Shell Type Softside BRIC’S X-Travel Pilot Case 3.6 BRICâS View On Bricstore.com Our Ratings Capacity 3.5/5 Design 4/5 Functionality 3.5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $235 Weight 5.1 pounds Dimensions 14.2 x 15.9 x 6.3 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Softside SWISSGEAR Checklite Underseat Carry-On Suitcase 3.6 Target View On Target Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Functionality 2/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $100 Weight 5.3 pounds Dimensions 16 x 13.75 x 9 inches Expandable No Smart No Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Softside VERAGE Spinner Carry-On Underseat Luggage with USB Port 3.6 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 4.5/5 Functionality 2/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Value 2/5 Price $130 Weight 5 pounds Dimensions 14.4 x 13.3 x 8.5 inches Expandable No Smart Yes Wheel Count 4 Shell Type Softside TPRC 15-inch Smart Under Seat Carry-On Luggage 3.2 View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Functionality 3/5 Maneuverability 2/5 Value 3/5 Price $59 Weight 6 pounds Dimensions 14 x 15 x 8.5 inches Expandable No Smart Yes Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Softside Samsonite Carrier Underseater 3 Samsonite View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 3/5 Design 3/5 Functionality 3/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Value 3/5 Price $100 Weight 5.9 pounds Dimensions 17 × 14.6 × 9.8 inches Expandable No Smart Yes Wheel Count 2 Shell Type Softside How We Test Carry-on Luggage People/Jhett Thompson People/Tamara Staples People/Jhett Thompson People/Jhett Thompson All our recommendations are based on rigorous, hands-on evaluation conducted both in our product testing lab in New York and by editors when they travel. We also interview experts in the luggage space — manufacturers, products designers, brand reps, and even pilots and flight attendants — to get their insider advice on what to look for in a piece of luggage. Based on our initial research, we scour the internet for the most popular and top-rated luggage items on the market to purchase those for our testing lab. During testing, we follow a rigorous and consistent methodology to make sure that all products, regardless of brand, price point, or style, are evaluated fairly. We start by inspecting the bag for surface-level observations, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more, and then we weigh and measure each bag — every ounce counts when it could save you money in overweight baggage fees! Next, we pack each bag with items you would need on a trip to test capacity: clothing, shoes, toiletries, cosmetics, and a few breakable souvenirs for good measure. We then evaluate how well they maneuver or transport — how well does a suitcase roll over concrete floors versus cobblestone streets? Are there sufficient handles for lifting it into an overhead bin? Lastly, we test their durability by throwing them off of high surfaces and striking them with baseball bats — the latter is as fun as it sounds, but you may be surprised at how well some bags hold up to a blow from a bat. Finally, we analyze all insights and data from each test to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 