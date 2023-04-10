Every Carry-on Luggage Item We've Tested

How We Test Carry-on Luggage

All our recommendations are based on rigorous, hands-on evaluation conducted both in our product testing lab in New York and by editors when they travel. We also interview experts in the luggage space — manufacturers, products designers, brand reps, and even pilots and flight attendants — to get their insider advice on what to look for in a piece of luggage. Based on our initial research, we scour the internet for the most popular and top-rated luggage items on the market to purchase those for our testing lab.

During testing, we follow a rigorous and consistent methodology to make sure that all products, regardless of brand, price point, or style, are evaluated fairly. We start by inspecting the bag for surface-level observations, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more, and then we weigh and measure each bag — every ounce counts when it could save you money in overweight baggage fees! Next, we pack each bag with items you would need on a trip to test capacity: clothing, shoes, toiletries, cosmetics, and a few breakable souvenirs for good measure. We then evaluate how well they maneuver or transport — how well does a suitcase roll over concrete floors versus cobblestone streets? Are there sufficient handles for lifting it into an overhead bin? Lastly, we test their durability by throwing them off of high surfaces and striking them with baseball bats — the latter is as fun as it sounds, but you may be surprised at how well some bags hold up to a blow from a bat.

Finally, we analyze all insights and data from each test to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you.