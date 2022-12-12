Carnival Cruise Line Just Canceled 5 Sailings on Newest Ship in 2023 — Here's Why

Guests who have booked the now-canceled cruises will be notified.

Published on December 12, 2022
Carnival cruise ship floating in water
Photo: Courtesy Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the first cruises of its newest ship due to shipyard delays.

The cruise company, which is building its new Carnival Jubilee ship in Germany, was forced to push back its debut from October 2023 to early December 2023, due to shipyard delays and supply chain logistics, according to Carnival.

As a result, Carnival had to cancel the first six cruises on the new ship, including its transatlantic trip from Southampton in the United Kingdom to Galveston. Now, Carnival Jubilee’s first cruise will sail on Dec. 23, 2023, from Galveston, Texas.

Five Caribbean sailings from Galveston were also canceled. Guests who have booked the now-canceled cruises will be notified.

“This is disappointing news, but with the notification from the shipyard, we are advising our guests as quickly as we can,” Christine Duffy, the president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. “We appreciate their understanding as we work to deliver another spectacular ship that will provide a vacation experience our guests deserve and will absolutely love.”

The canceled sailings include an October transatlantic trip from Southampton in the United Kingdom to Galveston, along with five Caribbean sailings from Galveston.

The Carnival Jubilee, which will be based out of Texas, is an Excel-class ship capable of transporting more than 5,400 guests. The ship will feature the company’s BOLT roller coaster on the top deck as well as new designs for suites and staterooms and a three-deck atrium overlooking the ocean that will convert into an entertainment venue at night.

The ship is expected to sail seven-day western Caribbean cruises and offer stops in popular destinations like Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, as well as in Roatan, Honduras.

The ship will be the company’s third Excel-class ship after Mardi Gras and the Carnival Celebration. Carnival's Mardi Gras set sail on its maiden voyage in August 2021 out of Florida, becoming the first to feature a roller coaster at sea. That was followed by the Celebration, which sailed its inaugural journey in November, according to the company.

