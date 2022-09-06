Carnival Will Now Have a Curfew for Kids Under 18 — Here Are the Exceptions

Alison Fox
Published on September 6, 2022
A water slide on top of the Carnival Radiance cruise ship
Carnival Cruise Line implemented a curfew for all kids and teens, requiring unaccompanied minors to be out of public areas after 1 a.m.

The new curfew policy will apply to minors 17 years old and younger, the cruise line confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

“Everyone has a better time when children are supervised, and this guideline is consistent with our commitment to safety,” a Carnival spokesperson told T+L.

The new policy will not apply to passengers who are accompanied by an adult in their traveling party who is 21 years old or older, or to young passengers who are involved in a Club O2 or Circle “C” teen activity. Club O2 is open to kids 15 to 17 years old, and Circle “C” is open to kids 12 to 14 years old.

In addition to the curfew, Carnival requires most guests who are under 21 to travel with a relative or guardian who is 25 years old or older.

Carnival does offer services for parents with smaller children, including a “Night Owls” program for children 6 months to 11 years old from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The service costs $7.50 per hour, per child.

Carnival also offers other amenities for families traveling with kids, including kid-friendly food and flexible bed configurations in staterooms, as well as onboard activities like water slides, mini golf, and even roller coasters.

Carnival isn’t alone in implementing a curfew for some guests. Norwegian Cruise Line, for example, has a 1 a.m. curfew for all teenage guests, according to the company.

“Teens must proceed to their staterooms unless they are accompanied by their parent/guardian,” Norwegian wrote in its policy. “All crew members are instructed to report inappropriate behavior to Ship Security.”

Others, like Disney Cruise Line, don’t have an official curfew policy in place. 

