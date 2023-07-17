This Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand Just Released a Van Gogh-inspired Collection — and It’s Selling Out Fast

By now, you’ve probably heard of Cariuma as being the comfortable sneaker brand that’s been spotted on the likes of stars such as Helen Mirren, Ashton Kutcher, and even Pete Davidson. And while the brand is known for its out-of-the-box comfort, it’s also become one to watch for regularly releasing creative collections that add an extra flare to your style (see: the Pantone collection). Well, this time around is no different.

Just last week, Cariuma released a collection of four shoes in collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in its classic Oca Low and Salvas styles — and if history has taught us anything about Cariuma launches, they’re bound to sell out. Designed to celebrate “the beauty of nature,” this collection is a truly unique way to bolster your personal style while giving your feet the support they need from long travel days to everyday errands.

Cariuma

The iconic Oca Low style sneaker is a 100 percent vegan shoe that’s made with breathable organic cotton material alongside a natural slip-resistant rubber sole. The insole of these ultra-supportive sneakers is made with a cork insert that quickly molds to the shape of your feet to keep you feeling fresh with every step, and even the laces are made with recycled plastics and organic cotton.

Shoppers have raved that this sneaker is comfortable straight out of the box, and the four new patterns follow that same trend. The sneakers perfectly encapsulate the beauty of Van Gogh’s art with four carefully chosen patterns: sunflower, jubilee flower, wheatfield, and white with sunflowers in the Salvas style. Sizes also range from 5 to 13 including half sizes in this unisex sneaker, so all shoppers can enjoy the sensation of their perfect fit.

Cariuma

One of Cariuma’s major pillars is giving back to the environment, and with every shoe purchase two trees are planted in the Brazilian rainforest in an effort to protect endangered plants and animals, and aid in reforestation. This new collection in collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum captures the beauty of nature as depicted by the late artist, making it a natural union.

The brand is well-known for its limited time collections that have even racked up a 77,000-person waitlist in the past, and these stunning, comfortable sneakers are sure to be no exception. If you’re looking to swap out your basic white shoe in favor of a brighter pair ahead of your next vacation, the Cariuma x Van Gogh sneakers are the most supportive, instantly comfortable option you could pack for any amount of time spent on your feet — without ever getting blisters.

Cariuma

The Cariuma x Van Gogh collection is available today on the site, but don’t wait too long to pick up these comfortable pieces of artwork because there’s no telling how quickly they’ll sell out. Not only are they the perfect durable, breathable, and eye-catching sneakers to elevate any outfit in your wardrobe throughout your travels, but you’ll also be giving back to the planet with every step you take.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $89.

