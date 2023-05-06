This Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand Released 3 Pantone-inspired Colors for Summer — and They’re Selling Out Fast

When you think about summertime travel, what colors come to mind? The bright blue of the ocean? A vibrant pink field of wildflowers? Well, now you can wear those colors thanks to celebrity-loved shoe brand Cariuma, who teamed up once again with “Color of the Year” institute Pantone to release a collection of sneakers that speak to the shades of the season, all while solidifying the brand’s spot as the most comfortable shoes you should pack for your upcoming adventures.

Travel + Leisure editors have long sworn by the stylish and well-cushioned sneaker offerings from Cariuma, and now is the best time to add a new pair of shoes to your summer wardrobe that many shoppers have sworn are comfortable to wear right out of the box. This new release of Pantone-inspired shades includes the colors: Georgia Peach, Fuschia Purple, and Capri, all speaking to the essence of a summer in bloom so you can enjoy your warm weather travels in full color while taking your style to new heights.

Cariuma Pantone Summer Launch

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

These three bold and brilliant shades are all available in the classic OCA Low style, which fans of the brand have dubbed the “most comfortable shoe” they have “ever worn.” The supportive, timeless sneaker is made with a cotton canvas upper and lining, as well as a slip-resistant rubber sole that lends itself to the high-quality design of this shoe. However, the highlight of these sneakers is none other than the Mamona oil bio-based cork insert which molds to the shape of your feet for an unparalleled experience of comfort, even when you’re standing for long hours during travel days.

The brand is well known for its dedication to sustainability and functionality, so with every pair of sneakers you purchase, Cariuma vows to plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest in order to help restore biodiversity. And coming in a wide range of men’s and women’s sizes from 5 to 13 (including half sizes), this effortlessly cool sneaker is guaranteed to be your best purchase for sightseeing and beyond. 

Cariuma Pantone Summer Launch

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

The OCA Low style has earned more than 6,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving that they’re comfortable “right out of the box.” In fact, another customer went as far as to say that wearing these sneakers feels like “walking on clouds,” describing them as “soft but supportive.” One of the easiest ways to enhance your vacation style is with a bright pair of shoes, and these sneakers ensure that you don’t have to sacrifice support while packing for your travels.

Even the stars can’t get enough of these comfortable sneakers, as Cariuma shoes have been spotted on celebs like Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, and Pete Davidson. Maybe their adoration is due to the fully stitched rubber outsole that makes it clear these shoes are going to stay in good condition for years to come, or the lightweight nature of the sneaker which makes them perfect for throwing into your carry-on to wear during your next vacation. They’re even easy to slip on and off with the basic heel loop as you’re hurrying through TSA, effectively making your travel experience that much easier.

Cariuma Pantone Summer Launch

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

If you’re ready to channel the vibrant colors of the summer months into your personal style, you won’t want to miss out on the new shades that just dropped in Cariuma x Pantone’s latest shoe collaboration. Well-suited to brighten up any neutral outfit in your suitcase while keeping you fresh on your feet throughout your entire vacation, these stylish, high-quality sneakers are a no-brainer addition to your wardrobe for summer — and for $89, they’re selling out fast.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $89. 

