Shoppers Around the World Are Stocking Up on These Comfy, Under-$100 Leather Sneakers That Celebs Love

The shoes require no break-in period and certain colors have won over customers in cities like New York, London, and Munich.

By Kylee McGuigan
Published on December 21, 2022 06:00AM EST

People Are Bracing for Cold Weather in Style With These Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers in Suede for Winter tout
Photo:

cariuma

With the holidays on the horizon, there’s no denying that you’ll be out and about and on your feet more than ever. And when you’re traveling, a comfortable pair of shoes is a must. Such a pair should be supportive, durable, and versatile — and, for many travelers, the Cariuma Oca Low Top Sneakers check off all these boxes. In fact, the popular canvas sneakers, which come recommended by T+L editors and have been worn by celebrities like Helen Mirren, are available in a winter-friendly suede option for all of your cold-weather adventures. 

The Cariuma Suede Oca Low Sneakers are incredibly popular globally, and there’s no surprise why. At the center of the sustainably made shoes, which are available in both men’s and women’s sizing and a plethora of colors, is their vegan memory foam cork insoles. They're supportively cushioned to ensure a comfortable step every time — even if it’s your first time wearing them. 

The Munich Favorite

All Camel Suede OCA LOW

cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $98

According to the brand’s site, the stylish kicks have become favorites for shoppers across North America and Europe, with major cities having their own signature hues. Out of the Cariuma Suede Oca Low Sneakers’ 11 colors, the cloud grey version is London’s favorite. Over in Toronto, the camel brown sneakers with trendy white outsoles have won over shoppers, while the all black shoes are all the rage in New York. Similarly, the monochromatic all camel shoes are a favorite in Munich, Germany, and if you head over to Los Angeles, odds are that you’ll spot lots of Suede Oca Low Tops in the color blue mirage (a pretty blue-ish gray). 

What’s more, the sneakers also feature a durable rubber sole that’s enhanced with a grippy traction pattern and a cap-toe design for an effortless-yet-classic look that will pair well with any outfit, which is excellent if you’re someone that’s constantly on the go. And, their soft suede upper material is bound to elevate your favorite travel looks with its silky smooth finish, which also helps keep your feet warm. 

Even better, these Cariuma sneakers uphold the brand's eco-friendly initiative in several other ways; they’re produced in ethical factories by hand, and Cariuma is guaranteed to have carbon neutral shipping to over 49 countries worldwide. Plus, they arrive in recycled packaging, which can actually be used to return them if you’re not satisfied, and with every pair of shoes purchased, Cariuma pledges to plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest to directly aid in its restoration and preservation.

Impressive eco-friendly practices aside, the Cariuma Suede Oca Low Sneakers have also earned high praise from shoppers, with many declaring that they have “all the support they need” and are the “most comfortable shoes ever.” One reviewer even said that they hardly needed any time to break the sneakers in; they “wore them all day while working on [their] feet and [their] feet were happy.” They also noted that they were able to add their custom orthotics on top of the already-installed insoles.

The New York Favorite

All Black Suede OCA LOW

cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $98

For one shopper, the Suede Low Tops “molded" to their wide feet: "It was [as] if they wrapped their arms around me and gave [them] the best hug ever.” Chiming in, another customer shared that they added “another beauty to add to my  collection of 13 [Cariuma shoes].” They also said that the suede sneakers are “always comfortable and I love that [Cariuma] uses recycled products and plant trees to help our environment.” 

Following their review, a buyer raved that they “fit like a dream,” and another shopper wrote, “The build quality is top notch as are the materials making the product.” They even earned a seal of approval from a customer with bunions and plantar fasciitis that was happy to report: “I can wear them all day without any pain and they are so cute.” 

The Los Angeles Favorite

Blue Suede OCA LOW

cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $98

If you’re looking for a new pair of sneakers before the seasons change, ahead of your next trip, or even to give to family and friends during the holidays, then look no further than the Cariuma Suede Oca Low Top Sneakers. They’re incredibly stylish and durable, yet retain the utmost comfort for long days on your feet.

The Toronto Favorite

Camel Suede OCA LOW

cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $98

The London Favorite

Grey Suede OCA LOW

cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $98

At the time of publishing, the price was $98. 

