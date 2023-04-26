This Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand Dropped a Comfy Slip-on Sneaker for Travel — and There's Already a Waitlist

Comfort and convenience are the paramount classifications of a good travel shoe, and you’ll never be more grateful to be wearing slide-on sneakers than when you’re rushing through TSA to make your flight. That’s where the editor-loved brand Cariuma swoops in to save the day, having recently launched a new style that’s guaranteed to become your new travel essential: the Cariuma Slip-On Canvas Sneaker.

Cariuma never misses in creating supportive, timeless, and endlessly comfortable sneakers that enhance any outfit you pair them with, and the sustainable brand reimagined their classic styles into an easy to wear slip-on shoe that combines everything you love about your favorite pair of sneakers, without the laces. Now you can experience a world where making your flight doesn’t hinge on getting your shoes re-tied in time.

To buy: cariuma.com, $79

Currently available to pre-order in five unisex colors and a complete size range from 5 to 13 (including half sizes), this classic skate shoe retains all the features that we love from Cariuma’s other shoes, including a natural rubber outsole, and a handcrafted organic cotton upper that lends itself to the palpable high-quality of the shoes. These easy-to-wear sneakers are 100 percent vegan and also feature a comfortable cork insole complete with mamona oil-based foam that molds to your feet for a more personalized wearing experience.

The fully stitched outsole of the shoe ensures it’s built to last for years to come, and it’s the quality of the Cariuma sneakers which has led them to garner a jaw-dropping 77,000-person waitlist on previous releases in the past, which is why you won’t want to wait too long to snag these skate shoes. And if you need that little extra push, the brand will plant 10 trees for every one pair of sneakers you purchase until the end of the month, so you can give back to the environment while building up your travel wardrobe.

The primary difference between this slip-on shoe and the similar Slip-On Pro is that these sneakers are made entirely from a canvas material, eliminating the suede detailing on the latter shoe and effectively lowering the price point. New sneakers may be an investment, but with quality like this, replacing them won’t be a concern for a long time.

Even celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher, Pete Davidson, and Helen Mirren are all avid fans of the brand, having been photographed rocking the sustainable and effortlessly stylish shoes. Maybe they’re just as enamored with the timeless styles as we are, or they’re compelled to support the brand’s initiative to help restore biodiversity in the rainforest after planting more than 2 million trees since they were founded in 2018. The shoes are most importantly manufactured in ethical factories and sent out with carbon neutral shipping, setting the new standard in footwear.

Since their launch earlier this month, the Cariuma Slip-On Sneakers have since sold out, so pre-order your pair of the $79 sneakers ahead of your summer travels to receive them once they’re back in stock. Easy to slide on and off with a subtle loop at the heel, this supportive and comfortable sneaker is the perfect companion for long days of sightseeing, hours spent standing in line at the airport, and everything in between.

