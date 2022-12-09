The Celeb-loved Sneakers That Require No Break-in Period Now Come in Pantone's New Color of the Year

The popular footwear brand teamed up with Pantone to celebrate the new Color of the Year: Viva Magenta.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

cariuma pantone launch
Photo:

Cariuma

Pop culture enthusiasts know that the holiday season can’t officially begin without the announcement of Pantone’s Color of the Year. To set the tone for 2023, the coveted title has been given to the spirited red-pink hue Viva Magenta — and celeb-loved shoe brand Cariuma is celebrating the reveal with quite the fanfare. The popular, sustainable footwear brand has unveiled a Pantone Color of the Year-inspired collection in honor of Viva Magenta, marking the expansion of their fan-favorite partnership. 

As loyal Cariuma fans know, this is its second collaboration with the paint brand. The two teamed up last year with a spring-themed collection featuring Cariuma’s top-selling sneakers reimagined in popular Pantone colors like Very Peri, a periwinkle shade that previously held the Color of the Year honor. 

Oca Low Pantone Viva Magenta/Off-White Canvas

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

And, in similar fashion, Cariuma and Pantone’s newest drop will put a Viva Magenta spin on T+L editor-approved and celebrity-loved styles like the OCA Low Top Canvas Sneakers, which have been worn by Helen Mirren and Pete Davidson and are renowned by shoppers for their out-of-the-box comfort. This is achieved using eco-friendly memory foam insoles for maximum cushioning, supportive and sustainably made anti-slip rubber outsoles, and organic cotton uppers to boost their breathability. 

You can get the popular sneakers in two options; one features Viva Magenta splashed across the lightweight canvas bodies of the shoes with off-white accents, and the other version is reversed with Cariuma’s classic off-white color making up the main uppers and Viva Magenta serving as the stylish accent color. 

Additionally, the Cariuma OCA High Top Canvas Sneakers and skate-inspired canvas Naioca Sneakers were given a Viva Magenta-inspired makeover. Fans of the leather Cariuma Salvas Sneakers and IBI Slip-On Sneakers can also score their favorites in Pantone’s Color of the Year. 

Each style features Cariuma’s reviewer-loved memory foam insoles and are built using eco-friendly materials and practices, so you’ll feel good from the moment you put them on your feet. Plus, they’re all available in men’s and women’s sizing, ranging from 5 to 13 (including half sizes). 

Cariuma Pantoneâs Color of The Year

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

The new Viva Magenta Cariuma x Pantone collection is available to pre-order now and will be ready to ship starting on January 9, 2023. If this collaboration is anything like the O.G. one, these Viva Magenta-hued kicks are going to sell out fast. 

It’s also worth mentioning that Cariuma plants two trees for every sneaker purchased to aid in the restoration and preservation of the Brazilian rainforest. Keep scrolling to shop the other styles that make up the Cariuma x Pantone Color of the Year collab and secure your favorite ones today. 

OCA High Top Canvas Sneakers

Oca High Pantone Viva Magenta/Off-White Canvas

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $110

Naioca Sneakers

Pantone Viva Magenta/Off-White

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

Salvas Leather Sneakers

Salvas Pantone Viva Magenta White Leather

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $98

IBI Slip-On Sneakers

Ibi Slip On Pantone Viva Magenta Knit

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $98

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cariuma TL code round-up tout
This Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brand Never Goes on Sale — but We Have a Special Promo Code That Gives You 20% Off
Cariuma x Avatar
These Super Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers Just Got a Hollywood-inspired Makeover
cariuma sneakers leopard
These Celeb-loved, Comfy Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They Now Come in a Stylish Leopard Print
two white and black sneakers
This Celeb-loved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Collaboration With National Geographic
cariuma pantone spring collection
The Comfy Sneaker Brand That Helen Mirren Loves Just Dropped New Pantone-inspired Colors for Summer
sneaker
The Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers People Say Require 'No Break-in Period' Now Come in Pretty Spring Colors
cariuma grlswirl collab
The Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand That Requires No Break-in Period Dropped a Retro, California-inspired Collection
Best Cariuma Shoes
The 7 Best Cariuma Shoes of 2022
sneaker
Celebs Love These Comfy $79 Canvas Sneakers — and These Are the Most Popular Styles Around the Globe
Ibi Slip-On Sneakers Tout
This Celeb-loved Brand's Slip-on Sneakers Are Comfy Out of the Box and Perfect for Travel
Camel sneakers
This Celeb-loved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Water-repellent Sneaker Boot That's Perfect for Winter
zappos round-up tout
Zappos Just Dropped Thousands of Post-cyber Monday Deals — Shop the 32 Best Comfy Shoes on Sale
Allbirds Women's Shoes
This Celeb-loved Brand Is Finally Having a Sale on Its Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They're Up to 40% Off
Nordstrom Rack Shoe Tout
These Shoe Brands Loved by Oprah and Kate Middleton Are on Sale for Up to 69% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now
Everyday Chelsea Boot
These Stylish and Weatherproof Leather Chelsea Boots Have No Break-in Period — and They’re on Sale Right Now
Podiatrist Designed Walking Shoes Tout
The Podiatrist-approved Brand That Oprah Loves Has Comfy, Water-Repellent Shoes That Are Perfect for Winter