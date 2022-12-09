The Celeb-loved Sneakers That Require No Break-in Period Now Come in Pantone's New Color of the Year

Pop culture enthusiasts know that the holiday season can’t officially begin without the announcement of Pantone’s Color of the Year. To set the tone for 2023, the coveted title has been given to the spirited red-pink hue Viva Magenta — and celeb-loved shoe brand Cariuma is celebrating the reveal with quite the fanfare. The popular, sustainable footwear brand has unveiled a Pantone Color of the Year-inspired collection in honor of Viva Magenta, marking the expansion of their fan-favorite partnership.

As loyal Cariuma fans know, this is its second collaboration with the paint brand. The two teamed up last year with a spring-themed collection featuring Cariuma’s top-selling sneakers reimagined in popular Pantone colors like Very Peri, a periwinkle shade that previously held the Color of the Year honor.

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

And, in similar fashion, Cariuma and Pantone’s newest drop will put a Viva Magenta spin on T+L editor-approved and celebrity-loved styles like the OCA Low Top Canvas Sneakers, which have been worn by Helen Mirren and Pete Davidson and are renowned by shoppers for their out-of-the-box comfort. This is achieved using eco-friendly memory foam insoles for maximum cushioning, supportive and sustainably made anti-slip rubber outsoles, and organic cotton uppers to boost their breathability.

You can get the popular sneakers in two options; one features Viva Magenta splashed across the lightweight canvas bodies of the shoes with off-white accents, and the other version is reversed with Cariuma’s classic off-white color making up the main uppers and Viva Magenta serving as the stylish accent color.

Additionally, the Cariuma OCA High Top Canvas Sneakers and skate-inspired canvas Naioca Sneakers were given a Viva Magenta-inspired makeover. Fans of the leather Cariuma Salvas Sneakers and IBI Slip-On Sneakers can also score their favorites in Pantone’s Color of the Year.

Each style features Cariuma’s reviewer-loved memory foam insoles and are built using eco-friendly materials and practices, so you’ll feel good from the moment you put them on your feet. Plus, they’re all available in men’s and women’s sizing, ranging from 5 to 13 (including half sizes).

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

The new Viva Magenta Cariuma x Pantone collection is available to pre-order now and will be ready to ship starting on January 9, 2023. If this collaboration is anything like the O.G. one, these Viva Magenta-hued kicks are going to sell out fast.

It’s also worth mentioning that Cariuma plants two trees for every sneaker purchased to aid in the restoration and preservation of the Brazilian rainforest. Keep scrolling to shop the other styles that make up the Cariuma x Pantone Color of the Year collab and secure your favorite ones today.

OCA High Top Canvas Sneakers

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $110

Naioca Sneakers

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

Salvas Leather Sneakers

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $98

IBI Slip-On Sneakers

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $98

