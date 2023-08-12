This Ultra-comfy Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a New Collection That’s Perfect for ‘Peanuts’ Fans

A good pair of comfortable and supportive sneakers is essential for traveling, and over the last several years celeb-loved shoe brand Cariuma has stepped up to offer sustainable, stylish options under $100. The brand has continuously provided unique alternatives to the basic white sneaker with their own selection of funky patterns and prints, and their newest addition is no exception: a collaboration with the Peanuts.

In three adorable patterns, Cariuma’s newest collection features the characters of the timeless 1950’s comic while maintaining the details and design of the travel-ready shoes their shoppers love. If you’ve been in the market for a new pair of sneakers ahead of your next vacation, take this as a sign.

Cariuma

The Cariuma x Peanuts collection is available in three classic options: the celeb-loved Oca Low, Naioca Pro, and Slip-on Pro styles which are all designed to function for both everyday wear and as skate shoes. Each style is adorned with its own unique print of Snoopy and the rest of the gang, adding a nostalgic spin to the comfy, travel-ready sneakers we know and love. Plus, in true Cariuma fashion, every shoe is designed with sustainable materials including a cotton canvas upper and lining, as well as 100 percent slip-resistant rubber along the sole of the shoe.

The insoles of Cariuma’s sneakers have garnered the most attention, however, as they’re designed with mamona oil cork inserts which mold to your unique foot shape for a supportive fit and ultimate comfort straight from the box. Even the laces are made with recycled plastics and organic cotton, further cementing the brand as an eco-conscious yet incredibly wearable option. The unisex sneakers also come in sizes ranging from 5 to 13, along with half sizes, for the perfect fit on all feet.

Cariuma

Whether you opt for the Oca Low sneaker or instead grab the laceless Slip-on Pro (which is a great hack for hustling through the TSA line at the airport), you can rest assured that these Peanuts sneakers are not only seriously boosting your travel style, but also giving back to the planet in the process. Cariuma is well-known for their sustainability initiative, and with every shoe order, the brand has pledged to plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest to support reforestation and restoring biological diversity.

And not only will this well-cushioned and supportive sneaker immediately set you apart from the sea of white sneaker-clad travelers in any given airport, but they’ve also earned more than 7,000 five-star ratings from happy shoppers, with a near perfect overall rating of 4.78 on the brand’s website. One customer noted that they have worn their sneakers “all day without foot pain,” even boasting that they are “supportive enough” that they have been able to walk around without orthotics. Plus, the shoes have kept their feet “cool and dry without socks in [the] summer.”

Cariuma

Snoopy fans can finally end their hunt for the perfect pair of sneakers thanks to the recently launched Peanuts x Cariuma collection. Including the Oca Low, Naioca Pro, and Slip-on Pro styles, all priced at $89, this collaboration allows you to choose your ideal fit to carry you from the airport to your everyday errands, all while supporting a sustainable approach to style.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $89.

