This Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand Just Dropped New Pantone-inspired Styles — and They’re Selling Out Fast

Pantone’s announcement of the Color of the Year is regularly a highly awaited event, but this year you don’t have to wait until December to set your sights on stunning shades approved by the brand. Partnering with the paint company to release a pair of stylish and ultra-comfortable sneakers in the trendiest colors for spring is Cariuma, the celeb-loved shoe brand known for their sustainable, supportive, and stylish designs.

This is not the first collaboration between Pantone and Cariuma, but this time they’re not holding back, releasing three stunning shades that will perfectly complement the warmer weather with their second annual spring collection. This year, the brand has dropped their top-selling Oca Low style in the seasonal shades French Oak, Withered Rose, and Tapestry to an eager waitlist of 77,000 customers, so you won’t have much time to admire the pastel offerings before they’ve sold out.

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

Celebrities such as Helen Mirren, Jon Hamm, and even Ashton Kutcher have been spotted out and about in the brand, and these three new spring colors are sure to draw attention when paired with this timeless, comfortable sneaker style. The brand gives a nod to the blossoming flowers and melting streams of spring with their new shades, and the stunning colors only further elevate the sneaker which is loved for its comfort straight out of the box — no break-in time needed.

Bright and cheery colors aside, the Oca Low style is adored by shoppers for both the simple and timeless design, as well as the high-quality construction. The shoe is handcrafted with a durable canvas material, complete with vegan insoles made of mamona oil and cork which will keep your feet cushioned and comfortable all day long. A unique cap toe and stitched outsole ensure these lightweight sneakers are built to last, and even the laces are constructed with recycled plastics and organic cotton to make the highest quality product at a price point of $89.

Especially if you’re gearing up for a walking-heavy vacation, a supportive pair of sneakers should be the first thing on your packing list, and this Pantone x Cariuma collab effortlessly marries style and functionality with this limited-time collection. The shoes are even made with sustainability in mind, and when you buy one pair of sneakers from the brand, they pledge to plant two trees in turn.

This shoe is available in both men’s and women’s styles with sizes ranging from 5 to 13, including half sizes, so you can easily find your perfect fit and color combination. All have supportive built-in insoles that effortlessly elevate your walking experience. Not to mention they’re made with natural rubber outsoles for optimal traction, even on rainy spring days.

The new springtime collection launched today, March 14, 2023, so you won’t want to wait too long to place an order of the shopper-loved Oca Low sneakers in the shades French Oak, Withered Rose, and Tapestry before they’re snatched up by the lengthy waitlist. At just $89, these supportive, sustainable, and frankly eye-catching shoes are fit to fill the sneaker-sized hole in your travel wardrobe.

