The Celeb-loved Sneakers That Require 'No Break-in Period' Just Got a Cozy Makeover for Fall

Shoppers say the comfy kicks make their feet “happy” with their vegan shearling linings and supportive cushioned insoles.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Therma All Suede
Photo:

Cariuma

When temperatures drop, it’s a no-brainer to layer up in cozy sweaters, jackets, scarves, and beanies. But, what about your feet? Sure, you can wear your warmest socks (and maybe get away with sporting multiple pairs if your shoes are roomy enough), but that’s not always the most comfortable choice. If you’re tired of cold toes getting in the way of your fall and winter adventures, celebrity-loved and T+L editor-approved footwear brand Cariuma has the ultimate solution in the Oca Therma Sneakers

Putting a cold-weather spin on its popular Oca High shoes, the Therma Sneakers keep your feet warm and supported with their plush shearling lining, bridging together the comfort of your favorite sneakers with the toastiness of a snow boot with an ankle-warming, high-top silhouette. And in true Cariuma fashion, this snuggly, soft material is vegan and made from certified recycled materials to uphold the brand’s sustainability pledge

Therma All Black Suede

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $149

Additionally, the fit of the shoe is enhanced using Cariuma’s signature cushioned bio-foam insole, which comes together with the shearling lining to mold to your feet and blanket your toes, arches, and heels in lasting comfort and warmth. As for the exterior, the Oca Therma Sneakers boast a vegan suede material, which the brand highlights is nearly three times more water-resistant than traditional animal suede. 

Natural rubber soles boost the sneakers’ durability while ensuring that you have a sturdy foundation; they’re 100 percent slip-resistant and feature a grippy traction pattern so you can confidently walk across any surface. You can get the Cariuma Oca Therma Sneakers in two versatile colors: camel brown and black. Sizes range from 5 to 13, and half sizes are included, so you can size up if you plan to wear them with thicker socks. 

To no one’s surprise, the Cariuma Oca Therma Sneakers are touting a perfect five-star rating from shoppers. “These shoes are warm and feel comfortable from the first time I’ve worn them,” one customer wrote. “I’m so glad I purchased them.” They also mentioned that they’re perfect to “wear on an occasional cold Florida day” and also “keep my feet warm and dry when I travel to the cold Midwest.” 

Chiming in, another reviewer said, “I am 100 percent completely satisfied with these shoes. They are attractive and very comfortable.” Similarly, a third buyer commented, “I love the look. This is my third pair of Cariuma [shoes].” And, another shopper noted that they “break in beautifully.” In fact, one customer was happy to report that there was “no break-in [period] needed.”

Camel suede sneakers

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $149 

Still not convinced? Take it from this final review: “These sneakers make my feet happy. They keep my feet toasty warm for when I have to shovel snow or walk the dogs. I am wearing them with everything: jeans, sweats, and [with] tights and a dress. The only shoes I need this winter!” 

Upgrade your cold-weather footwear game with the Cariuma Oca Therma Sneakers. Get a pair at Cariuma today so your feet can be comfortable and warm during all of your travels this fall and winter. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $149. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
cariuma sneakers leopard
These Celeb-loved, Comfy Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They Now Come in a Stylish Leopard Print
Nordstrom Rack Ugg Sale Tout
Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now — Here Are Our Favorites
Camel sneakers
This Celeb-loved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Water-repellent Sneaker Boot That's Perfect for Winter
cariuma pantone spring collection
The Comfy Sneaker Brand That Helen Mirren Loves Just Dropped New Pantone-inspired Colors for Summer
cariuma grlswirl collab
The Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand That Requires No Break-in Period Dropped a Retro, California-inspired Collection
sneaker
Celebs Love These Comfy $79 Canvas Sneakers — and These Are the Most Popular Styles Around the Globe
slippers
The Most Comfortable Slippers for Men and Women in 2022
Vionic Women's Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals
These Travel Editor-tested Flip-flops Are Just ‘As Comfy As Sneakers’ — and They’re Up to 58% Off Right Now
sneaker
The Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers People Say Require 'No Break-in Period' Now Come in Pretty Spring Colors
Free People x Danner hiking shoes
This Cute and Comfy Hiking Shoe Has Quickly Become My Summer Go-to for Trips From Maine to Mallorca
white sneaker round up
These Comfortable White Sneakers Are Perfect for Summer Travel — and They're All Under $100
AprilSpring walking sneakers
These Nurse-approved Sneakers Require No Break-in Period and Are 'Like Heaven' for Your Feet
Snow Boots Lead
The 14 Best Snow Boots to Shop This Winter
sneakers
These Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers Always Have a Waitlist — but They're in Stock Right Now
black clogs
These Shearling-lined Birkenstock Clogs Are My Go-to Winter Shoes — Here's Why
Best Winter Hiking Boots for Women and Men
The Best Winter Hiking Boots for Women and Men in 2022