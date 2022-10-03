The Celeb-loved Sneakers That Require 'No Break-in Period' Just Got a Cozy Makeover for Fall

When temperatures drop, it’s a no-brainer to layer up in cozy sweaters, jackets, scarves, and beanies. But, what about your feet? Sure, you can wear your warmest socks (and maybe get away with sporting multiple pairs if your shoes are roomy enough), but that’s not always the most comfortable choice. If you’re tired of cold toes getting in the way of your fall and winter adventures, celebrity-loved and T+L editor-approved footwear brand Cariuma has the ultimate solution in the Oca Therma Sneakers.

Putting a cold-weather spin on its popular Oca High shoes, the Therma Sneakers keep your feet warm and supported with their plush shearling lining, bridging together the comfort of your favorite sneakers with the toastiness of a snow boot with an ankle-warming, high-top silhouette. And in true Cariuma fashion, this snuggly, soft material is vegan and made from certified recycled materials to uphold the brand’s sustainability pledge.

To buy: cariuma.com, $149

Additionally, the fit of the shoe is enhanced using Cariuma’s signature cushioned bio-foam insole, which comes together with the shearling lining to mold to your feet and blanket your toes, arches, and heels in lasting comfort and warmth. As for the exterior, the Oca Therma Sneakers boast a vegan suede material, which the brand highlights is nearly three times more water-resistant than traditional animal suede.

Natural rubber soles boost the sneakers’ durability while ensuring that you have a sturdy foundation; they’re 100 percent slip-resistant and feature a grippy traction pattern so you can confidently walk across any surface. You can get the Cariuma Oca Therma Sneakers in two versatile colors: camel brown and black. Sizes range from 5 to 13, and half sizes are included, so you can size up if you plan to wear them with thicker socks.

To no one’s surprise, the Cariuma Oca Therma Sneakers are touting a perfect five-star rating from shoppers. “These shoes are warm and feel comfortable from the first time I’ve worn them,” one customer wrote. “I’m so glad I purchased them.” They also mentioned that they’re perfect to “wear on an occasional cold Florida day” and also “keep my feet warm and dry when I travel to the cold Midwest.”

Chiming in, another reviewer said, “I am 100 percent completely satisfied with these shoes. They are attractive and very comfortable.” Similarly, a third buyer commented, “I love the look. This is my third pair of Cariuma [shoes].” And, another shopper noted that they “break in beautifully.” In fact, one customer was happy to report that there was “no break-in [period] needed.”

Still not convinced? Take it from this final review: “These sneakers make my feet happy. They keep my feet toasty warm for when I have to shovel snow or walk the dogs. I am wearing them with everything: jeans, sweats, and [with] tights and a dress. The only shoes I need this winter!”

Upgrade your cold-weather footwear game with the Cariuma Oca Therma Sneakers. Get a pair at Cariuma today so your feet can be comfortable and warm during all of your travels this fall and winter.

