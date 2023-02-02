These Comfy Leather Sneakers Require Zero Break-in Period — and They're About to Sell Out for the Season

Nothing ties together a travel outfit quite like a crisp pair of leather sneakers. And, if you’re a Cariuma fan, odds are that you’ve thought about adding the T+L editor-approved and celebrity-loved brand’s Oca Low Leather Sneakers to your cart. Between their reputation for being comfy, their sleek look, and their eco-friendly construction, the leather shoes deserve a spot in your suitcase and will prove to be the best travel companion — if you can get your hands on them, that is.

Naturally, shoes that are this popular and comfortable are bound to sell out. And, from the looks of it, the Oca Low Leather Sneakers are nearly all sold-out for the season. So, you'll have to act fast if you want to sport them on your next trip.

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $139

The nearly sold-out Cariuma sneakers come in six different colors, each incredibly sleek, versatile, and stylish with their earth tone-inspired hues. The black, nude beige, and gray pairs are the colors closest to selling out, but there are still plenty of sizes left in the white, all-black, and brown shoes. Sizes range from 5 to 13, including half sizes, and they're available in men's and women's options.

It's not hard to see why the Oca Low Leather Sneakers are such a hot commodity, especially when it comes to their highly cushioned footbed, which is made from an EVA and rubber compound to ensure full-foot comfort and help minimize fatigue. The insoles also have a lightweight and flexible feel, giving you a pep in your step (even when you've been on your feet for hours).

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $139

Their rubber outsoles boost their durability while giving the Oca Low Leather Sneakers a stable foundation, providing the wearer with a peace of mind that they can confidently navigate any surface in the shoes. The Cariuma shoes' low-top profile hits right at the ankle and their lace-up design allows for a customizable and secure fit. What's more, when you buy a pair of shoes, the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest.

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $139

It's also worth mentioning that the Oca Low Leather Sneakers have earned a 4.8-star rating from Cariuma shoppers, many of whom were impressed with how little time they needed to be broken in. "I received the Cariuma sneakers the other day and immediately began to wear them," one reviewer recalled. "I cannot believe how comfortable they are." Another customer wrote, "I expected a ‘breaking in’ period but I had no blisters after wearing them brand new to a convention."

Chiming in, a third shopper added, "These fight perfectly right out of the box with great support features." They even earned a stamp of approval from a buyer with wide feet, who said, "I received these in the mail, put them on, and wore them all day. No pain, no pinching, no blisters; they are amazing. The insoles are very comfortable. These are worth every penny."

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $139

And, from the sound of it, reviewers never want to take them off: "I now own three pairs. I love them all and wear them pretty much every day."

Don't miss your chance to experience this level of comfort. Grab a pair of the Oca Low Leather Sneakers at Cariuma before they're officially out of stock. And, if your go-to size and color combo isn't available, rest assured that the popular shoes also come in trendy canvas and suede styles.

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $139

At the time of publishing, the price was $139.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.