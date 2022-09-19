Now that fall is upon us, it’s time to start filling your wardrobe with versatile essentials that will take you through the entire season (and beyond) in style. A good pair of sneakers is a must-have for any time of year, although if you’re looking for something particularly fall-appropriate, consider a pair of printed kicks that you can use to dress up just about any neutral outfit.



Luckily, Cariuma (a brand that celebs like Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm have been spotted in) recently launched a leopard pair of canvas sneakers that goes with everything, since the print features black, brown, and tan colors. Whether you’re preparing for a trip and want to pack light or are searching for one pair of shoes you can wear all fall long, you won’t want to skip out on this pair before it inevitably sells out.

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

The Leopard Canvas Oca Low Sneakers are made with breathable, durable organic canvas uppers that will keep your feet cool and comfortable while remaining easy to clean. They also have memory foam insoles made from vegan materials, including cork and organic mamona oil, offering support and cushioning in every step. Plus, natural rubber outsoles provide traction that will keep you stable on wet or uneven terrain. And just like with every Cariuma shoe, the brand will plant two trees with every purchase.

If you’re looking for an even bolder look (or a bit more ankle support), check out the Oca High style, a classic high top sneaker that comes in the same leopard print, just in a taller silhouette. Both the Oca Low and Oca High sneakers come in men’s and women’s sizing, ranging from 5 to 13, with half sizes available.

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $110



Shoppers rave about the comfort and style of these sneakers. One buyer even said, “These have completely replaced my Converse and Vans. They are much more comfortable and supportive.” Another wearer emphasized the sneakers’ supportive feel, writing, “The cork soles are very comfy and feel like stepping on cushions.” A third mentioned that the Oca Lows “are comfortable and molded to my foot right away without feeling loose,” and even added that they bought a second pair.

Avid travelers also have plenty of compliments for the comfy kicks. “I've spent an entire day walking about in the wine country and my feet were not tired,” one wrote. How’s that for a rave review? As for their versatility, one shopper said, “These are not only comfy but look great with shorts, skirts and dresses!”

If you’re looking for a pair of comfortable, stylish sneakers that will take you through all your fall travels, don’t miss this fun, printed pick from Cariuma.