Another Celebrity Was Spotted in the Super Comfy Sneakers That T+L Readers Can't Stop Buying

A busy travel day calls for a pair of comfortable sneakers — just ask Ashton Kutcher, who was recently spotted wearing T+L readers' favorite shoes: the Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers. The actor sported the all-black canvas version of the popular sneakers, which have also been worn by Robert Downey Jr., Pete Davidson, and other celebrities, during a press day in New York City, which included a stop at Good Morning America.

After reading the reviews that the Cariuma Oca Low Canvas Sneakers have received from shoppers, we totally get why Kutcher opted for them for his appearance. To start, they’re made with an eco-friendly foam footbed, which is designed to mold to your unique foot shape and deliver superior cushioning and support to your toes, arches, and heels. This material also has impressive shock absorbing capabilities, meaning it will prevent fatigue when you've been on your feet too long.

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $79

They're also made with organic cotton to achieve their fan-favorite canvas exterior. Not only does this give the Cariuma Oca Low Canvas Sneakers their sleek look, but it makes them lightweight and breathable so you can lace them up and go without compromising your natural stride. This increased airflow will also come in handy on big walking days, as you'll feel comfy throughout your trek without things getting too toasty or sweaty.

The Cariuma Oca Low Canvas Sneakers' design is also enhanced with durable (and naturally sourced) rubber outsoles, which keep you stabilized while you're walking and secure on any surface. In fact, they also feature grippy traction patterns to boost their anti-slip benefits. What's more, for every shoe purchased, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rain forest to aid in its restoration and preservation.

Cariuma

As we mentioned earlier, Kutcher was wearing the all-black Oca Low Top Sneakers, but it's worth mentioning that there are 16 other colors to choose from. Each color is available in men and women's sizing, ranging from 5 to 13 (including half sizes). And, we can't stress enough that reviewers can't stop raving about how comfortable they are.

One Cariuma customer wrote, "They're super comfortable out of the box, and after having worn them for several days (and I spent one day on my feet the whole day), I was pleasantly surprised at how well they held up." They also earned a stamp of approval from a traveler, who said, "I bought these just before a trip to Guatemala. I did a lot of walking, and my bad feet (bunions, heel spurs) require arch support and felt comfy the whole time." They also added, "Plus, they're super cute and looked good with pants, skirts, or cropped pants. They never even needed to be broken in."

Cariuma

See, you can't go wrong with the Oca Low Canvas Sneakers. Take a cue from Kutcher and grab a pair at Cariuma today. Trust us, you'll definitely want them in your closet before your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price was $79.

