The Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand That Travel Editors Can’t Get Enough of Launched a Comfy New Shoe for Summer

Grab the $79 sneaker in five timeless colors.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on May 19, 2023

CARIUMA LAUNCH TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Since its launch in 2018, Cariuma has solidified its spot as a go-to choice in the casual sneaker game. Not only are its shoes loved by celebrities like Helen Mirren, Ashton Kutcher, and Pete Davidson, but it’s also been known to rack up a thousands-long waitlist on shoe launches due to its sustainable designs and impressive comfort. Now, just in time for a new season of travel, the powerhouse brand has released an entirely new style — and it’s perfect for any trip you have on the horizon.

Riffing off of its classic sneakers, Cariuma recently launched its Naicoa Sneaker in five unisex colors, and it channels the look of a traditional skate shoe with the familiar comfort elements the brand has become known for. Thanks to their versatility of being able to wear them from day to night, these are going to be the only shoes you want to take with you on your next vacation. Not to mention, they’re just $79.

Cariuma Canvas NAIOCA

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $79

Cariuma is well known for its sustainable approach to footwear, and the Naicoa shoe is no different. Made with 100 percent vegan materials like heavy-duty canvas and ethically sourced rubber, this sneaker sets the precedent for a well-made shoe that also gives back to the environment. The traditional skate-style sneaker is effortlessly stylish without compromising comfort, featuring a low cut around the ankle and a generously padded tongue and heel collar.

The highlight of the shoe, however, is the custom-designed insoles that mold to your feet with bio memory foam that not only provides all-day comfort, but also gives you the support you need for walking tours, days spent sightseeing, and long hours of shopping in a new city. The sole is constructed with a slip-resistant rubber, so even if you’re running to make your flight you never have to worry about losing traction along the way. Plus, they’re available in sizes ranging from 5 to 13, including half sizes.

Cariuma Canvas NAIOCA

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $79

These shoes were inspired by the experience of walking barefoot on grass, so it’s only natural that the brand would want to give back to the very environment that they were based upon. For every pair of shoes that’s sold, Cariuma plants two trees to support reforestation in the Brazilian rainforest, as well as increasing biodiversity of the animals that are housed in that forest.

Celebrities and editors alike have been spotted rocking the brand in public, only further solidifying Cariuma’s title as a trendsetting yet dependable sneaker brand for everyday wear. Whether you struggle with finding shoes that provide adequate arch support, or have grown tired of feeling sore and worn down after a long day of walking in uncomfortable shoes, this skate style is an excellent choice to remedy that experience while still being one of the most versatile shoes you could bring along on your travels. 

Cariuma Canvas NAIOCA

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $79

Any shoe that’s making it into your vacation lineup must prioritize comfort over all, and the new Cariuma Naioca Sneakers do just that — while also nailing sustainability and style along the way. The classic skater shoes are now a permanent fixture on the site and are currently available for $79 in men’s and women’s sizes. And since they’re loved by both Travel + Leisure editors and celebs alike, you can trust that they’re a safe bet to garner compliments all vacation long without ever getting a single blister. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $79. 

