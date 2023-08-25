These Comfy Celeb-loved Sneakers Are 20% Off Thanks to a Special Sale — and Only We Have the Promo Code

As a commerce editor, I must admit that certain trends and viral products have left me a bit jaded when it comes to believing the hype behind them. But, that doesn’t mean that my expectations aren’t pleasantly exceeded when there’s a product that actually lives up to the praise it’s been receiving from shoppers. This recently happened when I got the chance to try the Cariuma Oca Low Top Canvas Sneakers, a celebrity-loved pair that's even won over Travel + Leisure readers for being out-of-the-box comfy.

Before I get into what makes the Cariuma Oca Low Top Canvas Sneakers so special, it's worth noting that T+L readers can score major savings on the editor-approved shoe brand right now. All you have to do is use the exclusive promo code "TRAVEL20" at checkout to unlock 20 percent off your entire purchase. But hurry, you can only use the code until Monday, August 28. Consider this the end-of-summer or back-to-school shoe sale that you've been waiting for.

Now, back to the Cariuma Oca Low Top Canvas Sneakers. I've covered them several times on T+L after they gained popularity in 2022, when they were spotted on the feet of celebrities like Helen Mirren and Pete Davidson. Since then, I've basically memorized the shoes' standout features — like their eco-friendly memory foam insoles that hug your arches, their sustainably sourced rubber outsoles that provide excellent stabilization and tread, and their breathable organic cotton uppers that give the shoes their lightweight-yet-durable constructions.

But still, it took me almost one year to actually test them out myself. Much to my surprise, they were just as comfortable as shoppers claimed them to be — so much so that no break-in period was needed. Seriously, I wore them straight out of the box to run some errands and experienced zero pinching, rubbing, or fatigue. Still amazed, I kept them on around my apartment to see if their comfort would waiver, but they didn't disappoint. Heck, I even wore them on an impromptu walk around the neighborhood with my roommate, which lasted around 30 minutes and didn't result in any blisters or foot pain.

Despite being so well-versed in the brand's mission, practices, and of course, the components that go into making the Cariuma Oca Low Tops, I must admit that I wasn't expecting them to be this comfortable — especially since I've never been a fan of Converse Chuck Taylors, Keds Champion tennis shoes, and their other low-top counterparts. For me, these shoes always lacked arch support and cushioning for everyday walking. I also found them to be too stiff and narrow for my wide feet. But, these aren't issues here. Compared to other sneakers that I've tried, Cariuma's take on the classic kicks are impressively more flexible and have roomier toe boxes, which is why shoppers can wear them right out of the box without having to break them in.

In addition to being wildly comfortable, the Cariuma Oca Low Top Canvas Sneakers have dethroned the other shoes in my closet because of their versatility. Their sleek profiles pair well with anything you want to wear, and this makes them perfect for travel (especially if you're not looking to weigh down your suitcase with multiple pairs of shoes). I admit that I find myself reaching for them whenever I leave the house, and I often delay taking them off even when I'm back from an outing.

If you ask me, the Cariuma Oca Low Top Canvas Shoes are the only casual sneakers that you need in your closet — whether you're an avid traveler or just tired of constant foot pain from your uncomfy go-to pairs. Don't forget to use the exclusive promo code "TRAVEL20" at checkout so you can save 20 percent off on your purchase.

But, if these aren't your vibe, keep scrolling to see the other popular Cariuma styles that will make excellent travel and everyday shoes, and are also on sale thanks to the T+L reader-exclusive discount.

