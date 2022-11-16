This Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brand Never Goes on Sale — but We Have a Special Promo Code That Gives You 20% Off

If one thing is for sure, it’s that no suitcase is officially packed without a pair of comfy sneakers — or at least, that’s our travel motto. And, the brand behind some of T+L editors' go-to travel sneakers is Cariuma. We’ve teamed up with the sustainable footwear brand, which has also been spotted on the feet of celebrities like Helen Mirren and Pete Davidson for a special deal that will help T+L readers save big on their next Cariuma purchase.

Right now, you can use the exclusive promo code TL20 to save 20 percent off your entire order; all you have to do is enter it at checkout to rack up the savings. This special, limited-time offer will run until Wednesday, November 23, giving shoppers plenty of time to narrow down their favorite sneaker styles (and, find the perfect pair to gift that special someone on their list). No minimum purchase total is required and you can use it on as many orders as you want.

Now, you’re probably wondering which Cariuma sneakers to add to your cart now that you have this amazing promo code, right? Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Below, you’ll find our favorites from the brand’s repertoire, which includes everything from canvas low-tops and laidback slip-ons to retro-inspired high-tops and fleece-lined winter “boots” to suit every type of travel style. What’s more, each option is available in men’s and women’s sizes and tons of sleek colors.

Plus, they’re all made with eco-friendly materials and feature a foot-contouring, shock-absorbing memory foam insole for optimal comfort and support on busy travel days. And, when you buy a pair of shoes, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest as part of its restoration and preservation efforts. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to start shopping and find your Cariuma soulmate.

OCA Low Canvas Sneakers

Cariuma

Perhaps the brand’s best-selling pair with more than 5,800 five-star ratings, the OCA Low Canvas Sneakers help you achieve that classic-cool footwear look with their breathable, organic cotton constructions and natural rubber outsoles. They’re available in 16 colors, and in fact, the mystic gray and off-white versions are the most popular styles for London and Los Angeles shoppers, respectively.

To buy: cariuma.com, $64 with code TL20 (originally $79)

OCA Low Suede Sneakers

For cold-weather trips, there are the OCA Low Suede Sneakers. They provide more warmth than their canvas counterparts thanks to their ethically sourced suede uppers. The luxe-looking shoes are perfectly balanced with rubber outsoles for stabilization and a stylish contrast in texture. Choose between 11 colors, like blue mirage (Los Angeles’ favorite), camel brown (Toronto’s favorite), cloud gray (London’s favorite), or all-black, which is New York shoppers’ top pick.

To buy: cariuma.com, $79 with code TL20 (originally $98)

Salvas LWG Leather Sneakers

The Salvas LWG Leather Sneakers instantly elevate your favorite travel outfits with their sleek exteriors, which are fully stitched to ensure durability and longer lifespan. For added comfort, they feature padded heel tabs that hug your ankles for boosted support. Subtle perforations and the playful color contrast between the solid leather and logo make a stylish statement. But, the best part is that there are seven options to choose from.

To buy: cariuma.com, $79 with code TL20 (originally $98)

Caturi Suede Boot Sneakers

Cariuma

It’s also worth mentioning that the promo code can be used on pre-orders, which is great news if you have your eyes on the Caturi Suede Boot Sneakers. Designed for winter wear, the vegan shearling-lined high-top sneakers keep your feet warm and protected from the elements and can double as boots because of their water-resistant suede exteriors. They’d make a perfect gift for sneakerheads that rarely waiver from their go-to footwear category, even for cold weather.

They’ll be available to ship starting November 30.

To buy: cariuma.com, $136 with code TL20 (originally $169)

Slip-On Skate Pro Sneakers

Cariuma

Also available for pre-order are the Slip-On Skate Pro Sneakers. Perfect for laidback outings and everyday wear, the casual slip-on sneakers have cushioned uppers and heel collars to prevent blisters and discomfort and come in unique color combinations that you’ll want to plan every travel outfit around. Plus, since they’re technically skating sneakers, they’re designed to hug your feet and are made with durable details like rip-resistant, reinforced toe areas, grippy outsoles, and side traction.

They’ll be available to ship starting November 18.

To buy: cariuma.com, $68 with code TL20 (originally $85)

IBI Knit Sneakers

Putting an inventive spin on the classic low-top design, the IBI Knit Sneakers help you stay light on your feet without sacrificing comfort or support. Cariuma’s reviewer-loved knit upper material is made from sustainably sourced bamboo and recycled plastics and offers more breathability while creating a unique footwear moment. Shoppers can choose between 17 colors, ranging from versatile options like white, black, and gray to eye-catching hues such as mauve, green, and yellow.

To buy: cariuma.com, $79 with code TL20 (originally $98)

Catiba Pro High Sneakers

Courtesy

High-top fans, rejoice. The Catiba Pro High Sneakers embody a retro-inspired persona with their triple-stitch, high-rise silhouettes that are made up of breathable canvas and sleek suede. They’re also equipped with slip-resistant outsoles and side traction for added durability. And, if you have a big walking day ahead of you, the high-tops provide excellent ankle stability while supporting your toes, arches, and heels with their signature memory foam insoles.

To buy: cariuma.com, $96 with code TL20 (originally $119)



