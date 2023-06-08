This Comfy, Celeb-loved Shoe Brand Just Released 2 Summer-ready Patterns Ahead of Your Next Vacation

A comfortable, supportive pair of sneakers is one of the most valuable items you could pack for travel at any time of the year, and there’s one brand that has established itself as a favorite of celebrities and shoppers alike: Cariuma. Now, the brand has just released an exciting new collaboration that takes their sustainability initiative to a new level, all while providing you with stylish new patterns to choose from.

Today, Cariuma launched a new collection of vibrant patterns with ocean restoration brand Coral Vita, and at just $89, these well-cushioned everyday sneakers not only give back to the environment, but also make your travel wardrobe that much more comfortable.

Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

Available in the ultra-wearable Oca Low style, this new collaboration with Coral Vita adds two new patterns into the Cariuma arsenal: an oceanic blue and teal. Each pair of shoes is made with a breathable organic cotton canvas material in combination with a durable rubber toe cap, and these premium materials create a shoe that can take you from the airport to the streets of a new city without blisters or discomfort.

The soles of these sneakers are also made with ethically sourced rubber that leaves the Brazilian rainforest unharmed in the process. And even the insoles are designed with a memory foam vegan cork that molds to your feet with every step for optimal comfort. Plus, the unisex shoes come in a wide range of sizes from 5 to 13 (including half sizes), so all feet can experience the joys of a well-made pair of sneakers that are actually designed to last.

Cariuma has been vocal about their mission of giving back to the environment by planting two trees in the Brazilian rainforest with each pair of shoes purchased, and this collaboration takes things one step further. For this initiative, the brand and Coral Vita have teamed up to turn their sights to the coral reefs, and for each pair of these special sneakers sold, they will restore 10cm² of reef.

While these bold new prints just launched today, celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, and Pete Davidson have been spotted wearing Cariuma sneakers in the past, so you’re in good company when rocking these supremely stylish, supportive shoes. Not to mention that Travel + Leisure editors have touted the brand as a must-have for everyday wear due to their straight-from-the-box comfort and visibly high-quality design.

A good pair of sneakers truly has the power to change your travels for the better, and the new Cariuma x Coral Vita collaboration in their timeless Oca Low style is everything you’ve been looking for in a reliable, everyday shoe. Available on-site for just $89 for a limited time, this launch affords you the opportunity to transform your vacation wardrobe while simultaneously shrinking your carbon footprint — and looking good doing it.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $89.

