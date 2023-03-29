These Celeb-loved Sneakers That Require Zero Break-in Period Now Come in Your Favorite Throwback Print

Spring is finally in the air, and we’re sure you’ve wasted no time planning your next trip to welcome the season. Of course, an exciting trip calls for a new pair of shoes, and according to Travel + Leisure editors, it doesn’t get any more comfortable than the Cariuma Oca Low Top Sneakers. In fact, the sustainable footwear brand just gave the popular sneakers, which have been spotted on the feet of celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, and Pete Davidson, a colorful makeover ahead of spring travel season, giving shoppers an exciting new bandana print to add to their collection.

An ode to the timeless print, the bandana Cariuma shoes have a retro yet somehow modern feel to them — something that can only be mastered by Cariuma. The old-school pattern that channels Beyoncé circa 2000 or even the rock stars of Daisy Jones and the Six adds edge to the classic Oca Low Top canvas profile, which fans know usually features solid hues. But, it does so in a way that doesn’t feel too busy. Instead, you get a unique sneaker that will elevate your favorite outfits, all while feeling vintage, eccentric, and one-of-a-kind.

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

And, of course, Cariuma put its spin on the bandana print. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the brand’s name appears within the paisley swirls. The iconic green Cariuma leaf logo is also on the back, which adds a pop of contrast against the white soles.

Shoppers have their choice of four colors: red, white, blue, and black. The bandana Oca Low Top Sneakers are available in men’s and women’s sizing, ranging from 5 to 13 (including half sizes). If past launches have shown us anything, it's that new Cariuma styles tend to sell out fast, so make sure to add your favorite color and size combination to your cart ASAP before it’s gone for good.

So, what makes the Cariuma Oca Low Top Sneakers so special? Well, for starters, the casual, everyday sneakers are equipped with eco-friendly memory foam insoles, which are specifically designed to deliver full-foot comfort and cushioning. This way, you can walk for miles feeling supported from your toes to your heels. And, according to multiple reviewers, you don't even need to break them in; you can just take them out of the box and be on your merry way without worrying about blisters, aches, and fatigue.

What's more, the Oca Low Top Sneakers also feature durable rubber outsoles, which are also sustainably produced. Their sturdy construction combined with their lace-up uppers provides optimal stabilization. Plus, the soles are lined with a grippy, slip-resistant traction pattern to help you navigate any terrain, meaning that you never have to compromise your natural stride — even on slick airport terminal floors, bumpy cobblestone streets, muddy trails, etc.

Not to mention that they're made with a soft canvas material, making the Cariuma Oca Low Top Sneakers incredibly lightweight and breathable — a.k.a. the perfect shoes for the warm-weather season. And, it's also worth noting that their breezy, laidback style pairs well with basically everything in your travel wardrobe (skirts, dresses, shorts, jeans — you name it), so you'll definitely want to pack them for your next trip.

Even if you're not headed anywhere soon, trust that you won't regret adding a pair of Cariuma shoes to your closet. Grab the newly launched bandana Oca Low Top Sneakers at Cariuma today, and prepare to be blown away by their comfiness.

At the time of publishing, the price was $89.

