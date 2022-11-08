These Super Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers Just Got a Hollywood-inspired Makeover

If you ask us, one cannot have enough comfy yet stylish shoes. And, this is something that popular footwear brand Cariuma makes sure of with its limited-edition collections and prints. Past collaborators like Pantone, the 4ocean Organization, and National Geographic have served as inspiration for some of the sustainable brand’s top-selling styles. And, the latest collection to join its repertoire was done in honor of the upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Cariuma x Avatar collection invites fans to explore the world of Pandora through a new and exciting lens with three new styles, each putting an Avatar-ian, water-inspired spin on the celebrity- and editor-loved brand’s best-sellers. The newly launched collaboration comes in both men’s and women’s sizing, ranging from 5 to 13 (including half sizes).

All three shoes are equipped with Cariuma’s reviewer-loved memory foam insoles and are available for pre-order now, shipping December 15 — just in time for the holidays and the premiere of the highly anticipated sequel, which falls on December 16.

Truly embodying the nautical theme, the Cariuma Avatar Underwater Canvas Sneakers reinvent the brand's classic low-top shoes with a wavy, ocean print. The blue and white sneakers feature a similar print to the wings of the mountain banshee and the plants found in the oceans of Pandora, which fans of the film are bound to recognize. And, for added flare, the plant illustrations glow in the dark, appearing as a mesmerizing blue hue at night or while walking down an airplane aisle during a red-eye flight.

Cariuma’s popular Vallely skater shoes also got an Avatar-inspired makeover. The Avatar Banshee Vallely Sneakers are a favorite for their mid-height ankles and eco-friendly, suede-leather upper combos, creating a retro look that still feels modern and fresh. Expanding the collection’s color palette, these sneakers feature hints of golden yellow and orange and provide a stylish contrast to their Avatar blue and classic black accents. The Cariuma logo also appears to have undergone a Pandora transformation.

Don’t worry, there’s also an option for high-top wearers. The Avatar Banshee Canvas OCA High Sneakers feature the same pattern to their Vallely counterparts but put the stunning print on display more with their high-rise silhouettes. The popular canvas material, which is also used on the Cariuma Avatar Underwater Canvas Sneakers, is made from organic cotton to achieve its breathable, durable, and eco-friendly construction. As a matter of fact, the rubber that makes up the bottom of the sneakers is naturally and ethically harvested from the Hevea brasiliensis tree in Brazil and the recycled plastics are used for the lining, laces, threads, and labels.

Whether you’re a fan of Avatar or looking for the perfect gift for the Pandora enthusiast in your life, the Cariuma x Avatar collection definitely deserves a spot on your wishlist. And, if you were hoping to have a new pair of sneakers to add to your travel wardrobe a little sooner than December 15, there are plenty of Cariuma styles to shop that are available now. Keep scrolling to explore our favorites.

OCA Low Canvas Sneakers

OCA Therma Suede Sneakers

Salvas LWG Leather Sneakers

IBI Knit Slip-On Sneakers

