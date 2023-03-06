This Whitewashed St. Lucia Resort Just Got a $12-million Makeover — and It Has an Unreal Beach With Emerald-colored Water

Driving through the southernmost part of St. Lucia, I was immediately reminded of all the things I love about this part of the island: jungly mountainsides with pastel-colored homes and roadside bars; small corners boasting panoramic views of the emerald-colored ocean; tight-knit towns, like Dennery, that are producing some of the best soca music coming out of the Caribbean; and those iconic volcanic plugs — the Piton Mountains — that sprout from the sea.

This was my third visit to the eastern Caribbean island. I was headed to Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, on the more commercial northwest coast of the island in Labrelotte Bay. The 65-acre resort unveiled a $12-million renovation this year, including revamped villas and new culinary and wellness programs — and I was here to experience it all.

Courtesy of Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

As the driver made his way down the property’s private driveway, a row of whitewashed Mediterranean-style villas emerged from the sidelines and the ocean appeared in the distance. I was greeted with a glass of Champagne to kick off the afternoon in the newly redone open-air lobby, which is decked with chandeliers and has nautical blue-and-white accents.

I checked into the newly built beachside Ocean Point Residences, which come with a dedicated concierge team available to guests throughout their stay. These two- and three-bedroom beachfront villas include multiple outdoor terraces with ocean views, fully equipped kitchens, smart TVs, and a private infinity pool — I spent most afternoons here with a glass of rum punch in hand. After a nearly 12-hour journey from my place in Los Angeles, I eagerly welcomed this home away from home, particularly the living room’s spacious couch and vibrant touches of turquoise and teakwood.

Courtesy of Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

Doublespace Photography

Windjammer Landing has 216 accommodations for guests, including 62 rooms, 12 suites, and 142 villas. Tucked away at the very top of the hill are six renovated luxury villas, called the Manor Collection, which feature jaw-dropping views, plus new kitchens, bathrooms, furniture, and artwork. Later this year, the property’s largest village — the 4,000-square-foot Presidential Villa — will debut, equipped with its own swimming pool, driveway, and living space.

Exploring the property for the first time, it’s clear that Windjammer Landing appeals to a wide range of travelers. There’s a kids’ club with daily activities like volleyball and puppet shows. Solo guests and couples can unwind at the poolside bar for a cocktail and enjoy live entertainment in the evenings. In addition to the six pools and the beach, there are an array activities to pick from, like a rain forest zip line, volcano tours, deep-sea fishing, dolphin and whale watching, horseback riding, scuba diving, golf, bird-watching, and scenic helicopter tours.

When hunger struck, I had no shortage of options to choose from. Guests can choose between à la carte and all-inclusive packages. (Because I love to eat, I chose the latter.)

Courtesy of Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

Under culinary director Aurelien Duarte and executive chef Sebastian Francis, the property’s five restaurants received some upgrades. This includes fire pits at the casual beachside Jammers restaurant, a new Mediterranean menu at the hillside eatery Papa Don’s, and a wine lounge coming soon to the Upper Deck steakhouse. The resort’s signature restaurant, Dragon Fly, opened a rooftop bar and lounge with ocean views. Its small plates of piri piri king prawns and rum-based cocktails are sure to attract locals and hotel guests alike.

Newest to the culinary lineup is Masala at Embers, serving up Indian cuisine under the helm of chef Vikrham Singh. I got a sneak peak at the menu here one night and was instantly reminded of some of the best meals I had during a visit to New Delhi years ago, including bites of smoky paneer, tandoor-cooked chicken, and fish topped with citrusy chutneys.

Whenever I travel, I make it a point to get off the property, and in St. Lucia, heading to the lush south side of the island is a perfect reason to do just that. Windjammer Landing offers both group and private boat excursions around the island. Riding the waves is a good way to see a different perspective of the island’s diverse topography – from towering hillsides to glittering beach coves. The day excursion includes a stop at the natural sulfur springs for a dip and detox, as well as lunch at a no frills, family-owned restaurant called Fedo’s, where I devoured a tender stewed chicken with ground provisions like yam and cassava.

Back at Windjammer Landing, my last afternoon ended at Serene Wellness & Spa with a customized massage so soothing that I am not ashamed to admit I can only briefly recall it. The spa has a steam room, juice bar, and an assortment of services like massages, body wraps, facials, and scalp treatments. The spa also offers two unique yoga experiences: hummingbird yoga in a garden and paddleboard yoga on the water for those with superior hand-eye coordination. Later this year, the spa will debut the island’s first medi-spa with treatments focused on rejuvenation. It’s fitting considering rejuvenated is exactly how I felt upon leaving the resort after my four-day stay.