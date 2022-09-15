10 Best Under-$30 Cardholders to Keep You Organized While Traveling

When you’re traveling, you never want to be the person holding up a line. Whether it’s frantically digging through your carry-on suitcase in search of your ID or searching your tote bag for a credit card to buy an overpriced bottle of water, there is the constant pressure to move as quickly as possible at the airport. It doesn’t get better once you get to your destination either; tourists are equally susceptible to these pressures from the locals who can’t bear to slow down their daily routines. Fortunately, there is an easy fix for this persistent problem. Enter: the cardholder.

Offering a sleek and compact look, cardholders are a perfectly practical solution for organization at its finest. With only a few slots for the absolute essentials, the frantic frenzy of misplaced cards can be easily avoided. Aside from being pocket-friendly, cardholders are a great way to take the place of a chunky wallet and save space in your carry-on, which we all know is invaluable. When shopping for a cardholder, as usual, Amazon is there to provide affordable, quality options to arrive in time for your next trip. From minimalist to colorblocked, faux leather to nylon, embossed to embroidered, the choices are endless. Keep scrolling to find 10 of our favorite cardholders available to shop at Amazon, all for under $30 each. Say goodbye to travel chaos, and say hello to organization.

GH Gold Horse Slim RFID-blocking Cardholder

Slim, minimalist, and with a sleek leather look, this style comes in 25 different colors so you can pick the perfect option to fit your travel aesthetic. This cardholder is designed with function in mind, and it will fit in your back pocket seamlessly, while offering room for four cards, cash, and a clear slot for your ID. Shoppers say they’ve been fans of the product for years, as one reviewer has been “using this style [of] wallet for a decade” and says it “perfectly fits the essentials.”

To buy: amazon.com, $13

Seavilia Cardholder Keychain Wallet

Adorned with a small gold-tone bee, this cardholder will keep all your necessities in one place; and you can even attach your keys to it. The zippered pocket offers additional storage for cash or coins, giving peace of mind in its security. It’s perfect for the first time cardholder user, as this is the perfect transition piece from a wallet. One reviewer said that it’s “really cute and perfect [to use] on the go.”

To buy: amazon.com, $12

GEEAD Slim Bifold Cardholder

While a little bit more on the wallet side, this option still is compact enough to qualify as a cardholder. It comes in 15 different colors, ranging from fresh pastels to dark hues, and the bifold design makes for practical usage that will store more than you’d think. Those who purchased it are also impressed with how much it fits. One reviewer deemed this the “perfect wallet” with its “nine slots for credit cards, two extra inside slots for other information, a compartment for bills, and also a zipped area on the outside of the wallet to hold coins.”

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $23)

Artist Unknown Slim Quilted Leather Cardholder

Quilted leather provides an immediately elevated look, and this cardholder is stylishly storing all your everyday essentials. For the customer who wants an option that looks far more expensive than its price tag, this is the ideal pick. Amazon shoppers are impressed with the cardholder, as one fan raved that the design “goes with [their] luxury purses without paying for a luxury brand cardholder.”

To buy: amazon.com, $18

Max Gear Business Cardholder

For a more minimalist look, shoppers love the durability and sleek exterior of this cardholder. In particular, reviewers have been gravitating towards the business-like design, whether using it to store actual business cards or simply bringing it in a tote to the office. One reviewer was quite pleased that it “looks very professional” and another called it “subtle, but stylish” as it “fits business cards to a T.”

To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $11)

COOLANS Wristlet Bracelet Cardholder

In case you always happen to be misplacing your cards, this option keeps them on hand at all times, literally. From python-embossed to metallic leather looks, take your pick from one of the 29 different options, each of which have four card slots, two side slots, and one clear ID window. This cardholder with a handy wrist strap is incredibly versatile; one shopper said it “worked perfect for a concert” and another wrote that it’s ideal for “a quick trip to the grocery store or gas station!”



To buy: amazon.com, $13

Herschel Charlie RFID Cardholder

From the iconic accessories brand we all love, Herschel delivers with a cross hatched design that makes carrying cards easy with four sleek slots. It has a super simple design, and this cardholder is praised for its long-lasting lifespan. People also love the slim and non-bulky feel. In fact, one reviewer raved, “If you are looking for a well designed, well crafted, slim, lightweight minimalist wallet... look no further! You can feel the quality of this wallet. I'm certain it will last for quite some time.”

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $22)

Fintie Slim Minimalist Cardholder

The most minimalist of them all, this scratch-proof faux leather material is sure to be a staple in your carry-on. With a window for your ID, and four card slots, never hold up the line again at TSA while you hunt for your drivers license. Reviewers love this aspect, with one writing that it keeps your ID “handy anytime you need it,” and another stating it’s “attractive as well as useful.”



To buy: amazon.com, $8

Borgasets Bifold Pocket Compact Cardholder

This cardholder features a unique design that features many of the convenient details of a classic bifold wallet with the compact look and feel of a cardholder. With colors ranging from light blue to icy pink, the aesthetic appeal of this product is undeniable. It holds eight cards and cash, and there’s even an extra front button pocket to keep your ID handy. Shoppers love the surprisingly spacious wallet, with one customer claiming that it’s “unexpectedly functional, slim, and very nice.”

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $21)

Padike Cardholder

Keys, coins, cash, and cards — this pick will hold it all. The 21 different shades of oil wax leather-like material give this organizational tool peak sophistication. In addition to six card slots and an ID window, there’s also a zippered pocket for cash and coins. Amazon shoppers are even using this as an alternative to a purse. One shopper said, “It’s useful to have when you don’t want to carry a purse and can just attach it to your keys!” Another loves this option “to travel a little lighter.”

To buy: amazon.com, $10

