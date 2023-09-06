Capital One's New Lounge at Dulles International Airport Opens Tomorrow — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

Capital One is making good on its promise to expand its national network of lounges with the opening of its second location at Dulles International Airport, which will welcome travelers on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Boasting 8,500 square feet of amenity and dining space, the lounge — at the hub just outside Washington D.C. — takes inspiration from the airport's historic terminal building, designed by renowned Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen in 1962. As a result, the sleek interiors reference mid-century modern aesthetics and feature classic furniture styles such as Saarinen's tulip tables and womb chairs, as well as teak wood finishes. Archival airport photography and contemporary artwork by local artists, including custom mugs from Central Virginia's Acorn Studio, lend a local feel.

"We have space for business travelers to be able to take a quiet call or respond to emails or whatever you might need to do to complete your workday. We also have space for families or groups of friends who are traveling and want a more celebratory experience," Jennifer Ilecki, managing vice president and head of marketing at Capital One, told Travel+Leisure. "We've tried to reflect those different needs throughout the space and to make sure that there is really something for everyone here,"

Below, we have broken down everything you need to know about Capital One's new lounge.

Patrick Kolts/Courtesy of Capital One

Location

Travelers can access the space after they clear security at the airport's TSA PreCheck or CLEAR kiosks between the East and West Security Checkpoints. The lounge's entrance is located on the same level.

The great thing about the location is that, regardless of where your gate is, you can stop by — even for a short visit — and take advantage of the amenities.

Access

Capital One Venture X and Venture X cardholders, plus two guests, can enjoy unlimited access to this lounge. Every additional guest can access it for a $45 fee per visit. Venture and Spark Miles cardholders receive two complimentary lounge visits per year that they can use to access Capital One or Plaza Premium lounges (a global network of independently owned lounges) and purchase any lounge additional visits for $45.

All other travelers can access this Capital One lounge for a $65 fee.

Patrick Kolts/Courtesy of Capital One

The Space

The check-in counter of the lounge is located opposite its entrance and is conveniently next to the grab-and-go section stocked with non-alcoholic drinks and pre-packaged salads, sandwiches, and desserts made daily on-site. In the same space, guests will also find a full-service espresso bar, a snacks section, and secure lockers for storing carry-on luggage and small personal items.

Ilecki explained that one of the priorities when designing this Capital One Lounge was accommodating travelers with shorter layovers who still want "a great lounge experience."

Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure plenty of sunlight and panoramic views. A variety of seating options caters to different travelers — from families with children and larger groups to solo and business travelers.

The bar and sit-down dining options are at the back of the lounge and not visible from the entrance. A soothing color palette of whites, greys, and light wood is punctuated by elegant deep blues and reds throughout the space.

Patrick Kolts/Courtesy of Capital One

Food & Beverage

Local flavors are the star of this Capital One lounge. The company, based not far from the airport in McLean, Virginia, has partnered with local vendors to deliver an authentic food and beverage experience. For example, if you are in the mood for a cocktail, try Michelin-starred Bresca's Bee's Knees, served in its iconic bee-shaped glass. A selection of local craft beers from breweries such as the Ashburn-based Lost Rhino Brewing Co and Alexandria's Port City Brewing Company is also available. The wine list consists of classic red, white, and sparkling blends, and travelers who'd like to indulge in something more special can order from a selection of upgrades that include bottles from Krug, Ruinart, and Clase Azul Gold Joven Anejo Tequila ranging in price from $10 to $150.

What travelers (fortunately) won't find at the lounge is the familiar buffet-type dining experience. Instead, the food is served on individual plates in smaller bites, allowing guests to customize their portions and try out more options. From classics such as breakfast sandwiches and Shakshuka to delicious appetizers such as goat cheese and spicy peach crostini, and Thai shrimp curry Bao, the menu offers a wide variety of selections.

Another highlight is the on-tap station with soft drinks and specialty sodas — a favorite being the agave vanilla cream.

Patrick Kolts/Courtesy of Capital One

Other Amenities

This Capital One lounge offers a nursing room with comfortable seating, a sink, and a diaper changing stocked with diapers, wipes, and a bottle warmer. Two private semi-open working stations cater to business travelers. We are unsure how quiet they are when the lounge is full, but they are located away from the main seating area. Complimentary WiFi and individual charging stations are also available.

