This Spacious Weekender Bag ‘Folds Down’ Into a ‘Small Pocket’ — and It’s Only $31

When you arrive at your destination, how do you usually store your suitcase? Do you attempt to tuck it into the closet, or is it so large that it usually ends up sitting in the corner of the room, exploding clothes until you head home? If you’ve been struggling with the latter, it may be worth looking into a bag that offers the space of a traditional suitcase, but also folds up to minimize the space it occupies in your hotel room.

If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly pick, the ultra-durable Canway 65L Foldable Weekender Bag is currently on sale at Amazon for just $31. With plenty of space to store all of your travel needs, you finally won’t have to compromise room in your luggage for space in your accommodations. Plus, it comes in 13 stunning colors.

Foldable, durable, and built to last, this spacious 26.3-inch by 13.7-inch by 12.2-inch weekender duffel is the perfect bag for shorter getaways when you still need ample room to pack. The base of the bag has a sneaky compartment suitable for storing dirty laundry and shoes so they don’t come in contact with your clean clothes, and a ventilation system ensures no stale air gets trapped inside of your bag by the end of your trip. This duffel also comes with a convenient sleeve affixed to the back that makes it easy to slip onto your rolling suitcase handle for a smoother travel experience. Plus, unlike other duffels, this bag keeps a more structured form which creates more space to pack your essentials.

The waterproof polyester is tear-resistant and ready to take on the wear and tear of an active vacation, and the lightweight design adds minimal strain to your shoulders while carrying — especially with the padded double straps at the top of the bag, as well as the convenient side-carry handles. Not to mention this weekender also boasts an array of additional pockets on the exterior which are well suited for storing smaller items that you’ll want easy access to.

This weekender bag has earned more than 13,700 perfect ratings at Amazon, and customers were quick to rave about the spacious and sturdy design of this tote. In fact, one shopper noted that they have “had this bag for two years now” and they “like [it] more than my big $70 suitcase.” They explained that they “have been [on] several trips with this bag” and it’s “a must.” Another customer agreed, calling it the “best duffel I have owned,” and adding that it is a “very sturdy bag that didn’t take up nearly as much space as a suitcase would.”

One feature that shoppers adore is how the bag folds up tightly when it’s not in use, so you don’t have to worry about a bulky suitcase taking up excess space in your closet. One customer raved that the “best part is the bag folds down into its own small pocket,” explaining that “when we arrived at our destination and unpacked, the duffel bags pretty much disappeared.” They also noted that when they arrived home, all four of their bags “easily fit in a drawer with room to spare.”

Sturdy, spacious, and yet easily folded down to optimize storage space, the Canway 65L Foldable Weekender Bag is the perfect solution to the eternal question of where to stow your suitcase during and after your travels. The lightweight frame and waterproof material are excellent for adventuring to any destination with the knowledge that your items are safe and secure, and right now the shopper-loved bag is on sale for just $31. Might we suggest grabbing it as we head into the rainiest month of the year?

