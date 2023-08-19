Should You Tip Flight Attendants? Here's What the Experts Say

Tipping is a hot topic across industries right now — there's plenty of debate about who you should tip and how much you should tip. Given all this discussion, you might be wondering if you should tip the flight attendants you interact with during your travels.

While it's true that flight attendants serve you food and beverages, we don't advise offering them tips. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 50,000 flight attendants at 19 airlines, tells Travel + Leisure that a flight attendant's number one job is safety — and a flight attendant will not dole out aid based on the biggest tips in an emergency situation. As such, Nelson believes tipping has no place in the profession.

"Also, our jobs have historically been objectified and sexualized," Nelson adds. "Is it okay for someone to harass us if they hand us a tip? Obviously not. But it’s not a dynamic we can even entertain. It interferes with our work and the safety of everyone on the plane."

Getty Images

As for official airline policies, tipping falls into a bit of a gray area. We spoke to American Airlines, Delta, and United, and each airline generally discourages flight attendants from accepting tips. That's pretty much the rule across the board — except for Frontier Airlines. In 2019, the airline introduced tipping options for onboard purchases of food and drink.

But there's a little bit of a loophole in the broader no-tip policy: Flight attendants can usually accept small gifts. Sue Fogwell, a former flight attendant for United Airlines, said that a handful of passengers offered her gifts throughout her 22 years with the company. "During the holidays, I was given a few gift cards," she says. "Gift cards are great, especially to eateries or chain coffee shops in airports. Flight attendants always buy food and coffee in airports during layovers or long sits due to delays."

As such, some frequent fliers stash a few $5 gift cards in their carry-ons, and they offer them to flight attendants on long-haul flights or during busy periods, like the holidays. While some travelers might give gift cards to each flight attendant on their aircraft, that can get a little pricey. Plus, it can be tricky to know exactly how many flight attendants will be on your flight. "A gift card is usually handed directly to a flight attendant, not the whole crew. It's usually a nice gesture for a flight attendant that was extra attentive," says Fogwell.

Another option is bringing edible treats on board, such as chocolates, which can be shared with the whole crew. But there are some rules to follow. "Unfortunately, if it's homemade or not sealed, we won't eat it. We'll accept it and throw it out," says Fogwell. "Food gifts should be sealed in original packaging. A passenger can hand it to the flight attendant at the boarding door or hand it to the flight attendant in the cabin where their seat is located." If you take the treat route, take into consideration common food allergies, and opt for individually wrapped small treats that can be placed in the galley for flight attendants to share.

Of course, gifts are not expected by any means, and a simple "thank you" and politeness during the flight go a long way. "We appreciate passengers who want to express gratitude. We love it when people just look up from their phone and say 'hello' from one human to another when boarding the plane," says Nelson.

