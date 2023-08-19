Should You Tip Flight Attendants? Here's What the Experts Say

Here's a reminder that a simple "thank you" is much appreciated.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek headshot
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a freelance space, travel, and design journalist with expertise in aviation, meteorology, and polar regions. She was a former editor at Architectural Digest, TripAdvisor, and ArtNews.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023
Interior of international airplane with passengers on seats and stewardess in uniform walking the aisle with a drink cart
Photo:

Svitlana Hulko/Getty Images

Tipping is a hot topic across industries right now — there's plenty of debate about who you should tip and how much you should tip. Given all this discussion, you might be wondering if you should tip the flight attendants you interact with during your travels.

While it's true that flight attendants serve you food and beverages, we don't advise offering them tips. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 50,000 flight attendants at 19 airlines, tells Travel + Leisure that a flight attendant's number one job is safety — and a flight attendant will not dole out aid based on the biggest tips in an emergency situation. As such, Nelson believes tipping has no place in the profession.

"Also, our jobs have historically been objectified and sexualized," Nelson adds. "Is it okay for someone to harass us if they hand us a tip? Obviously not. But it’s not a dynamic we can even entertain. It interferes with our work and the safety of everyone on the plane."

Related: 10 Things You're Doing That Annoy Flight Attendants

Flight attendant assists passenger with bag in overhead bin

Getty Images

As for official airline policies, tipping falls into a bit of a gray area. We spoke to American Airlines, Delta, and United, and each airline generally discourages flight attendants from accepting tips. That's pretty much the rule across the board — except for Frontier Airlines. In 2019, the airline introduced tipping options for onboard purchases of food and drink.

But there's a little bit of a loophole in the broader no-tip policy: Flight attendants can usually accept small gifts. Sue Fogwell, a former flight attendant for United Airlines, said that a handful of passengers offered her gifts throughout her 22 years with the company. "During the holidays, I was given a few gift cards," she says. "Gift cards are great, especially to eateries or chain coffee shops in airports. Flight attendants always buy food and coffee in airports during layovers or long sits due to delays."

As such, some frequent fliers stash a few $5 gift cards in their carry-ons, and they offer them to flight attendants on long-haul flights or during busy periods, like the holidays. While some travelers might give gift cards to each flight attendant on their aircraft, that can get a little pricey. Plus, it can be tricky to know exactly how many flight attendants will be on your flight. "A gift card is usually handed directly to a flight attendant, not the whole crew. It's usually a nice gesture for a flight attendant that was extra attentive," says Fogwell.

Related: 7 Things Flight Attendants Always Pack

Another option is bringing edible treats on board, such as chocolates, which can be shared with the whole crew. But there are some rules to follow. "Unfortunately, if it's homemade or not sealed, we won't eat it. We'll accept it and throw it out," says Fogwell. "Food gifts should be sealed in original packaging. A passenger can hand it to the flight attendant at the boarding door or hand it to the flight attendant in the cabin where their seat is located." If you take the treat route, take into consideration common food allergies, and opt for individually wrapped small treats that can be placed in the galley for flight attendants to share.

Of course, gifts are not expected by any means, and a simple "thank you" and politeness during the flight go a long way. "We appreciate passengers who want to express gratitude. We love it when people just look up from their phone and say 'hello' from one human to another when boarding the plane," says Nelson.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Two salads and a glass of champagne on a Planet 9 private plane
I Went to Private Jet Flight Attendant Training to See One of the Most Important Parts of the Job – Here's What It Was Like
Young Asian female airline check-in assistant putting luggage on the scales at check-in counter in airport
8 Tips to Help You Avoid Baggage Fees Next Time You Fly
Airline flight attendants have secret language
Flight Attendants Have a Secret Language You Didn't Know About
Rear view of a female pilot sitting the cockpit of a flight. Woman pilot flying an airplane.
Why You Should Start Every Flight With This Pilot-approved 5-second Safety Tip
Cancelled and delayed flights on a departure board at Ronald Reagan National Airport
What to Know About Flight Delay Compensation
A flight attendant bringing baby bottle to mother with baby on airplane
Why Flight Attendants Want Airlines to Stop Allowing Infants to Sit on Parents' Laps
Should you tip your flight attendant?
Here’s Where Airlines Stand When It Comes to Tipping Flight Attendants
Airplane cabin interior, empty comfortable seats in economy class with portholes.
The Real Reason You Have to Put Your Airplane Seat Upright During Takeoff and Landing
Hand pulling down or up window blinds during flight.
How to Support an Anxious Flier, According to Experts
Couple shopping at food market in Milan
A Complete Guide to Every Food You Can (and Cannot) Fly With
Adult and child board airplane with Flight Attendant welcoming passengers
This Is the Only Acceptable Way to Ask a Fellow Passenger to Switch Seats, According to a Flight Attendant
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 passenger jet taxis at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
What to Know Before Flying Spirit Airlines, According to Passenger Reviews
Exterior of a a320 JetBlue plane
JetBlue: What to Know Before You Fly
Airline Passenger
How to Get Over Your Fear of Flying With 13 Tips From Pilots, Therapists, and Flight Attendants
A digital illustration of an airplane food tray with a cup of coffee, passport and boarding passes
3 Things Flight Attendants Say You Should Never Eat or Drink on a Plane
legroom under airplane seat flight room space
How Much Underseat Luggage Space You Get on Every Major U.S. Airline