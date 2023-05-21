Travelers Are Flying International With Just This $40 Weekender Bag Thanks to the Included Packing Cube Set

When it comes to streamlining the packing process, there’s one travel accessory that’s essential for optimizing precious space in your suitcase: packing cubes. Not only are they a great way to make it easier to locate your favorite outfits once you arrive at your destination, but this luggage hack also allows you the luxury of bringing along more items in your bag while taking up less space.

If you’ve been on the hunt for travel accessories to take the stress out of your vacation, you can finally stop the search because while the Camtop Weekender Overnight Duffel Bag is spacious enough on its own for a week-long trip, it even comes with a set of packing cubes for a streamlined travel experience. The best part? The entire set is just $40 at Amazon.

Traveling is undeniably easier if you have a set of packing cubes to keep your gear in check, and this duffel bag set provides you with everything you need for a smooth, organized vacation — or packing experience, at least. Complete with a spacious weekender duffel, three packing cubes, and an additional toiletry bag, this set makes it easier than ever to keep your items separated and neat when you head out of town while eliminating the stress of an overflowing suitcase.

The sizable bag is made with a high-quality quilted fabric in addition to a discrete synthetic leather shoe compartment at the bottom, so you can tuck up to three pairs of shoes away from your wardrobe. Sitting at 20 inches by 9 inches by 15 inches, this is the perfect bag for a weekend getaway as it offers ample space for all your needs, and is incredibly lightweight at just three pounds. That said, many shoppers rave that they are able to fit enough for a week-long getaway in this bag — even when flying international.

If you’re traveling with a rolling suitcase as well, the bag is fitted with a luggage sleeve that makes it easy to slip over the handle of your suitcase for smooth transit, and an adjustable strap allows the bag to be worn on your shoulder or across your body for ultimate comfort. Plus, the packing cubes are easily used within your checked bag if you’re looking for other ways to optimize future, lengthier travels.

Across the board, shoppers are enamored with this large weekender bag set, no matter their destination. One customer called it “roomy and well-made,” noting that they were “amazed” by “how much fit into this bag.” They also revealed that while being spacious, it’s simultaneously “lightweight” and “sturdy.” Meanwhile, another shopper shared that they used this bag for a “long weekend” in Atlanta, and it “fit perfectly in the overhead bins” and “the material and handles are strong.”

If you’re gearing up for a trip to Europe this summer, customers have confirmed that this weekender bag is even well-suited for longer vacations. One shopper explained that they “bought this bag for a week-long international trip,” noting that it was “perfect,” and “counts as a carry on” with “enough room for several outfits and shoes.” Plus, with the additional packing cubes, customers have noted that the bag was “absolutely perfect for my ‘overpacking’ self.” They even revealed that they “received several compliments” on the “color, size, and style” of the bag.

Finding the best way to keep your items organized and compact while traveling can feel overwhelming, but the spacious Camtop Weekender Overnight Duffel Bag with packing cubes is an easy way to do this for just $40. With a designated shoe compartment and ample space for all of your travel essentials, this lightweight bag and accompanying organizers will make preparing for every vacation just as stress-free as the trip itself.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

