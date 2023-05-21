Travelers Are Flying International With Just This $40 Weekender Bag Thanks to the Included Packing Cube Set

People are “amazed” by “how much fit into this bag” for week-long trips.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 21, 2023 02:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

CAMTOP Women Weekender Overnight Travel Duffle Bag
Photo:

Travel & Leisure / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

When it comes to streamlining the packing process, there’s one travel accessory that’s essential for optimizing precious space in your suitcase: packing cubes. Not only are they a great way to make it easier to locate your favorite outfits once you arrive at your destination, but this luggage hack also allows you the luxury of bringing along more items in your bag while taking up less space.

If you’ve been on the hunt for travel accessories to take the stress out of your vacation, you can finally stop the search because while the Camtop Weekender Overnight Duffel Bag is spacious enough on its own for a week-long trip, it even comes with a set of packing cubes for a streamlined travel experience. The best part? The entire set is just $40 at Amazon.

CAMTOP Women Weekender Overnight Travel Duffle Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Traveling is undeniably easier if you have a set of packing cubes to keep your gear in check, and this duffel bag set provides you with everything you need for a smooth, organized vacation — or packing experience, at least. Complete with a spacious weekender duffel, three packing cubes, and an additional toiletry bag, this set makes it easier than ever to keep your items separated and neat when you head out of town while eliminating the stress of an overflowing suitcase.

The sizable bag is made with a high-quality quilted fabric in addition to a discrete synthetic leather shoe compartment at the bottom, so you can tuck up to three pairs of shoes away from your wardrobe. Sitting at 20 inches by 9 inches by 15 inches, this is the perfect bag for a weekend getaway as it offers ample space for all your needs, and is incredibly lightweight at just three pounds. That said, many shoppers rave that they are able to fit enough for a week-long getaway in this bag — even when flying international.

If you’re traveling with a rolling suitcase as well, the bag is fitted with a luggage sleeve that makes it easy to slip over the handle of your suitcase for smooth transit, and an adjustable strap allows the bag to be worn on your shoulder or across your body for ultimate comfort. Plus, the packing cubes are easily used within your checked bag if you’re looking for other ways to optimize future, lengthier travels.

CAMTOP Women Weekender Overnight Travel Duffle Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $45

Across the board, shoppers are enamored with this large weekender bag set, no matter their destination. One customer called it “roomy and well-made,” noting that they were “amazed” by “how much fit into this bag.” They also revealed that while being spacious, it’s simultaneously “lightweight” and “sturdy.” Meanwhile, another shopper shared that they used this bag for a “long weekend” in Atlanta, and it “fit perfectly in the overhead bins” and “the material and handles are strong.”

If you’re gearing up for a trip to Europe this summer, customers have confirmed that this weekender bag is even well-suited for longer vacations. One shopper explained that they “bought this bag for a week-long international trip,” noting that it was “perfect,” and “counts as a carry on” with “enough room for several outfits and shoes.” Plus, with the additional packing cubes, customers have noted that the bag was “absolutely perfect for my ‘overpacking’ self.” They even revealed that they “received several compliments” on the “color, size, and style” of the bag.

Finding the best way to keep your items organized and compact while traveling can feel overwhelming, but the spacious Camtop Weekender Overnight Duffel Bag with packing cubes is an easy way to do this for just $40. With a designated shoe compartment and ample space for all of your travel essentials, this lightweight bag and accompanying organizers will make preparing for every vacation just as stress-free as the trip itself.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Best Insider Finds Ahead of MDW
10 of the Best Memorial Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping at Nordstrom, Starting at $8
I Recently Went to Mexico City, and This Is Everything I Packed Tout
I Love Mexico City So Much, I've Been 4 Times — and These 16 Items Will Make or Break Your Trip
I Collect Bathing Suits Like I Collect Passport Stamps, and This Is My All-time Favorite Tout
I Collect Bathing Suits Like Passport Stamps, and This Flattering Amazon One-piece Is My All-time Favorite
Related Articles
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Tout
Travelers Swear This Spacious Carry-on Can Fit ‘2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Inside’ — and It’s 47% Off
Belt Bags Under $50 Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Under-$30 Amazon Belt Bags I’m Eyeing Ahead of My Next Trip
Flight Attendant Tiktok Products Tout
Flight Attendants on TikTok Reveal the 10 Products They Won't Travel Without — Starting at $13
BAGAIL Compression Packing Cubes Tout
My Secret to Packing 2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Into 1 Suitcase Is This Easy $27 Hack
Lo & Sons Mother's Day Sale Roundup TOUT
This Editor-loved Luggage Brand Is Hosting a Major Mother’s Day Sale, With Weekenders and Totes Up to 40% Off
VINSGUIR Pickleball Paddles Set Tout
I’m a First-time Pickleball Player, and Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Paddle Set Took the Stress Out of Learning
Best Amazon Deals Happening This Mother's Day Weekend Tout
Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7
Weekenders to Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free â Each Under $100/Starting at tout
These Travel Bags Have 1 Genius Feature in Common to Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-free
The Best Weekend Trip Essentials
The 21 Best Weekend Trip Essentials, According to T+L Editors
Samsonite Ascella X Softside Luggage Tout
This Roomy Luggage Fits 1 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Without Wrinkling — and Still Slides Under the Airplane Seat
Gonex Compression Packing Cubes
The 6 Best Compression Packing Cubes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
If You Have to Check a Bag, Check Out These TK Travel-writer Approved Suitcases
My Travel Writer Group Chat Finally Revealed Their All-time Favorite Checked Luggage
Packing Cubes Test
The 8 Best Packing Cubes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
100 Best Amazon Deals of May Tout
The 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We Found at Amazon So Far This Month — Up to 73% Off
Best Weekender Bags for Any Overnight Trip
The 10 Best Weekender Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Weekly Deal Roundup: Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale for Prime Members — Shop the 13 Best Exclusive Deals for Travelers