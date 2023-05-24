There's a New Camp Margaritaville RV Resort in Louisiana — With a Swim-up Bar, Renovated Luxury Cabins, and a 'Bark Park' for Dogs

Gas up the rig and pop Louisiana into the GPS because it's time to visit Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge.

Last winter, Camp Margaritaville announced it was transitioning the Cajun Palms RV Resort into Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge. The resort reopened as Margaritaville property on May 23. (It's located in Henderson, Louisiana — about 40 minutes from Baton Rouge and two hours from New Orleans.)



Courtesy of Margaritaville Resorts

A spokesperson for the resort said it will "fully embrace Camp Margaritaville's signature experiences." But if you loved the old location, don't worry: the brand will also preserve all the things campers have long loved about this particular resort.



"Watching Cajun Palms grow from the ground up many years ago to now transforming into such a recognizable brand is such an honor," Amanda Stelly, the general manager of Cajun Palms RV Resort, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "The entire team is ready to welcome the Margaritaville state of mind and travelers from near and far to this little piece of Louisiana paradise."

Courtesy of Margaritaville Resorts

The RV resort will invite guests to pull up and unplug. They can hang by one of the resort's three pools — each comes with private cabanas. (One even has a swim-up bar.) Plus there's an adults-only hot tub for guests 21 years old and older.



It will also be ideal for a family getaway, as it has a water park for little ones, cornhole, minigolf, and a playground opening in June. There are also arts and crafts sessions — think sand art, tie-dye, and ceramics.

Courtesy of Margaritaville Resorts

The resort will have 452 RV sites, including covered ones for those worried about the weather. If you're traveling in a group, then there will be buddy sites that let two RVs set up together in the same area. And, of course, the resort will have all the nuts and bolts RV'ers need, like water and sewer hookups, electricity, and Wi-Fi.

Courtesy of Margaritaville Resorts

The renovations include 25 new glamping cabins — accommodating anywhere between four to 12 guests — for those looking to sleep in a more permanently placed structure. The Jimmy Buffett Suite, for example, sleeps 12 and will have a covered patio with Adirondack chairs, a BBQ pit, and an in-room Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker. The Latitude Loft, which sleeps 8, will come with a covered patio and, as the name suggests, a loft space.

The upgrades will also include several sports courts for those who simply need to keep up with their pickleball game. (The resort also has existing basketball courts and volleyball courts.)

Courtesy of Margaritaville Resorts

New dining and drinking options are joining the mix, like La De Dah Bar, a swim-up bar; License to Chill Bar; and a 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill, with Cajun and Caribbean-inspired fare.

There'll even be a "bark park" — fittingly called the Barkaritaville Dog Park — for anyone traveling with four-legged friends.

While Louisiana is home to another Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts property — Margaritaville Bossier City Resort Casino — this is the first Camp Margaritaville in the state. "We've seen amazing excitement and success around our Camp Margaritaville locations in the southeast and are thrilled to expand our RV destination presence in Louisiana," said Brad Schwaeble, Margaritaville's COO.

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge is currently accepting reservations — RV sites start at $70 a night and cottages start at $270. To learn more, visit margaritavilleresorts.com.

