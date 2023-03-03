Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Recounts Frightening Turbulence on Recent Flight

"I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital," Alves wrote on Instagram of a video capturing the aftermath.

Published on March 3, 2023
Matthew McConaughey (L) and Camila Alves McConaughey attend the 10th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas
Photo:

Rick Kern/Getty Images

After experiencing severe turbulence on her flight this week, Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves took to Instagram to recount the frightening ordeal.

"I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital," she wrote on Instagram of a video capturing the aftermath. "Everything was flying everywhere."

The Lufthansa flight, which was headed from Austin, Texas to Frankfurt, Germany was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday when it hit “significant turbulence” at an altitude of 37,000 feet, The Associated Press reported.

The AP also confirmed Alves' account that seven people on board were injured and taken to area hospitals.

“To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence [kept] on coming… " she wrote in her post alongside a video captioning the frightening scene. "Thank God everyone was safe and ok.”

Alves McConaughey said after the plane touched down, she and Matthew McConaughey headed to a Marriott hotel by the airport to spend the night and “made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing,” thanking the hotel staff.

On Thursday, she boarded a new flight, posting on her Instagram stories that the pilot announced more turbulence was expected on that flight.

Wednesday’s Lufthansa flight hit severe clear-air turbulence about 90 minutes after takeoff, the AP noted. 

“The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa’s top priority at all times,” the airline told the wire service in a statement.

Clear-air turbulence is turbulence that is not associated with cumuliform clouds, according to the National Weather Service. It usually occurs in patches and above 15,000 feet, and is most common during winter.

Turbulence is scary, but planes are designed to withstand huge amounts of it.

