I’m an Avid Snowboarder, and I Always Use This Freeze-resistant Hydration Pack to Carry Water on the Go

My family loves winter sports. From skiing and snowboarding to snowshoeing and even fat biking, we love getting outside for extended periods of time. And as a mom of two active teens, I am always enforcing proper hydration for any kind of activity, especially in cold weather. In my quest to find a good hydration system that fit our needs, I stumbled upon the CamelBak Zoid Snow Hydration Pack — an ideal accessory for all kinds of winter sports.

Holding two liters of water in a sleek backpack, the CamelBak Zoid Snow Hydration Pack has us covered for hours on the mountain or whatever activity we embark on — to date, we’ve used it while skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, running, and hiking. And at just one pound two ounces of pack weight, it’s light enough on the back for all these activities, too.





Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $90

Coming in a crowd-pleasing array of four neutral colors, including vapor, blue, black, and gray, the hydration pack is made of a snow-repelling material, making it not only waterproof but also resistant to sticking to your back.

If that wasn’t enough, the CamelBak Zoid Snow Hydration Pack also has additional storage. The quick stash pocket in the front is large enough to carry an extra pair of goggles, a snack, or essentials like sunscreen and Chapstick in a zippered pocket that keeps everything secure. And thanks to the QR harness, the pack swings easily around to the front if you want to access these essentials on the go.

I found that the pack’s removable hydration system makes refilling a breeze. Unlike other packs that have a built-in reservoir, you don’t have to worry about accidently spilling water into the rest of the pack.

Travel + Leisure / Karthika Gupta

The hydration pack also has an easy open-and-close, leakproof cap that is always attached to the main unit, which means you don’t have to find a place to store it while you are filling it. Plus, the reservoir has markings on the body to indicate how much water is remaining so you can see what’s left over as the day goes on. The reservoir even has a loop to hook it to the main body of the pack, so it doesn’t jostle around while you’re in action.

But, the key differentiator between the CamelBak Zoid Snow Hydration Pack and others I have tested is that it’s freeze-resistant. The “Therminator” harness drinking tube zips into an insulated sleeve inside the shoulder strap, preventing water from freezing in extremely cold temperatures and helping it flow easily. On a recent trail run, I found it worked like a charm. While most other hydration packs freeze in very cold winters, the neoprene tube and insulated sleeve kept the water liquid.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $90

How does it fit, you ask? Just right. The hydration pack rides high on your back and does not hit the back of the ski lift chair, which is key if you have ever struggled to coordinate your skis, poles, and limbs while getting on the lift. Additionally, it has fewer straps overall compared to other hydration packs, so I found it very convenient to take off or put on in a snap. I also found the sternum straps easy to adjust for a custom fit, making it easy to share among all members of my family.

Travel + Leisure / Karthika Gupta

However, it’s the subtle features of the CamelBak Zoid Snow Hydration Pack that have made it invaluable in my eyes: There are built-in loops that secure it to my helmet or cap when not in use (no more lost gear out on the mountain or trail!) and a safety whistle that is built into the adjustable harness. Now I know that my kids have a way to attract attention if they are out and about on the slopes alone and need help.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $90

So, take it from me: Whether you are planning to hit the slopes this season or just hike outside in the snow, you don’t want to go without the multi-use CamelBak Zoid Hydration Pack. Get it at Amazon now — it’s worth every penny.

At the time of publishing, the price was $90.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

