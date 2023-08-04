This Idyllic Coastal Town in Maine Now Has a Farmhouse From the 1870s You Can Rent

Maine's Camden Harbour Inn just opened a chic villa in a farmhouse that dates back to 1871.

Camden, nestled along Maine’s Penobscot Bay, is the quintessential New England coastal destination (and one of the country’s most beautiful small towns). With lush and wild islands that dot the bay, an idyllic waterfront, and family-owned businesses lining its historic downtown, there are plenty of reasons to include Camden in your summer or fall getaway plans. And if you happen to visit with family or friends, the town’s most luxurious stay just debuted a brand-new villa for up to six guests. 

Tucked between lush trees on quaint Chestnut Street behind The Camden Harbour Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property, the villa was a former farmhouse dating back to 1871. Until recently, the building was one of the Inn's owners' private residence. Keeping its lusciously cozy vibe was at the center of the renovation.

Exterior of the Villa at Camden Harbour Inn, Maine

Irvin Serrano/Courtesy of Camden Harbour Inn
Interior of the dining room inside the Villa at Camden Harbour Inn, Maine

Irvin Serrano/Courtesy of Camden Harbour Inn

“Personally, my hope is for our guests to feel utterly at home and free to be themselves during their stay,” Raymond Brunyanszki, co-owner of the villa and The Camden Harbour Inn, told Travel + Leisure.

Brunyanszki, who is Dutch, explained that he preserved many of the house’s original features as he found himself “reminiscing about historic houses in the Netherlands, where you often find a blend of old floors and moldings with white-painted walls, contemporary light fixtures, and minimalist lines.”

The result is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with plenty of character, blending Old World charm with modern aesthetics through vibrant pops of color, textures, and a collection of contemporary art. The kitchen, fully stocked with snacks and drinks, has been reconfigured to accommodate private cooking classes. 

The stairwell and bathroom inside the Villa at Camden Harbour Inn, Maine

Irvin Serrano/Courtesy of Camden Harbour Inn
Interior of the bedroom inside the Villa at Camden Harbour Inn, Maine

Irvin Serrano/Courtesy of Camden Harbour Inn

“We want our guests to relax and know that we will take care of every detail, providing a deeply personalized experience that embodies the essence of old-fashioned hospitality,” Brunyanszki added. The villa’s hotel-level perks include a private gym on the third floor, smart TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, ample outdoor spaces and a grill, and a dedicated workspace.

Resort-style services such as daily housekeeping, turndown service, and in-villa dining courtesy of the Inn’s restaurant Natalie’s are also available. 

Nightly rates at Camden Harbor Villa start from $1,275, and you can book your stay on camdenharbourinn.com.

