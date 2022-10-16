Keeping your luggage organized while you’re on the go isn’t always an easy feat, especially when you’ll be traveling for a prolonged period of time. Enter: the Calpak Packing Cubes, a five-piece set that allows you to optimize the contents of your suitcase, duffel bag, or backpack with its multi-sized pouches.

Popular among Nordstrom shoppers for its “aesthetically pleasing” design, sturdy construction, and space-saving capabilities, the set is equipped with a large 17-inch by 12-inch cube, a medium 15-inch by 11-inch cube, and two small 12-inch by 9-inches cubes to suit all of your packing and organizing needs. It also includes a water-resistant pouch, which comes in handy for laundry, bathing suits, or stashing toiletries.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $68

Each packing cube is secured by a zipper and is made from a durable polyester material, featuring a mesh front so you can easily see what’s inside to prevent digging through your luggage to find what you need. They also have a top-carrying handle so you can easily pull them out of your bag and unpack when you’ve arrived at your destination.

For added storage, the packing cubes feature a zippered pocket to ensure that your tiny travel essentials have a safe spot. And, it’s also worth noting there’s an ID tag on the front of the cubes to help you further optimize your packing scheme. Shoppers have their choice between three colors: gold marble, hazel brown, and classic black.

“I’m loving how organized it has kept me for travel,” one reviewer wrote. Another shopper added that switching to the Calpak set “made packing and unpacking a breeze.” Similarly, a third customer said, “These are perfect for luggage organization and keeping things tidy while looking for items.”

Vouching for their organizational benefits, one shopper highlighted that they “used the largest [packing cube] for a formal gown,” adding that the “rest of the bags kept my outfits organized and [I] used less space in my suitcase than without them.” Echoing their review, another Nordstorm buyer quipped, “They do make your suitcase look like it was packed by a professional,” and another reviewer noted that the Calpak Packing Cubes are of “way better” quality compared to similar sets they’ve tried in the past.

Chiming in, a traveler was happy to report: “I went on a 16-day Euro trip and [the set] kept me organized since we were hopping from different cities and countries.” After calling them “exceptional,” another shopper said, “Not only are they functional, they are beautiful.” Following their review, an avid traveler added, “I will never go back to packing without [these] packing cubes. [They are] amazing and they do a great job of creating space and staying organized.”

They’re even overpacker-approved. An admittedly “heavy traveler” gave the Calpak Packing Cubes their stamp of approval, writing, “[I] easily managed to pack everything (shoes, purses, etc, all coordinated!) for a 10-day trip to Hawaii in one small suitcase using these.” And, several reviewers agree that they’d make a “great gift for a frequent flier.”

Well, what are you waiting for? It’s time to upgrade your travel game with the Calpak 5-Piece Packing Cube Set. Get it at Nordstrom today and prepare to be amazed at how much of a game-changer they are.

At the time of publishing, the price was $68.

