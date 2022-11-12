This Celeb-loved Brand Makes the ‘Perfect Travel Bag’ for Toiletries, According to Shoppers

If you’re like me, you’ve probably developed a packing mantra along the lines of “just bring the essentials” when it comes to skin care, makeup, and toiletries — only to end up with what feels like an entire drugstore beauty aisle in your bag. Opting for quality-made and functional gear always takes the hassle out of packing, which is why shoppers love using the Calpak Luka Toiletry Bag for all of their travel needs.

With its flexible polyester body, the 8-inch by 5-inch by 3.3-inch makeup bag ensures that there’s room for all of your essentials, and then some. The interior is equipped with several pockets to help you stay organized on the go, and it’s lined with a water-resistant material to prevent damage and contain spills should they arise.

Its dual-zipper top opening keeps everything in place, and the sleek Luka Toiletry Bag also features a roomy exterior pocket, which zippers shut for added security. Plus, there’s a convenient handle on the side so you can carry it from your suitcase to the bathroom in your hotel room and easily remove it from your luggage in the TSA security line.

Shoppers have their choice of four pretty colors (rose quartz, oatmeal beige, matte black, and chocolate brown) that follow a neutral theme to seamlessly match your travel gear. There are also seven limited-edition hues like cobalt blue, merlot, and mustard, to choose from, and it’s worth nothing that they’re selling out fast.

Fans of the brand will be thrilled that it’s designed to match the popular and celeb-loved Calpak Luka Duffel Bag, which boasts the same puffy construction as its toiletry bag counterpart — and it was just restocked. (Yep, it’s even earned a stamp of approval from Oprah.) This way you can coordinate all your travel gear for one sleek, put-together travel look. And, if you ask us, this duo makes a great gift for the jetsetter on your list, too.

When reviewing the Luka Toiletry Bag, one Calpak shopper said, “I am using it as a makeup bag and love the zipper compartments to keep things separate. The size is nice also, as it fits everything and is not huge.” Another customer shared that they were “surprised [by] how much [can] fit in this toiletry bag” and dubbed it the “perfect travel bag.”

Highlighting its versatility, a third reviewer noted that it’s “perfect for carrying by itself” in addition to using it as a makeup bag (dare we say, it could be used as a clutch when you want to travel light). They were followed by another shopper that commented, “It fits nicely in my office bag and keeps all of my loose items organized.”

And, several customers mentioned that it doesn’t create bulk in their personal and carry-on bags. One buyer added, “It fit perfectly in my Luka duffel that was already packed with two packing cubes, snacks, shoes, and my iPad.”

Consider this your sign to upgrade your travel gear with the Luka Toiletry Bag. Get the popular makeup bag at Calpak today, and don’t hesitate to check out the Oprah-approved Luka Duffel Bag while you’re there.

