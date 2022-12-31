Shoppers Say This Stylish Belt Bag Is Perfect for Hands-free Travel, and It ‘Holds So Much’

When you’re on the go, there are a handful of items you need to be able to reach within a moment’s notice — passport, ID, hand sanitizer — you know the drill. And seasoned travelers know life changes once you discover a hands-free way to keep everything you need super close while you’re hustling through an airport or foreign country. It’s one of the many reasons we love belt bags and fanny packs so much.

The Calpak Luka Belt Bag is ideal for keeping all of your important stuff right where you need it. From necessary travel documents to your earbuds and favorite hand lotion or lip balm, this belt bag keeps it organized and all in one place. Inside the main zipper compartment you’ll find another large pocket with a zipper and several other smaller pockets perfect for storing your essentials in an organized fashion. Then there’s a hidden exterior pocket that’s extra roomy and great for storing your more valuable possessions as it’s also got a zipper to keep things secure.

Made with a lightweight, stain-resistant material, the Calpak Luka Belt Bag comes in four classic colors: oatmeal, matte black, chocolate, and rose quartz; and a handful of limited edition colors that change seasonally. Currently, the winter collection features cheekily named seasonal selections like cobalt, pumpkin, merlot (on sale for $53), celery, dijon, kale, and brick. Measuring 11 by 5.5 inches, it’s slightly puffy and oversized compared to other bags, but shoppers say it’s not “overpoweringly large” to wear, even on petite frames.

One customer raved about how “cute and functional it is,” noting that the strap extends long enough to fit around her winter coats. At a maximum length of 55 inches around, the Luka belt bag strap is great for those who need a little extra room or find themselves layering up this winter. Afraid you might get caught in the rain or could find yourself in the splash zone on a theme park ride? Have no fear — owners of this coveted bag report it’s also waterproof, saying “nothing got wet inside during the rain” and “it kept everything dry when I was rained on.”

With more than 600 five-star reviews on Calpak’s site, it’s easy to see why this belt bag is a fan favorite. Several travelers say they haven’t been asked to condense it with their carry-on luggage (though you should aim to have enough space in your personal item to fit this belt bag inside, just in case). A fan shared that she “kept it on during the entire trip from airline takeoff to hotel” never having to worry about losing any of her belongings while still staying comfortable. And another one said they’ve found “as long as it’s on my body, I’ve never had it considered a personal item.”

Many reviewers say they’re fans of the beloved Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, but ultimately bought Calpak’s Luka Belt Bag due to its larger capacity to fit everything they need when they’re on the go. It’s “so much bigger than others, but doesn’t feel large when you wear it,” says one customer. In fact, numerous moms rave about it being large enough to use as a diaper bag or to carry those much needed extra outfits for toddlers, saying it’s a “must have if you are a mom! It holds a pack of wipes and two diapers [easily]!” Parents will also be glad to know it’s replaced their diaper bag when they are on the run, claiming it “easily fits my minimal version of kid necessities” referring to diapers, small toys, wipes, and a few snacks.

Having all your important items in one easy-to-reach spot is the way to go when you’re aiming to have a smooth travel day, and that’s why the Calpak Luka Belt Bag is such a hit with shoppers. Available in four basic colors and a variety of seasonal limited edition colors, one of these game-changing belt bags is bound to match your personal travel style.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $53.

