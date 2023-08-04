This Spacious Carry-on Suitcase Helps You Avoid Checked Bag Fees During International Travel

Frequent fliers say it’s the “only luggage you need.”

By
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on August 4, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Suitcase for International Travel Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

When you’re traveling internationally, your carry-on luggage needs to be able to withstand inevitable wear and tear, sure, but it’s also essential that it can actually fit within the overhead compartments of your airline of choice. Not such an easy task since those size requirements are usually much more restrictive than domestic flights in the U.S. However, there’s one easy way to avoid the heartbreak of having to check your bag overseas. Plain and simple, check the measurements beforehand.

Now, we know that’s a big ask, so frequent traveler and TikToker Rilee Smith did the work for you and broke down the most popular carry-on suitcases and how they measure up to international flight guidelines. Above all, there was one brand (and bag) that stood out above the rest: the $195 Calpak Ambeur Carry-on Luggage.

Calpak Ambeur Carry-On Luggage

Calpak

Fitting the carry-on size requirements of eight out of 15 major international airlines, this 21-inch by 12-inch by 9-inch bag checks the necessary boxes for both durability and size, effectively keeping your items safe and your costs low while flying. The suitcase is made with a sturdy polycarbonate and ABS material on the exterior, paired with a polyester lining that won’t fall apart — even when packed to the brim. The spacious interior also boasts several zippered mesh pockets for superior organization, as well as an elastic X clip to secure your neatly folded clothes while you’re on the go.

The expandable bag is affixed with one TSA-approved travel lock that wards off theft while you’re traveling with valuables, and four smooth carbon steel bearing spinner wheels allow for easy navigation through the airport and along the varying terrains of your destination of choice. Plus, a telescoping top handle and two reinforced carry handles make it effortless to lift into the overhead compartment without assistance — the bag itself only weighs 7.1 pounds, after all.

Calpak Ambeur Carry-On Luggage

Calpak

Hundreds of happy shoppers have confirmed that this hardside suitcase is the perfect carry-on for your international travels, and the bag has even earned a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on the brand’s site. One traveler revealed that they used this suitcase on a recent month-long trip to Europe alongside a backpack, adding that it’s “super durable and reliable,” as well as “ultra-chic.” They also noted that despite consistent use, it still “survived” with barely noticeable scuffs.

Another shopper was not shy about sharing their adoration for this bag, even raving that it’s the “only luggage you need.” They explained that the carry-on is “a dream” because it “fits a lot, is lightweight, and rolls beautifully.” In fact, they even shared that they “bought it five years ago and it’s still in great shape,” especially considering that they “travel a lot.” And to put your mind at ease while traveling internationally, they noted that they have “never had a problem taking it on board,” even after flying with “some pretty budget airlines.”

Calpak Ambeur Carry-On Luggage

Calpak

Traveling without checking a bag takes much of the stress out of the airport experience, and the Calpak Ambeur Carry-on Luggage makes it so that you don’t have to compromise on what you’re packing while avoiding additional fees. With a spacious and lightweight design, as well as a durable build, this $195 suitcase is just what you need for international and domestic travels alike — and it will last you for years to come. 

Calpak has nailed the art of the international airline-approved carry-on, so keep reading to find the other suitcases from the brand that made Smith’s aforementioned TikTok ranking. 

Other Suitcases That Meet International Luggage Requirements

Calpak Hue Front Pocket Carry-on Luggage

Calpak Hue Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage

Calpak

Calpak Luka Soft-sided Carry-on Luggage

Calpak Luka Soft-Sided Carry-On Luggage

Calpak

At the time of publishing, the price started at $195. 

