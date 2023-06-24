I’m an LA Local, and These Are the 14 California Styles I Tell People to Pack to Fit Right In

I might be a bit biased, but I truly believe you can find some of the most beautiful places on Earth in California. I was lucky enough to grow up in SoCal — but it wasn’t until I moved away for nearly 10 years that I really began to appreciate the magnificence of my home state.

Now, after boomeranging back, I’m absolutely in awe of everything this slice of our world has to offer. On the same day, you can spend time at the beach, explore the city of Los Angeles, and even meander over to the desert — and it just so happens, I’ve lived in each of those locales.

If you’re planning a trip to Southern California, I’ve put together some of my packing essentials that will carry you from ocean waves to city streets to hiking trails, and everything in between. From my go-to white sneakers to a breezy button-down, these 14 picks will have you blending in with the locals — and best of all, they start at just $24 at Amazon.

Lightweight Jumpsuit

Amazon

Beyond beautiful beaches and metropolitan cities, Southern California also boasts peaceful desert destinations (featuring the most stunning sunsets you can imagine). When I’m lounging in the desert in warmer months — summers can be…brutally hot, to say the least — I prefer to throw on the most loose-fitting clothing possible. When I lived in Joshua Tree, this FP Movement jumpsuit was practically my uniform. While it does run a little pricey, I’ve found a similar version at Amazon that looks to be equal parts soft, comfortable, and fashionable. The relaxed style will feel like you’re wearing pajamas, but it still looks put-together enough for perusing art galleries or strolling to the farmer’s market. Not to mention: It has pockets!

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $36)

Classic White Sneakers

Cariuma

Los Angeles isn’t known for being a “walkable city”— but if you’re planning to hit up museums (the Getty Center is my personal fave), shopping streets filled with incredible food and eclectic architecture, or other gems tucked into the city’s myriad of neighborhoods, you’ll definitely log some miles. Before you do, I’d recommend snagging a pair of comfortable yet stylish sneakers — and you can’t go wrong with a classic pair from Adidas or a comfy all-white option from Cariuma.

To buy: cariuma.com, $129

Breezy Button-Down

Amazon

There are few things more versatile in your vacation capsule wardrobe than a white button-down shirt. I love this breezy silk option from Quince — you can throw it on as a chic beach cover-up, or dress it up with jeans and heels for a stylish dinner look. Plus, it has just a hint of stretch and it’s machine washable. The good news is that it’s so easy to get the look for less at Amazon with this oversized button-down one fellow Travel + Leisure writer wore for three weeks straight in Europe — and never had to iron once.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $30)

Stylish Beach Bag

Amazon

I spent most of my childhood summers at the beach — I’m personally partial to Laguna Beach in Orange County — and would usually shove my belongings into a random tote before heading to the sand. But as an adult, I can now appreciate the value of a dedicated beach bag, particularly a multi-functional one. My go-to, this raffia tote from MZ Wallace, is a fantastic elevated option, which could fit all of your essentials (towel, sunscreen, change of clothes, etc.) — plus, it’s big enough to double as a carry-on during your summertime travels. But, you can also score California style for less at Amazon thanks to a multitude of stylish and affordable woven bags, like this super cute woven straw bag for $39.

To buy: amazon.com, $39

High-Waisted Swimsuit

Amazon

There are so many fun water activities to try when you visit California beaches — paddle boarding, surfing, swimming, the list goes on — so it’s important your swimsuit can hold up to the task. Right now, I’m really loving Prana’s sustainable suits, especially the Aurelia style. These particular bottoms hug the body, without feeling overly tight or restrictive. They’re also incredibly versatile — while they’re high rise (which I personally prefer for active adventures), they can also fold down (ideal for the days you want to lay out in the sun). Not to mention, they’re UPF 50+ and made from recycled nylon. But between you and me, you can also try this similar, highly rated swimsuit at Amazon that’s ultra-flattering and comes in 28 colors.

To buy: amazon.com, $34

Supportive Sandals

Zappos

When you’re strolling around a beach city, a pair of reliable sandals is a must. I’m personally partial to a slide style, because they’re easy to slip on and off once you hit the sand. I’ve walked miles in these ultra-comfy Naot sandals, and I also love these sustainable cork slides from newcomer brand Message. But if you prefer to stick to the tried-and-true cork sandal slides that are truly timeless, you can’t go wrong with a quality pair of metallic Birkenstocks with arch support and a stylish buckle.

To buy: zappos.com, $90

Relaxed Travel Pants

Amazon

In addition to classic denim, relaxed trousers are a true of-the-moment LA staple. Not to mention, they’re a great option for traveling, since you can easily dress them up or down. A few options I love: these lightweight travel pants from Unbound Merino, Everlane’s way high drape pant, or relaxed linen pants from Parachute. This similar, comfy pair from Amazon is a dead ringer for my Merino pants and these tapered linen drawstring pants are the spitting image of the Parachutes — each for a fraction of the cost.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $32)

Functional Sling Bag

Amazon

From sightseeing to shopping, you’ll want to bring a bag that can keep all your essentials at hand. Whether I’m running errands at home, meeting up with a friend for lunch in LA, or traveling all over the world — my current go-to is the sustainable Hyer Goods Upcycled Leather Fanny Pack, which is made of leather scraps from luxury brands. If you’re in the market for an elevated leather hip bag that won’t break the bank, this Amazon fanny pack will complement just about any outfit. It has two compartments to hold your phone and small essentials, as well as slip pockets for your credit cards.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $60)

Cozy Layer

Amazon

Plan to hang by the beach after dark? Keep in mind that temperatures do drop. I advise packing a cozy shacket or light denim jacket, to keep you warm while watching the sunset or dining al fresco. This versatile beige button-up layer will effortlessly blend with your existing travel wardrobe and can be paired with a tank, T-shirt, dress — the sky’s the limit.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $40)

Court-Ready Dress

Vuori

If pickleball or tennis are on your itinerary, then it’s the perfect occasion to pack an on-trend court outfit. There are so many great options to choose from these days, like Vuori’s adorable tennis dresses — which also double as great everyday looks that will keep you cool even on the hottest days of summer.

To buy: vuoriclothing.com, $98

Trail Shoes

Amazon

If you’re planning to hop around the boulders of Joshua Tree or journey to Tahquitz Falls in Palm Springs, might I suggest packing some functional footwear? With the warm weather, I’d recommend opting for a lighter hiking shoe, such as the Danner Trail 2650, which is breathable yet durable enough to tackle any trail.

To buy: amazon.com and rei.com, from $170

Versatile Sunnies

REI

It’s true what they say about Southern California…it’s almost always 70 degrees and sunny. That means, it’s important to pack a pair of high-quality sunglasses to protect your eyes (and complete your look, of course). I’m a fan of some sportier options that can take you from trail to brunch. I’d recommend a fun and functional pair from Smith Optics (like these Wander shades), or the Goodr Circle G sunglasses, which are a mere $25. They’re glare-reducing and 100 percent UV400 blocking for the ultimate protection, too.

To buy: rei.com, $25

Reef-Friendly Sunscreen

Amazon

I’d be remiss not to mention SPF for any California packing list! I highly recommend grabbing a mineral sunscreen if you can — a few of my go-to brands include Sun Bum and Supergoop. The latter mineral sunscreen is especially good at controlling shine since it has a mattifying formula. Whatever part of SoCal you decide to explore, be sure to lather up.

To buy: amazon.com, $38

Beach Blanket

Amazon

If you’re staying in a coastal resort, they’ll likely have beach towels at the ready. But if the ocean is just one stop on your tour of SoCal, may I recommend packing a lightweight yet highly effective towel? I discovered the brand SandCloud when I stumbled into their store in Venice Beach last year, and I’ve been obsessed ever since. Their organic cotton towels wick sand away, dry almost instantly, and roll up very compactly — which means they won’t take up too much space in your luggage. More room for mementos from your dreamy visit to California.

To buy: amazon.com, $48 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

